    RBB   US74930B1052

RBB BANCORP

(RBB)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-19 pm EST
20.23 USD   -1.12%
01/19/2023 | 05:40pm EST - RBB Bancorp to Pay Quarterly Dividend at $0.16 a Share, Payable Feb. 10 to Shareholders of Record Jan. 30
MT
05:31pRBB Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share
BU
01/13RBB Bancorp to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
RBB Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share

01/19/2023 | 05:31pm EST
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank ("the Bank") and RBB Asset Management Company ("RAM"), collectively referred to herein as "the Company", announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share. The dividend is payable on February 10, 2023 to common shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023.

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. As of September 30, 2022 the company had total assets of $4.0 billion. Royal Business Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York, in Edison, New Jersey, in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport, Illinois, and on Oahu, Hawaii. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has nine branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Orange County, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, three branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, three branches in Queens, one branch in Manhattan in New York, one branch in Edison, New Jersey, two branches in Chicago, Illinois, and one branch in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Ave., Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 162 M - -
Net income 2022 63,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,20x
Yield 2022 2,74%
Capitalization 388 M 388 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,40x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 382
Free-Float 81,4%
Managers and Directors
David R. Morris President, CEO, Chief Financial Officer & Director
James W. Kao Chairman
Erik Grier Chief Information Officer & First Vice President
Gary Fan Executive VP & Chief Administrative officer
Wendell Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RBB BANCORP-1.87%388
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.00%400 588
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION1.81%269 651
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.97%220 744
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.06%166 310
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.09%164 410