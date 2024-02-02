On January 30, 2024 it was determined that Baron Concors, RB Global, Inc.?s Chief Product and Technology Officer, will be leaving the Company effective on or about June 1, 2024. As previously reported, on December 12, 2023, the Company announced the appointment of Eric J. Guerin as the Company?s Chief Financial Officer effective January 15, 2024. After a brief transition period in which Megan Cash continued to serve as the Company?s principal financial officer and principal accounting officer, Ms. Cash will relinquish these roles to Mr. Guerin and continue in her role as Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance, effective as of January 30, 2024.
RB Global, Inc.
Equities
RBA
CA74935Q1072
Business Support Services
