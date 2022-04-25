RBB Bancorp : Reports First Quarter Earnings for 2022 - Form 8-K 04/25/2022 | 05:40pm EDT Send by mail :

RBB Bancorp Reports First Quarter Earnings for 2022 Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time/2:00 p.m. Eastern Time First Quarter 2022Highlights ● Net income of $14.6 million, or $0.74diluted earnings per share, decreased $1.1 million, or 6.9%, from the prior quarter and increased $2.2 million, or 17.4%, from the first quarter of 2021 ● Loans grew by $72.7 million, or 10.0% annualized, from the end of the prior quarter ● Increased quarterly dividend by 7.7% from last year to $0.14 per share Los Angeles, CA, April 25, 2022 - RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank ("the Bank") and RBB Asset Management Company ("RAM"), collectively referred to herein as "the Company," announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company reported net income of $14.6 million, or $0.74 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to net income of $15.7 million, or $0.79 diluted earnings per share, and $12.5 million, or $ 0.63 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. "Royal Business Bank had a great start to the year as loans held for investment topped $3 billion for the first time, average non-interest bearing deposits increased by 10%, and net interest income grew. As expected, expenses increased due primarily to compensation-related costs, but we expect them to decline next quarter," said David Morris, Interim President and CEO of RBB Bancorp. "Importantly, despite the recent personnel announcements, our strategy remains intact and continues to be an effective driver of shareholder value. I appreciate the support the Board has given me and look forward to working with the rest of the RBB team to drive the bank forward." "RBB's first quarter results demonstrated the strength of the franchise and its ability to generate attractive returns," said Dr. James Kao, Chairman of RBB Bancorp. "The Board appreciates David's leadership over the last few months and has complete confidence in his ability to effectively lead the bank." 1 Key Performance Ratios Net income of $14.6 million for the first quarter of 2022 produced an annualized return on average assets ("ROA") of 1.39%, an annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity ("ROTCE") of 14.91%, and an annualized return on average shareholders' equity ("ROE") of 12.59%. This compares to an annualized return on average assets of 1.52%, an annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity of 15.98%, and an annualized return on average shareholders' equity of 13.45% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2022 was 42.90%, compared to 36.56% for the prior quarter. Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, was $34.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $33.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The $1.3 million increase was primarily attributable to higher interest income due to a $167.7 million increase in average earning assets, partially offset by a $43.0 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities. Accretion of purchase discounts from prior acquisitions contributed $246,000 to net interest income in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $192,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, net interest income, before provision for loan losses, increased $5.0 million from $29.5 million. The increase was primarily attributable to an $806.9 million increase in average earning assets, partially offset by a $141.1 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities. The increases in average earning assets and total deposits were primarily due to increased loan and deposit originations. Net interest margin was 3.49% for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 6 basis points from 3.43% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Loan discount accretion contributed 2 basis points to the net interest margin in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 2 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2021. Noninterest Income Noninterest income was $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $212,000 from $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by a $614,000 decrease in gain on sale of loans, partially offset by a $174,000 increase in loan servicing fees and a $169,000 increase in gain on derivatives during the quarter. The Company sold $26.9 million in FNMA qualified mortgage loans for a net gain of $711,000 and sold no non-qualified mortgage loans during the first quarter of 2022. This compared to $37.7 million in FNMA qualified mortgage loans sold for a net gain of $1.4 million and no non-qualified mortgage loans during the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company sold $8.3 million in SBA loans during the first quarter of 2022 for a net gain of $463,000, compared to $5.5 million SBA loans sold for a net gain of $436,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, noninterest income decreased by $3.0 million from $5.9 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease of $2.7 million in gain on sale of loans and a decrease of $294,000 in service charges, fees and other, partially offset by a $333,000 increase in loss on derivatives. 2 Noninterest Expense Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $16.1 million, compared to $13.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The $2.8 million increase was primarily attributable to a $2.6 million increase in salaries and benefit expenses. In December 2021, we reversed approximately $2 million in bonus accrual for employees and $260,000 in director compensation (in other expenses) as a result of the change to paying executive bonuses and directors bonuses in restricted stock units. In additional there was a $420,000 increase in data processing related expenses, partially offset by $680,000 decrease in legal and professional expense. Noninterest expense increased from $15.8 million in the first quarter of 2021. The $269,000 increase was primarily due to a $201,000 increase in legal and professional expenses and a $123,000 increase in marketing and business promotion expenses, partially offset by a $182,000 decrease in data processing expenses. Income Taxes The effective tax rate was 30.4% for the first quarter of 2022, 30.0% for the fourth quarter of 2021, and 31.1% for the first quarter of 2021. The Company recognized a tax benefit from stock option exercises of $23,000, $215,000 and $56,000 for the first quarter of 2022, the fourth quarter of 2021, and the first quarter of 2021, respectively. Loan Portfolio Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and discounts, totaled $3.01 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of $75.1 million from December 31, 2021, and an increase of $291.3 million from March 31, 2021. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to a $60.0 million increase in single-family residential mortgages and a $43.6 million increase in construction & land development loans, partially offset by a $30.0 million decrease in commercial real estate loans. The increase from March 31, 2021 was primarily due to a $154.9 million increase in commercial real estate loans and a $137.0 million increase in construction & land development loans. During the first quarter of 2022, single-family residential mortgage production was $132.6 million while net payoffs and paydowns were $48.1 million. During the fourth quarter of 2021, single-family residential mortgage production was $137.7 million while payoffs and paydowns were $79.5 million. Mortgage loans held for sale were $3.6 million as of March 31, 2022, a decrease of $2.4 million from $6.0 million at December 31, 2021 and a decrease of $34.1 million from $37.7 million as of March 31, 2021. The Company originated approximately $23.4 million in FNMA mortgage loans for sale for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $18.2 million during the prior quarter. In the first quarter of 2022, SBA loan production was $11.9 million and total SBA loan sales were $8.3 million. Deposits Deposits were $3.2 billion at March 31, 2022, there was a decrease of $217.3 million compared to December 31, 2021, and an increase of $347.0 million from March 31, 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by $131.8 million, interest-bearing non-maturity deposits decreased by $42.6 million, and time deposits decreased by $42.9 million. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased due to business fluctuations. As of March 31, 2022, there were no brokered CDs, as compared to $2.4 million brokered CDs as of December 31, 2021 and $17.4 million brokered CDs as of March 31, 2021. Compared to March 31, 2021, total deposits increased by $347.0 million, which included a $372.3 million increase in noninterest bearing deposits, partially offset by a $25.3 million decrease in interest-bearing deposits. Asset Quality Nonperforming assets totaled $21.0 million, or 0.52% of total assets at March 31, 2022, compared to $21.0 million, or 0.50% of total assets at December 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets consist of other real estate owned, loans modified under troubled debt restructurings ("TDR"), non-accrual loans, and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest. 3 In the first quarter of 2022, there were $14,000 in net recoveries, compared to net recoveries of $46,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $366,000 for the first quarter of 2022 which was primarily attributable to loan growth and was a decrease from $635,000 in the prior quarter. The allowance for loan losses totaled $33.3 million, or 1.11% of loans held for investment at March 31, 2022, compared with $32.9 million, or 1.12%, of total loans at December 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2022, 14 SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans totaling $2.5 million were outstanding. Presently none of our SBA customers are on a payment deferral plan due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of April 15, 2022, the Company had no loans on COVID-19-related deferral. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 233,337 common shares at a weighted average price of $24.58. 4 Corporate Overview RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. As of March 31, 2022, the company had total assets of $4.0 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, the Bank is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York, in Edison, New Jersey, in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport, Illinois, and on Oahu, Hawaii. