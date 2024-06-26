RBB Bancorp announced the appointment of Ms. Diana Hanson as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of RBB Bancorp effective June 17, 2024. With over 30 years of financial services industry experience, Ms. Hanson brings a wealth of knowledge as a Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller at various financial institutions. Her leadership and expertise in technical accounting, financial reporting, accounting operations and internal controls over financial reporting will be beneficial to the Company.

Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Hanson held the position of SVP and Chief Accounting Officer & Corporate Controller at Banc of California Inc. for 3 years; SVP and Chief Accounting Officer at First Choice Bancorp and First Choice Bank for 3 years; SVP and Director of Accounting Policy, Division Controller and SOX Manager at Pacific Western Bank for 7 years, and various other corporate leadership roles in community banking. Ms. Hanson is a CPA (inactive) and began her career as an auditor with Deloitte and Touche in Chicago, Illinois, and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts.