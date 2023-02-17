Advanced search
    RBB   US74930B1052

RBB BANCORP

(RBB)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-17 pm EST
20.07 USD   +1.31%
05:27pRbb Bancorp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/01Rbb Bancorp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/24Transcript : RBB Bancorp, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 24, 2023
CI
RBB Bancorp : Parkway Calabasas - Form 8-K

02/17/2023 | 05:30pm EST
5065 Parkway Calabasas

Calabasas, CA 91302

February 15, 2023

Mr. James Kao

Chairman of the Board

RBB Bancorp

1055 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1200

Los Angeles, CA 90017

Dear Mr. Kao,

After much consideration, due to my health status, I respectfully would like to resign from my Board of Director position effective March 1, 2023.

Sincerely,

Ko Yen Lin

Disclaimer

RBB Bancorp published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 22:29:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 162 M - -
Net income 2022 63,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,00x
Yield 2022 2,83%
Capitalization 376 M 376 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 382
Free-Float 81,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 19,81 $
Average target price 22,10 $
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Managers and Directors
David R. Morris President, CEO, Chief Financial Officer & Director
James W. Kao Chairman
Erik Grier Chief Information Officer & First Vice President
Gary Fan Executive VP & Chief Administrative officer
Wendell Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RBB BANCORP-4.99%376
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.23%415 987
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.52%282 126
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.00%212 236
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.18%181 032
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.82%158 791