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has nine branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Orange County, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, two branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, three branches in Queens, one branch in Manhattan in New York, one branch in Edison, New Jersey, two branches in Chicago, Illinois, and one branch in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Ave., Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com. Conference Call Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time/2:00 p.m. Eastern time tomorrow, April 26, 2022, to discuss the Company's first quarter 2022 financial results. To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-866-831-8713 or 1-203-518-9822, conference ID RBBQ122. A replay of the call will be made available at 1-877-856-8966 or 1-402-220-1610 (no passcode required) approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through May 3, 2022. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Royal Business Bank website at www.royalbusinessbankusa.com and click on the "Investors" tab to access the call from the site. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on our website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call. Disclosure This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for tangible common equity and tangible assets and adjusted earnings. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. Please refer to the tables at the end of this release for a presentation of performance ratios in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures. 5 Safe Harbor Certain matters set forth herein (including the exhibits hereto) constitute forward-looking statements relating to the Company's current business plans and expectations and our future financial position and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, local, regional, national and international economic and market conditions and events and the impact they may have on us, our customers and our assets and liabilities; our ability to attract deposits and other sources of funding or liquidity; supply and demand for real estate and periodic deterioration in real estate prices and/or values in California or other states where we lend, including both residential and commercial real estate; a prolonged slowdown or decline in real estate construction, sales or leasing activities; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers, depositors or key vendors or counterparties; changes in our levels of delinquent loans, nonperforming assets, allowance for loan losses and charge-offs;expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the costs or effects of acquisitions or dispositions we may make, whether we are able to obtain any required governmental or shareholder approvals in connection with any such acquisitions or dispositions, and/or our ability to realize the contemplated financial or business benefits associated with any such acquisitions or dispositions; the effect of changes in laws, regulations and applicable judicial decisions (including laws, regulations and judicial decisions concerning financial reforms, taxes, banking capital levels, consumer, commercial or secured lending, securities and securities trading and hedging, compliance, employment, executive compensation, insurance, vendor management and information security) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply or believe we should comply; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements and minimum capital requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements, including changes in the Basel Committee framework establishing capital standards for credit, operations and market risk; inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; changes in government interest rates or monetary policies; changes in the amount and availability of deposit insurance; cyber-security threats, including loss of system functionality or theft or loss of Company or customer data or money; political instability; acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, drought, or the effects of pandemic diseases; the timely development and acceptance of new banking products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by our customers and potential customers; the Company's relationships with and reliance upon vendors with respect to the operation of certain of the Company's key internal and external systems and applications; changes in commercial or consumer spending, borrowing and savings preferences or behaviors; technological changes and the expanding use of technology in banking (including the adoption of mobile banking and funds transfer applications); the ability to retain and increase market share, retain and grow customers and control expenses; changes in the competitive and regulatory environment among financial and bank holding companies, banks and other financial service providers; volatility in the credit and equity markets and its effect on the general economy or local or regional business conditions; fluctuations in the price of the Company's common stock or other securities; and the resulting impact on the Company's ability to raise capital or make acquisitions, the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time-to-time by our regulatory agencies, as well as by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard-setters, including ASU 2016-13 (Topic 