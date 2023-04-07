Advanced search
    RBB   US74930B1052

RBB BANCORP

(RBB)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:57 2023-04-06 pm EDT
14.14 USD   -4.27%
03:15pRBB Bancorp Receives NASDAQ Notice on Late Filing of its Form 10-K
BU
04/06Keefe Bruyette & Woods Adjusts RBB Bancorp's Price Target to $19 From $23, Keeps Market Perform Rating
MT
03/14Rbb Bancorp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
RBB Bancorp Receives NASDAQ Notice on Late Filing of its Form 10-K

04/07/2023 | 03:15pm EDT
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) (the "Company"), the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank (the "Bank") and RBB Asset Management Company, announced today that it has received a notice (the "Notice") from The NASDAQ Stock Market ("Nasdaq") on April 3, 2023 notifying the Company that, because its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Form 10-K") has not been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the required due date of March 31, 2023, the Company is not in compliance with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).The Notice received from Nasdaq has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, although there can be no assurances that further delays in the filing of the Form 10-K will not have an impact on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock.

The Company was unable to file the Form 10-K, without unreasonable effort and expense, as the Company needed more time to complete the Sarbanes-Oxley Act ("SOX") control procedures, review of the annual financial statements and the Form 10-K. The Company filed the Form 10-K on April 7, 2023.

This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had total assets of $3.9 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, the Bank is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York, in Edison, New Jersey, in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport, Illinois, and on Oahu, Hawaii. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has nine branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Orange County, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, three branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, three branches in Queens, one branch in Manhattan in New York, one branch in Edison, New Jersey, two branches in Chicago, Illinois, and one branch in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Ave., Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release, and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, or the Reform Act, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s estimates, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements identified by words such as “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “will,” and similar expressions. All statements addressing the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq listing requirements and future operating results are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance, and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. You should carefully review the risk factors described in the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Amendment No. 1 thereto and other documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 162 M - -
Net income 2022 63,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,30x
Yield 2022 3,95%
Capitalization 269 M 269 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,66x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 382
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart RBB BANCORP
Duration : Period :
RBB Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RBB BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 14,19 $
Average target price 18,75 $
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David R. Morris President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alex Ko Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James W. Kao Chairman
Erik Grier Chief Information Officer & First Vice President
Gary Fan Executive VP & Chief Administrative officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RBB BANCORP-29.16%269
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.94%375 190
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%223 514
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.94%222 700
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.32%166 155
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.21%143 152
