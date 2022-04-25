RBB Bancorp : Reports First Quarter Earnings for 2022 - Form 8-K
04/25/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
RBB Bancorp Reports First Quarter Earnings for 2022
Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at
11:00 a.m. Pacific Time/2:00 p.m. Eastern Time
First Quarter 2022Highlights
Net incomeof$14.6 million, or $0.74dilutedearnings per share, decreased $1.1 million, or 6.9%, from the prior quarter and increased $2.2 million, or 17.4%, from the first quarter of 2021
Loans grew by $72.7 million, or 10.0% annualized, from the end of the prior quarter
Increased quarterly dividend by 7.7% from last year to $0.14 per share
Los Angeles, CA, April 25, 2022 - RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank ("the Bank") and RBB Asset Management Company ("RAM"), collectively referred to herein as "the Company," announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
The Company reported net income of $14.6 million, or $0.74 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to net income of $15.7 million, or $0.79 diluted earnings per share, and $12.5 million, or $ 0.63 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
"Royal Business Bank had a great start to the year as loans held for investment topped $3 billion for the first time, average non-interest bearing deposits increased by 10%, and net interest income grew. As expected, expenses increased due primarily to compensation-related costs, but we expect them to decline next quarter," said David Morris, Interim President and CEO of RBB Bancorp. "Importantly, despite the recent personnel announcements, our strategy remains intact and continues to be an effective driver of shareholder value. I appreciate the support the Board has given me and look forward to working with the rest of the RBB team to drive the bank forward."
"RBB's first quarter results demonstrated the strength of the franchise and its ability to generate attractive returns," said Dr. James Kao, Chairman of RBB Bancorp. "The Board appreciates David's leadership over the last few months and has complete confidence in his ability to effectively lead the bank."
Key Performance Ratios
Net income of $14.6 million for the first quarter of 2022 produced an annualized return on average assets ("ROA") of 1.39%, an annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity ("ROTCE") of 14.91%, and an annualized return on average shareholders' equity ("ROE") of 12.59%. This compares to an annualized return on average assets of 1.52%, an annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity of 15.98%, and an annualized return on average shareholders' equity of 13.45% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2022 was 42.90%, compared to 36.56% for the prior quarter.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, was $34.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $33.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The $1.3 million increase was primarily attributable to higher interest income due to a $167.7 million increase in average earning assets, partially offset by a $43.0 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities. Accretion of purchase discounts from prior acquisitions contributed $246,000 to net interest income in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $192,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Compared to the first quarter of 2021, net interest income, before provision for loan losses, increased $5.0 million from $29.5 million. The increase was primarily attributable to an $806.9 million increase in average earning assets, partially offset by a $141.1 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities. The increases in average earning assets and total deposits were primarily due to increased loan and deposit originations.
Net interest margin was 3.49% for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 6 basis points from 3.43% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Loan discount accretion contributed 2 basis points to the net interest margin in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 2 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $212,000 from $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by a $614,000 decrease in gain on sale of loans, partially offset by a $174,000 increase in loan servicing fees and a $169,000 increase in gain on derivatives during the quarter.
The Company sold $26.9 million in FNMA qualified mortgage loans for a net gain of $711,000 and sold no non-qualified mortgage loans during the first quarter of 2022. This compared to $37.7 million in FNMA qualified mortgage loans sold for a net gain of $1.4 million and no non-qualified mortgage loans during the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company sold $8.3 million in SBA loans during the first quarter of 2022 for a net gain of $463,000, compared to $5.5 million SBA loans sold for a net gain of $436,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021.
Compared to the first quarter of 2021, noninterest income decreased by $3.0 million from $5.9 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease of $2.7 million in gain on sale of loans and a decrease of $294,000 in service charges, fees and other, partially offset by a $333,000 increase in loss on derivatives.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $16.1 million, compared to $13.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The $2.8 million increase was primarily attributable to a $2.6 million increase in salaries and benefit expenses. In December 2021, we reversed approximately $2 million in bonus accrual for employees and $260,000 in director compensation (in other expenses) as a result of the change to paying executive bonuses and directors bonuses in restricted stock units. In additional there was a $420,000 increase in data processing related expenses, partially offset by $680,000 decrease in legal and professional expense.
Noninterest expense increased from $15.8 million in the first quarter of 2021. The $269,000 increase was primarily due to a $201,000 increase in legal and professional expenses and a $123,000 increase in marketing and business promotion expenses, partially offset by a $182,000 decrease in data processing expenses.