326), "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments", commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") model, which will change how we estimate credit losses and may increase the required level of our allowance for credit losses after adoption; changes in our organization, management, compensation and benefit plans, and our ability to retain or expand our workforce, management team and/or our board of directors; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments, including the initiation and resolution of legal proceedings (such as securities, consumer or employee class action litigation), regulatory or other governmental inquiries or investigations, and/or the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; our ongoing relations with our various federal and state regulators, including the SEC, FDIC, FRB and California DFPI (formerly DBO); our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items and all other factors set forth in the Company's public reports, including its Annual Report as filed under Form 10-K/A and Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company's earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ. 6 RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, except for December 31, 2021) (Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 149,767 $ 501,372 $ 206,927 $ 493,653 $ 362,930 Federal funds sold and other cash equivalents 200,000 193,000 170,000 110,000 57,000 Total cash and cash equivalents 349,767 694,372 376,927 603,653 419,930 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 600 600 600 600 600 Investment securities available for sale 420,448 368,260 345,000 339,568 281,582 Investment securities held to maturity 6,246 6,252 6,258 6,664 6,668 Mortgage loans held for sale 3,572 5,957 15,188 9,246 37,675 Loans held for investment 3,006,484 2,931,350 2,840,354 2,709,206 2,715,205 Allowance for loan losses (33,292 ) (32,912 ) (32,231 ) (31,352 ) (30,795 ) Net loans held for investment 2,973,192 2,898,438 2,808,123 2,677,854 2,684,410 Premises and equipment, net 27,455 27,199 27,157 27,039 27,093 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,641 Cash surrender value of life insurance 56,313 55,988 55,656 55,325 35,308 Goodwill 71,498 69,243 69,243 69,243 69,243 Servicing assets 11,048 11,517 12,141 12,558 13,264 Core deposit intangibles 4,525 4,075 4,327 4,608 4,895 Right-of-use assets- operating leases 22,451 22,454 23,735 25,050 25,500 Accrued interest and other assets 51,454 48,839 42,452 44,230 42,490 Total assets $ 4,013,569 $ 4,228,194 $ 3,801,807 $ 3,890,638 $ 3,664,299 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,159,703 $ 1,291,484 $ 824,771 $ 940,041 $ 787,439 Savings, NOW and money market accounts 885,050 927,609 931,517 858,597 791,486 Time deposits, less than $250,000 570,274 587,940 614,146 658,393 649,190 Time deposits, greater than or equal to $250,000 553,226 578,499 597,379 612,894 593,178 Total deposits 3,168,253 3,385,532 2,967,813 3,069,925 2,821,293 Reserve for unfunded commitments 1,186 1,203 1,304 1,216 1,320 FHLB advances 150,000 150,000 150,000 150,000 150,000 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 173,152 173,007 172,862 172,718 172,581 Subordinated debentures 14,556 14,502 14,447 14,393 14,338 Lease liabilities - operating leases 23,314 23,282 24,524 25,798 26,199 Accrued interest and other liabilities 18,283 13,985 14,833 14,263 42,900 Total liabilities 3,548,744 3,761,511 3,345,783 3,448,313 3,228,631 Shareholders' equity: Shareholder's equity 475,077 468,267 456,490 442,086 435,746 Non-controlling interest 72 72 72 72 72 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income - Net of tax (10,324 ) (1,656 ) (538 ) 167 (150 ) Total shareholders' equity 464,825 466,683 456,024 442,325 435,668 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,013,569 $ 4,228,194 $ 3,801,807 $ 3,890,638 $ 3,664,299 7 RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 37,886 $ 36,783 $ 34,516 Interest on interest-bearing deposits 171 160 48 Interest on investment securities 1,007 1,069 627 Dividend income on FHLB stock 227 227 192 Interest on federal funds sold and other 275 205 157 Total interest income 39,566 38,444 35,540 Interest expense: Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts 718 683 698 Interest on time deposits 1,574 1,748 2,964 Interest on subordinated debentures and long term debt 2,348 2,343 1,958 Interest on other borrowed funds 435 445 435 Total interest expense 5,075 5,219 6,055 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 34,491 33,225 29,485 Provision for loan losses 366 635 1,500 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 34,125 32,590 27,985 Noninterest income: Service charges, fees and other 1,121 1,355 1,415 Gain on sale of loans 1,174 1,788 3,841 Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 432 258 246 Unrealized (loss) on equity investments - (300 ) (20 ) (Loss) gain on derivatives (108 ) (277 ) 225 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 325 332 187 Total noninterest income 2,944 3,156 5,894 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 9,369 6,812 9,242 Occupancy and equipment expenses 2,206 2,125 2,242 Data processing 1,258 838 1,440 Legal and professional 1,006 1,686 805 Office expenses 293 359 255 Marketing and business promotion 307 418 184 Insurance and regulatory assessments 441 475 348 Core deposit premium 279 252 301 OREO expenses 8 4 5 Merger expenses 37 38 42 Other expenses 