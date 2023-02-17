RBB Bancorp : Parkway Calabasas - Form 8-K

5065 Parkway Calabasas
Calabasas, CA 91302
February 15, 2023
Mr. James Kao
Chairman of the Board
RBB Bancorp
1055 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1200
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Dear Mr. Kao,
After much consideration, due to my health status, I respectfully would like to resign from my Board of Director position effective March 1, 2023.
Sincerely,
Ko Yen Lin