Income Taxes
The effective tax rate was 30.4% for the first quarter of 2022, 30.0% for the fourth quarter of 2021, and 31.1% for the first quarter of 2021. The Company recognized a tax benefit from stock option exercises of $23,000, $215,000 and $56,000 for the first quarter of 2022, the fourth quarter of 2021, and the first quarter of 2021, respectively.
Loan Portfolio
Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and discounts, totaled $3.01 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of $75.1 million from December 31, 2021, and an increase of $291.3 million from March 31, 2021. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to a $60.0 million increase in single-family residential mortgages and a $43.6 million increase in construction & land development loans, partially offset by a $30.0 million decrease in commercial real estate loans. The increase from March 31, 2021 was primarily due to a $154.9 million increase in commercial real estate loans and a $137.0 million increase in construction & land development loans.
During the first quarter of 2022, single-family residential mortgage production was $132.6 million while net payoffs and paydowns were $48.1 million. During the fourth quarter of 2021, single-family residential mortgage production was $137.7 million while payoffs and paydowns were $79.5 million.
Mortgage loans held for sale were $3.6 million as of March 31, 2022, a decrease of $2.4 million from $6.0 million at December 31, 2021 and a decrease of $34.1 million from $37.7 million as of March 31, 2021. The Company originated approximately $23.4 million in FNMA mortgage loans for sale for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $18.2 million during the prior quarter.
In the first quarter of 2022, SBA loan production was $11.9 million and total SBA loan sales were $8.3 million.
Deposits
Deposits were $3.2 billion at March 31, 2022, there was a decrease of $217.3 million compared to December 31, 2021, and an increase of $347.0 million from March 31, 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by $131.8 million, interest-bearing non-maturity deposits decreased by $42.6 million, and time deposits decreased by $42.9 million. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased due to business fluctuations. As of March 31, 2022, there were no brokered CDs, as compared to $2.4 million brokered CDs as of December 31, 2021 and $17.4 million brokered CDs as of March 31, 2021. Compared to March 31, 2021, total deposits increased by $347.0 million, which included a $372.3 million increase in noninterest bearing deposits, partially offset by a $25.3 million decrease in interest-bearing deposits.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $21.0 million, or 0.52% of total assets at March 31, 2022, compared to $21.0 million, or 0.50% of total assets at December 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets consist of other real estate owned, loans modified under troubled debt restructurings ("TDR"), non-accrual loans, and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest.
In the first quarter of 2022, there were $14,000 in net recoveries, compared to net recoveries of $46,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $366,000 for the first quarter of 2022 which was primarily attributable to loan growth and was a decrease from $635,000 in the prior quarter.
The allowance for loan losses totaled $33.3 million, or 1.11% of loans held for investment at March 31, 2022, compared with $32.9 million, or 1.12%, of total loans at December 31, 2021.
As of March 31, 2022, 14 SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans totaling $2.5 million were outstanding. Presently none of our SBA customers are on a payment deferral plan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of April 15, 2022, the Company had no loans on COVID-19-related deferral.
During the first quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 233,337 common shares at a weighted average price of $24.58.
Corporate Overview
RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. As of March 31, 2022, the company had total assets of $4.0 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, the Bank is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York, in Edison, New Jersey, in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport, Illinois, and on Oahu, Hawaii. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has nine branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Orange County, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, two branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, three branches in Queens, one branch in Manhattan in New York, one branch in Edison, New Jersey, two branches in Chicago, Illinois, and one branch in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Ave., Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, except for December 31, 2021)
