Dec 12 (Reuters) -

Industrial equipment auctioneer RB Global said on Tuesday it had appointed Eric Guerin as chief financial officer, effective Jan. 15.

Guerin, who was the finance chief of recently acquired Veritiv Corp, serves as a member of Skyworks Solutions' board.

In August, Illinois-headquartered RB Global

replaced

its chief executive officer, Ann Fandozzi, and fired CFO Eric Jacobs, saying the departures were related to executive compensation structure negotiations. (Reporting by Roshia Sabu; Editing by Maju Samuel)