857 293 928 Total noninterest expense 16,061 13,300 15,792 Income before income taxes 21,008 22,446 18,087 Income tax expense 6,391 6,740 5,631 Net income $ 14,617 $ 15,706 $ 12,456 Net income per share Basic $ 0.75 $ 0.81 $ 0.64 Diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.79 $ 0.63 Cash Dividends declared per common share $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.12 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 19,377,407 19,444,148 19,475,814 Diluted 19,799,323 19,851,202 19,812,841 8 RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Average Interest Yield / Average Interest Yield / Average Interest Yield / (tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands) Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Earning assets: Federal funds sold, cash equivalents & other (1) $ 628,634 $ 673 0.43 % $ 587,980 $ 592 0.40 % $ 215,230 $ 397 0.75 % Securities Available for sale (2) 392,858 974 1.01 % 376,601 1,037 1.09 % 239,768 571 0.97 % Held to maturity (2) 6,250 57 3.70 % 6,256 56 3.55 % 7,000 64 3.71 % Mortgage loans held for sale 3,652 43 4.78 % 3,721 40 4.26 % 54,021 411 3.09 % Loans held for investment: (3) Real estate 2,602,382 33,095 5.16 % 2,492,396 31,978 5.09 % 2,307,431 29,521 5.19 % Commercial 380,978 4,748 5.05 % 380,098 4,765 4.97 % 384,442 4,584 4.84 % Total loans 2,983,360 37,843 5.14 % 2,872,494 36,743 5.07 % 2,691,873 34,105 5.14 % Total earning assets 4,014,754 $ 39,590 4.00 % 3,847,052 $ 38,468 3.97 % 3,207,892 $ 35,548 4.49 % Noninterest-earning assets 241,235 240,059 228,002 Total assets $ 4,255,989 $ 4,087,111 $ 3,435,894 Interest-bearing liabilities NOW $ 75,399 $ 43 0.23 % $ 73,896 $ 48 0.26 % $ 64,592 $ 44 0.28 % Money Market 720,197 643 0.36 % 668,742 602 0.36 % 579,347 623 0.44 % Saving deposits 145,327 32 0.09 % 138,906 33 0.09 % 131,151 31 0.10 % Time deposits, less than $250,000 600,563 754 0.51 % 599,119 827 0.55 % 663,029 1,496 0.92 % Time deposits, $250,000 and over 570,210 820 0.58 % 588,265 921 0.62 % 593,981 1,468 1.00 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,111,696 2,292 0.44 % 2,068,928 2,431 0.47 % 2,032,100 3,662 0.73 % FHLB advances 150,000 435 1.18 % 150,000 445 1.18 % 150,001 435 1.18 % Long-term debt 173,057 2,194 5.14 % 172,912 2,195 5.04 % 111,739 1,808 6.56 % Subordinated debentures 14,520 154 4.30 % 14,466 148 4.06 % 14,302 150 4.25 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,449,273 5,075 0.84 % 2,406,306 5,219 0.86 % 2,308,142 6,055 1.06 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,301,497 1,177,948 653,674 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 34,321 39,483 40,118 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,335,818 1,217,431 693,792 Shareholders' equity 470,898 463,374 433,960 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,255,989 $ 4,087,111 $ 3,435,894 Net interest income / interest rate spreads $ 34,515 3.16 % $ 33,249 3.11 % $ 29,493 3.43 % Net interest margin 3.49 % 3.43 % 3.73 % (1) Includes income and average balances for FHLB stock, term federal funds, interest-bearing time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-bearing assets. (2) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. (3) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale. Interest income on loans includes - amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs. 9 RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Per share data (common stock) Earnings Basic $ 0.75 $ 0.81 $ 0.64 Diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.79 $ 0.63 Dividends declared $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.12 Book value $ 24.15 $ 23.99 $ 22.31 Tangible book value $ 20.20 $ 20.22 $ 18.51 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 19,377,407 19,444,148 19,475,814 Diluted 19,799,323 19,851,202 19,812,841 Shares outstanding at period end 19,247,970 19,455,544 19,528,249 Performance ratios Return on average assets, annualized 1.39 % 1.52 % 1.47 % Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized 12.59 % 13.45 % 11.64 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized 14.91 % 15.98 % 14.05 % Noninterest income to average assets, annualized 0.28 % 0.31 % 0.70 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.53 % 1.29 % 1.86 % Yield on average earning assets 4.00 % 3.97 % 4.49 % Cost of average total deposits 0.27 % 0.30 % 0.55 % Cost of average interest-bearing deposits 0.44 % 0.47 % 0.73 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 0.84 % 0.86 % 1.06 % Accretion on loans to average earning assets 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.06 % Net interest spread 3.16 % 3.11 % 3.43 % Net interest margin 3.49 % 3.43 % 3.73 % Efficiency ratio 42.90 % 36.56 % 44.64 % Common stock dividend payout ratio 18.67 % 16.05 % 18.75 % 10 RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) As of March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Loan to deposit ratio 94.89 % 86.58 % 96.24 % Core deposits / total deposits 82.54 % 82.91 % 78.97 % Net non-core funding dependence ratio -0.28 % -6.50 % 4.27 % Credit Quality Data: Loans 30-89 days past due $ 17,635 $ 17,640 $ 10,653 Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.39 % Nonperforming loans $ 20,691 $ 20,725 $ 19,911 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.69 % 0.71 % 0.73 % Nonperforming assets $ 20,984 $ 21,018 $ 20,204 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.52 % 0.50 % 0.55 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.11 % 1.12 % 1.13 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 160.90 % 158.80 % 154.66 % Net charge-offs to average loans (for the quarter-to-date period) 0.00 % -0.01 % 0.01 % Regulatory and other capital ratios-Company Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.87 % 9.47 % 10.07 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.90 % 10.21 % 11.30 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 14.12 % 14.86 % 14.53 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 14.63 % 15.40 % 15.11 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 21.96 % 23.15 % 23.27 % Regulatory capital ratios-Bank only Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.29 % 12.45 % 13.44 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 18.15 % 18.80 % 17.96 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 18.15 % 18.80 % 17.96 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 19.37 % 20.05 % 19.21 % 11 RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 37,886 $ 36,783 $ 35,601 $ 34,669 $ 34,516 Investment securities and other 1,680 1,661 1,507 1,302 1,024 Total interest income 39,566 38,444 37,108 35,971 35,540 Interest expense Deposits 2,292 2,431 2,745 3,118 3,662 Interest on subordinated debentures and other 2,348 2,343 2,342 2,356 1,958 Other borrowings 435 445 445 440 435 Total interest expense 5,075 5,219 5,532 5,914 6,055 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 34,491 33,225 31,576 30,057 29,485 Provision for loan losses 366 635 1,196 628 1,500 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 34,125 32,590 30,380 29,429 27,985 Noninterest income 2,944 3,156 5,524 4,171 5,894 Noninterest expense 16,061 13,300 14,420 14,680 15,792 Earnings before income taxes 21,008 22,446 21,484 18,920 18,087 Income taxes 6,391 6,740 6,120 5,540 5,631 Net income $ 14,617 $ 15,706 $ 15,364 $ 13,380 $ 12,456 Net income per common share - basic $ 0.75 $ 0.81 $ 0.79 $ 0.69 $ 0.64 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.79 $ 0.77 $ 0.67 $ 0.63 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.12 Cash dividends declared on common shares $ 2,724 $ 2,537 $ 2,516 $ 2,540 $ 2,347 Yield on average assets, annualized 1.39 % 1.52 % 1.54 % 1.39 % 1.47 % Yield on average earning assets 4.00 % 3.97 % 3.97 % 3.99 % 4.49 % Cost of average deposits 0.27 % 0.30 % 0.35 % 0.41 % 0.55 % Cost of average interest-bearing deposits 0.44 % 0.47 % 0.51 % 0.59 % 0.73 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 0.84 % 0.86 % 0.89 % 0.97 % 1.06 % Accretion on loans to average earning assets 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.06 % Net interest margin 3.49 % 3.43 % 3.38 % 3.33 % 3.73 % 12 RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited, except for December 31, 2021) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Loan Portfolio Detail Asof

March 31, 2022 Asof

December 31, 2021 Asof

September 30, 2021 Asof

June 30, 2021 Asof

March 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands) $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 280,825 9.3 % $ 268,709 9.2 % $ 276,387 9.7 % $ 277,080 10.2 % $ 286,016 10.5 % SBA 67,688 2.3 % 76,136 2.6 % 88,784 3.1 % 98,572 3.6 % 111,330 4.1 % Construction and land development 346,766 11.5 % 303,144 10.3 % 271,764 9.6 % 236,965 8.7 % 209,727 7.7 % Commercial real estate (1) 1,217,985 40.5 % 1,247,999 42.6 % 1,205,630 42.4 % 1,102,467 40.7 % 1,063,104 39.2 % Single-family residential mortgages 1,064,581 35.4 % 1,004,576 34.3 % 974,780 34.3 % 984,311 36.3 % 1,041,260 38.3 % Other loans 28,639 1.0 % 30,786 1.0 % 23,009 0.9 % 9,811 0.5 % 3,768 0.2 % Total loans (2) $ 3,006,484 100.0 % $ 2,931,350 100.0 % $ 2,840,354 100.0 % $ 2,709,206 100.0 % $ 2,715,205 100.0 % Allowance for loan losses (33,292 ) (32,912 ) (32,231 ) (31,352 ) (30,795 ) Total loans, net $ 2,973,192 $ 2,898,438 $ 2,808,123 $ 2,677,854 $ 2,684,410 (1) Includes non-farm and non-residential loans, multi-family residential loans and non-owner occupied single family residential loans. (2) Net of discounts and deferred fees and costs. Three Months Ended Change in Allowance for Loan Losses March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Beginning balance $ 32,912 $ 29,337 Additions to the allowance charged to expense 366 1,500 Net recoveries (charge-offs) on loans 14 (42 ) Ending balance $ 33,292 $ 30,795 13 Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (non-GAAP) The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company shareholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, and December 31, 2021. (dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Tangible common equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 464,825 $ 466,683 $ 435,668 Adjustments Goodwill (71,498 ) (69,243 ) (69,243 ) Core deposit intangible (4,525 ) (4,075 ) (4,895 ) Tangible common equity $ 388,802 $ 393,365 $ 361,530 Tangible assets: Total assets-GAAP $ 4,013,569 $ 4,228,194 $ 3,664,299 Adjustments Goodwill (71,498 ) (69,243 ) (69,243 ) Core deposit intangible (4,525 ) (4,075 ) (4,895 ) Tangible assets $ 3,937,546 $ 4,154,876 $ 3,590,161 Common shares outstanding $ 19,247,970 19,455,544 19,528,249 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio 9.87 % 9.47 % 10.07 % Book value per share $ 24.15 $ 23.99 $ 22.31 Tangible book value per share $ 20.20 $ 20.22 $ 18.51 14 Attachments Original Link