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
149,767
$
501,372
$
206,927
$
493,653
$
362,930
Federal funds sold and other cash equivalents
200,000
193,000
170,000
110,000
57,000
Total cash and cash equivalents
349,767
694,372
376,927
603,653
419,930
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
600
600
600
600
600
Investment securities available for sale
420,448
368,260
345,000
339,568
281,582
Investment securities held to maturity
6,246
6,252
6,258
6,664
6,668
Mortgage loans held for sale
3,572
5,957
15,188
9,246
37,675
Loans held for investment
3,006,484
2,931,350
2,840,354
2,709,206
2,715,205
Allowance for loan losses
(33,292
)
(32,912
)
(32,231
)
(31,352
)
(30,795
)
Net loans held for investment
2,973,192
2,898,438
2,808,123
2,677,854
2,684,410
Premises and equipment, net
27,455
27,199
27,157
27,039
27,093
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock
15,000
15,000
15,000
15,000
15,641
Cash surrender value of life insurance
56,313
55,988
55,656
55,325
35,308
Goodwill
71,498
69,243
69,243
69,243
69,243
Servicing assets
11,048
11,517
12,141
12,558
13,264
Core deposit intangibles
4,525
4,075
4,327
4,608
4,895
Right-of-use assets- operating leases
22,451
22,454
23,735
25,050
25,500
Accrued interest and other assets
51,454
48,839
42,452
44,230
42,490
Total assets
$
4,013,569
$
4,228,194
$
3,801,807
$
3,890,638
$
3,664,299
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
1,159,703
$
1,291,484
$
824,771
$
940,041
$
787,439
Savings, NOW and money market accounts
885,050
927,609
931,517
858,597
791,486
Time deposits, less than $250,000
570,274
587,940
614,146
658,393
649,190
Time deposits, greater than or equal to $250,000
553,226
578,499
597,379
612,894
593,178
Total deposits
3,168,253
3,385,532
2,967,813
3,069,925
2,821,293
Reserve for unfunded commitments
1,186
1,203
1,304
1,216
1,320
FHLB advances
150,000
150,000
150,000
150,000
150,000
Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs
173,152
173,007
172,862
172,718
172,581
Subordinated debentures
14,556
14,502
14,447
14,393
14,338
Lease liabilities - operating leases
23,314
23,282
24,524
25,798
26,199
Accrued interest and other liabilities
18,283
13,985
14,833
14,263
42,900
Total liabilities
3,548,744
3,761,511
3,345,783
3,448,313
3,228,631
Shareholders' equity:
Shareholder's equity
475,077
468,267
456,490
442,086
435,746
Non-controlling interest
72
72
72
72
72
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income - Net of tax
(10,324
)
(1,656
)
(538
)
167
(150
)
Total shareholders' equity
464,825
466,683
456,024
442,325
435,668
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,013,569
$
4,228,194
$
3,801,807
$
3,890,638
$
3,664,299
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
37,886
$
36,783
$
34,516
Interest on interest-bearing deposits
171
160
48
Interest on investment securities
1,007
1,069
627
Dividend income on FHLB stock
227
227
192
Interest on federal funds sold and other
275
205
157
Total interest income
39,566
38,444
35,540
Interest expense:
Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts
718
683
698
Interest on time deposits
1,574
1,748
2,964
Interest on subordinated debentures and long term debt
2,348
2,343
1,958
Interest on other borrowed funds
435
445
435
Total interest expense
5,075
5,219
6,055
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
34,491
33,225
29,485
Provision for loan losses
366
635
1,500
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
34,125
32,590
27,985
Noninterest income:
Service charges, fees and other
1,121
1,355
1,415
Gain on sale of loans
1,174
1,788
3,841
Loan servicing fees, net of amortization
432
258
246
Unrealized (loss) on equity investments
-
(300
)
(20
)
(Loss) gain on derivatives
(108
)
(277
)
225
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
325
332
187
Total noninterest income
2,944
3,156
5,894
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
9,369
6,812
9,242
Occupancy and equipment expenses
2,206
2,125
2,242
Data processing
1,258
838
1,440
Legal and professional
1,006
1,686
805
Office expenses
293
359
255
Marketing and business promotion
307
418
184
Insurance and regulatory assessments
441
475
348
Core deposit premium
279
252
301
OREO expenses
8
4
5
Merger expenses
37
38
42
Other expenses
857
293
928
Total noninterest expense
16,061
13,300
15,792
Income before income taxes
21,008
22,446
18,087
Income tax expense
6,391
6,740
5,631
Net income
$
14,617
$
15,706
$
12,456
Net income per share
Basic
$
0.75
$
0.81
$
0.64
Diluted
$
0.74
$
0.79
$
0.63
Cash Dividends declared per common share
$
0.14
$
0.13
$
0.12
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
19,377,407
