RBB Bancorp : Investor Presentation - May 2022

RBB Bancorp - Who We Are
Overview
Established in 2008 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California
$4.0 billion asset Chinese-American,business-oriented community bank
24 traditional branches
12 located in Southern California
7 located in New York
2 located in Chicago
1 in Nevada
1 in New Jersey
1 in Hawaii
Four principal business lines:
Commercial Real Estate ("CRE")3
Commercial & Industrial ("C&I")
1-4Single Family Residential ("SFR")
SBA Lending ("SBA")
Six successful acquisitions completed since 2010
Certified Community Development Financial Institution since mid-February 2016
Financial Highlights
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022:
Balance Sheet ($mm)
Total Assets
$4,014
Gross Loans, Including Held for Sale
$3,010
Total Deposits
$3,168
Tangible Common Equity1
$389
Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets1
9.87%
NPAs / Assets2
0.52%
Profitability
Return on Average Assets, annualized
1.39%
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity1
12.59%
FTE Net Interest Margin
3.49%
Efficiency Ratio
42.90%
(1)
Non-GAAP reconciliation in Appendix A
(2)
Nonperforming assets include nonaccrual loans, loans modified under troubled debt restructurings, and other repossessed assets; excludes purchased
credit impaired ("PCI") loans acquired in prior acquisitions
(3)
Includes construction and land development loans
Investment Highlights
High-performing community bank with defined and proven strategy to grow both organically and through acquisitions
Insider ownership (including family holdings) at 21% and high deposit balances, aligns interests with public shareholders
Experienced management team and Board of Directors with demonstrated industry knowledge, regulatory relationships, lending expertise and community involvement
Niche markets with concentration on Asian-Americans
Products structured to address the needs of underserved individuals and businesses within those markets
Significant opportunities for future acquisitions across the U.S.
Conservative risk profile with focused and diversified lending strategy
Solid asset quality from disciplined credit culture and rigorous underwriting standards
Asset sensitive balance sheet
Track record of attractive returns
Diversified revenue with four lending products spread across multiple industries and geographies
Substantial noninterest income and well-managed noninterest expenses
Exceptional investment opportunity to hold an interest in a well-managed, highly profitable institution
Compelling valuation and consistent dividend payout ratio
Experienced Leadership Team
Average 34 years of bank management experience in finance, lending, credit, risk, strategy and branch operations
Name / Title
Experience
Background
David Morris
34 years
• Appointed Interim President and Chief Executive Officer in February 2022.
Interim President, Chief
•
Appointed EVP and Chief Financial Officer of the Bank and Company in 2010.
(12 years with RBB)
Executive Officer &
• Formerly President and CEO with MetroPacific Bank and EVP, CFO and Chief Operating Officer with San Diego Community
Chief Financial Officer
Bank.
Jeffrey Yeh
31 years
• Joined the Bank as an executive officer in 2008 and promoted to EVP and Chief Credit Officer in January 2014.
Executive Vice President &
(13 years with RBB)
• Formerly Finance Director and Business Control Manager for Universal Science Industrial Co, Ltd. and Lending and
Chief Credit Officer
Investment Manager for Bank of Overseas Chinese.
I-Ming (Vincent) Liu
33 years
• Joined the Bank as an executive officer in 2008, promoted to COO in January 2011, and promoted to Chief Risk Officer of
Executive Vice President &
the Bank in 2011 and of the Company in 2013.
(13 years with RBB)
Chief Risk Officer
• Formerly SVP and head of southern California branch network for United Commercial Bank.
Simon Pang
39 years
•
Joined the Bank as an executive officer in 2008 as head of commercial lending, promoted to Chief Strategy Officer in May
Executive Vice President &
2012.
(13 years with RBB)
Chief Strategy Officer
• Formerly SVP and commercial and international banking manager with United Commercial Bank.
Tsu Te Huang
35 years
•
Joined the Bank as a SVP and branch regional manager in 2009, and was promoted to branch administrator in 2012, and
Executive Vice President &
(13 years with RBB)
EVP in 2016. In 2019, he started our private banking unit.
Director of Private Banking
• Formerly SVP and branch assistant regional manager for United Commercial Bank.
Ashley Chang
23 Years
• Joined the Bank as a vice president and branch manager in 2009.
Executive Vice President &
• Promoted to EVP and branch administrator in 2021
(13 years with RBB)
Branch Administrator
• Formerly AVP and branch manager for United Commercial Bank.
Source: 2020 Proxy (DEF 14A)
