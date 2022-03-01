Log in
    RBB   US74930B1052

RBB BANCORP

(RBB)
Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of RBB Bancorp (RB) Investors

03/01/2022 | 05:56pm EST
The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against RBB Bancorp (“RBB Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RBB). The investigation concerns whether RBB Bancorp has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

On February 18, 2022, RBB Bancorp announced the abrupt departure of Tammy Song, the EVP and Chief Lending Officer of RBB Bancorp’s wholly owned subsidiary Royal Business Bank.

Four days later, on February 22, 2022, RBB Bancorp announced its President and CEO (Alan Thian) would take a leave of absence, effective immediately, pending an internal investigation being conducted by a special committee of the Company’s board of directors. On this news, RBB Bancorp’s stock price declined by $2.69 per share, or approximately 10.45%, from $25.75 to $23.06 over two trading days.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired RBB Bancorp securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