19,444,148
19,475,814
Diluted
19,799,323
19,851,202
19,812,841
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
Average
Interest
Yield /
Average
Interest
Yield /
Average
Interest
Yield /
(tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands)
Balance
& Fees
Rate
Balance
& Fees
Rate
Balance
& Fees
Rate
Earning assets:
Federal funds sold, cash equivalents & other (1)
$
628,634
$
673
0.43
%
$
587,980
$
592
0.40
%
$
215,230
$
397
0.75
%
Securities
Available for sale (2)
392,858
974
1.01
%
376,601
1,037
1.09
%
239,768
571
0.97
%
Held to maturity (2)
6,250
57
3.70
%
6,256
56
3.55
%
7,000
64
3.71
%
Mortgage loans held for sale
3,652
43
4.78
%
3,721
40
4.26
%
54,021
411
3.09
%
Loans held for investment: (3)
Real estate
2,602,382
33,095
5.16
%
2,492,396
31,978
5.09
%
2,307,431
29,521
5.19
%
Commercial
380,978
4,748
5.05
%
380,098
4,765
4.97
%
384,442
4,584
4.84
%
Total loans
2,983,360
37,843
5.14
%
2,872,494
36,743
5.07
%
2,691,873
34,105
5.14
%
Total earning assets
4,014,754
$
39,590
4.00
%
3,847,052
$
38,468
3.97
%
3,207,892
$
35,548
4.49
%
Noninterest-earning assets
241,235
240,059
228,002
Total assets
$
4,255,989
$
4,087,111
$
3,435,894
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW
$
75,399
$
43
0.23
%
$
73,896
$
48
0.26
%
$
64,592
$
44
0.28
%
Money Market
720,197
643
0.36
%
668,742
602
0.36
%
579,347
623
0.44
%
Saving deposits
145,327
32
0.09
%
138,906
33
0.09
%
131,151
31
0.10
%
Time deposits, less than $250,000
600,563
754
0.51
%
599,119
827
0.55
%
663,029
1,496
0.92
%
Time deposits, $250,000 and over
570,210
820
0.58
%
588,265
921
0.62
%
593,981
1,468
1.00
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,111,696
2,292
0.44
%
2,068,928
2,431
0.47
%
2,032,100
3,662
0.73
%
FHLB advances
150,000
435
1.18
%
150,000
445
1.18
%
150,001
435
1.18
%
Long-term debt
173,057
2,194
5.14
%
172,912
2,195
5.04
%
111,739
1,808
6.56
%
Subordinated debentures
14,520
154
4.30
%
14,466
148
4.06
%
14,302
150
4.25
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,449,273
5,075
0.84
%
2,406,306
5,219
0.86
%
2,308,142
6,055
1.06
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,301,497
1,177,948
653,674
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
34,321
39,483
40,118
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
1,335,818
1,217,431
693,792
Shareholders' equity
470,898
463,374
433,960
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,255,989
$
4,087,111
$
3,435,894
Net interest income / interest rate spreads
$
34,515
3.16
%
$
33,249
3.11
%
$
29,493
3.43
%
Net interest margin
3.49
%
3.43
%
3.73
%
(1)
Includes income and average balances for FHLB stock, term federal funds, interest-bearing time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-bearing assets.
(2)
Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis.
(3)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale. Interest income on loans includes - amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
Per share data (common stock)
Earnings
Basic
$
0.75
$
0.81
$
0.64
Diluted
$
0.74
$
0.79
$
0.63
Dividends declared
$
0.14
$
0.13
$
0.12
Book value
$
24.15
$
23.99
$
22.31
Tangible book value
$
20.20
$
20.22
$
18.51
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
19,377,407
19,444,148
19,475,814
Diluted
19,799,323
19,851,202
19,812,841
Shares outstanding at period end
19,247,970
19,455,544
19,528,249
Performance ratios
Return on average assets, annualized
1.39
%
1.52
%
1.47
%
Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized
12.59
%
13.45
%
11.64
%
Return on average tangible common equity, annualized
14.91
%
15.98
%
14.05
%
Noninterest income to average assets, annualized
0.28
%
0.31
%
0.70
%
Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized
1.53
%
1.29
%
1.86
%
Yield on average earning assets
4.00
%
3.97
%
4.49
%
Cost of average total deposits
0.27
%
0.30
%
0.55
%
Cost of average interest-bearing deposits
0.44
%
0.47
%
0.73
%
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
0.84
%
0.86
%
1.06
%
Accretion on loans to average earning assets
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.06
%
Net interest spread
3.16
%
3.11
%
3.43
%
Net interest margin
3.49
%
3.43
%
3.73
%
Efficiency ratio
42.90
%
36.56
%
44.64
%
Common stock dividend payout ratio
18.67
%
16.05
%
18.75
%
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
As of
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
Loan to deposit ratio
94.89
%
86.58
%
96.24
%
Core deposits / total deposits
82.54
%
82.91
%
78.97
%
Net non-core funding dependence ratio
-0.28
%
-6.50
%
4.27
%
Credit Quality Data:
Loans 30-89 days past due
$
17,635
$
17,640
$
10,653
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans
0.59
%
0.60
%
0.39
%
Nonperforming loans
$
20,691
$
20,725
$
19,911
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.69
%
0.71
%
0.73
%
Nonperforming assets
$
20,984
$
21,018
$
20,204
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.52
%
0.50
%
0.55
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.11
%
1.12
%
1.13
%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
160.90
%
158.80
%
154.66
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (for the quarter-to-date period)
0.00
%
-0.01
%
0.01
%
Regulatory and other capital ratios-Company
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
9.87
%
9.47
%
10.07
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.90
%
10.21
%
11.30
%
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets
14.12
%
14.86
%
14.53
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
14.63
%
15.40
%
15.11
%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
21.96
%
23.15
%
23.27
%
Regulatory capital ratios-Bank only
Tier 1 leverage ratio
12.29
%
12.45
%
13.44
%
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets
18.15
%
18.80
%
17.96
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
18.15
%
18.80
%
17.96
%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
19.37
%
20.05
%
19.21
%
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
37,886
$
36,783
$
35,601
$
34,669
$
34,516
Investment securities and other
1,680
1,661
1,507
1,302
1,024
Total interest income
39,566
38,444
37,108
35,971
35,540
Interest expense
Deposits
2,292
2,431
2,745
3,118
3,662
Interest on subordinated debentures and other
2,348
2,343
2,342
2,356
1,958
Other borrowings
435
445
445
440
435
Total interest expense
5,075
5,219
5,532
5,914
6,055
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
34,491
33,225
31,576
30,057
29,485
Provision for loan losses
366
635
1,196
628
1,500
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
34,125
32,590
30,380
29,429
27,985
Noninterest income
2,944
3,156
5,524
4,171
5,894
Noninterest expense
16,061
13,300
14,420
14,680
15,792
Earnings before income taxes
21,008
22,446
21,484
18,920
18,087
Income taxes
6,391
6,740
6,120
5,540
5,631
Net income
$
14,617
$
15,706
$
15,364
$
13,380
$
12,456
Net income per common share - basic
$
0.75
$
0.81
$
0.79
$
0.69
$
0.64
Net income per common share - diluted
$
0.74
$
0.79
$
0.77
$
0.67
$
0.63
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.14
$
0.13
$
0.13
$
0.13
$
0.12
Cash dividends declared on common shares
$
2,724
$
2,537
$
2,516
$
2,540
$
2,347
Yield on average assets, annualized
1.39
%
1.52
%
1.54
%
1.39
%
1.47
%
Yield on average earning assets
4.00
%
3.97
%
3.97
%
3.99
%
4.49
%
Cost of average deposits
0.27
%
0.30
%
0.35
%
0.41
%
0.55
%
Cost of average interest-bearing deposits
0.44
%
0.47
%
0.51
%
0.59
%
0.73
%
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
0.84
%
0.86
%
0.89
%
0.97
%
1.06
%
Accretion on loans to average earning assets
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.03
%
0.02
%
0.06
%
Net interest margin
3.49
%
3.43
%
3.38
%
3.33
%
3.73
%
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited, except for December 31, 2021)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Loan Portfolio Detail
Asof
March 31, 2022
Asof
December 31, 2021
Asof
September 30, 2021
Asof
June 30, 2021
Asof
March 31, 2021
(dollars in thousands)
$
%
$
%
$
%
$
%
$
%
Loans:
Commercial and industrial
$
280,825
9.3
%
$
268,709
9.2
%
$
276,387
9.7
%
$
277,080
10.2
%
$
286,016
10.5
%
SBA
67,688
2.3
%
76,136
2.6
%
88,784
3.1
%
98,572
3.6
%
111,330
4.1
%
Construction and land development
346,766
11.5
%
303,144
10.3
%
271,764
9.6
%
236,965
8.7
%
209,727
7.7
%
Commercial real estate (1)
1,217,985
40.5
%
1,247,999
42.6
%
1,205,630
42.4
%
1,102,467
40.7
%
1,063,104
39.2
%
Single-family residential mortgages
1,064,581
35.4
%
1,004,576
34.3
%
974,780
34.3
%
984,311
36.3
%
1,041,260
38.3
%
Other loans
28,639
1.0
%
30,786
1.0
%
23,009
0.9
%
9,811
0.5
%
3,768
0.2
%
Total loans (2)
$
3,006,484
100.0
%
$
2,931,350
100.0
%
$
2,840,354
100.0
%
$
2,709,206
100.0
%
$
2,715,205
100.0
%
Allowance for loan losses
(33,292
)
(32,912
)
(32,231
)
(31,352
)
(30,795
)
Total loans, net
$
2,973,192
$
2,898,438
$
2,808,123
$
2,677,854
$
2,684,410
(1)
Includes non-farm and non-residential loans, multi-family residential loans and non-owner occupied single family residential loans.
(2)
Net of discounts and deferred fees and costs.
Three Months Ended
Change in Allowance for Loan Losses
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
Beginning balance
$
32,912
$
29,337
Additions to the allowance charged to expense
366
1,500
Net recoveries (charge-offs) on loans
14
(42
)
Ending balance
$
33,292
$
30,795
Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (non-GAAP)
The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company shareholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, and December 31, 2021.