RBB Bancorp : Reports Third Quarter Earnings for 2020

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time/2:00 p.m. Eastern Time Third Quarter 2020 Highlights Net income of $8.5 million, or $0.43 diluted earnings per share

Loans held for investment increased by $160.5 million, or 24.6% annualized growth, from the end of the prior quarter

Total deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased by $160.2 million, or 26.2% annualized growth, from the end of the prior quarter

Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.54%, improving 2 basis points from the prior quarter

Loans modified under the CARES Act decreased by 76% from the end of the prior quarter and now represent 4% of loans outstanding

Net interest margin of 3.59% increased by 17 basis points from the prior quarter and was flat from the third quarter of 2019

Announced resumption of our stock repurchase program RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank (“the Bank”) and RBB Asset Management Company (“RAM”), collectively referred to herein as “the Company,” announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company reported net income of $8.5 million, or $0.43 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to net income of $6.5 million, or $0.33 diluted earnings per share, and $8.0 million, or $0.39 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. “Our performance in the third quarter demonstrated the strength of our growing franchise as we generated strong earnings, increasing net interest margin, and asset and deposit growth,” said Mr. Alan Thian, Chairman, President and CEO of RBB Bancorp. “Effective management of our loan exposure in prior quarters – which resulted in lower concentrations of CRE and C&I loans relative to our peers – created an opportunity to selectively originate attractive loans in markets in which our competitors were forced to pull back. Strong deposit growth was accompanied by declines in corresponding costs as we benefited from ongoing efforts to improve our deposit franchise and a declining rate environment. Our asset quality remains solid and we remain well capitalized with ample access to liquidity. Loans modified under the CARES Act outstanding decreased 76% over the quarter to just 4% of loans outstanding.” “Our board of directors approved the reinstatement of the stock repurchase program to the maximum of what the plan allows, which will further enhance shareholder value,” Mr. Thian concluded. Key Performance Ratios Net income of $8.5 million for the third quarter of 2020 produced an annualized return on average assets of 1.05%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 9.81%, and an annualized return on average equity of 8.06%. This compares to an annualized return on average assets of 0.83%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 7.77%, and an annualized return on average equity of 6.34% for the second quarter of 2020. The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2020 was 46.63%, compared to 54.40% for the prior quarter. The improvement in the efficiency ratio was primarily due to improved net interest income. Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, was $27.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $25.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. The $2.2 million increase was primarily attributable to a $71.8 million increase in average earning assets and a $37.4 million increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a $27.0 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income was also favorably impacted by a 17 basis point increase in the net interest margin. Accretion of purchase discounts from prior acquisitions contributed $634,000 to net interest income in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $818,000 in the second quarter of 2020. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, net interest income, before provision for loan losses, increased $3.7 million from $23.5 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a $418.9 million increase in average earning assets and a $170.3 million increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a $268.1 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin was unchanged at 3.59% between the third quarters of 2020 and 2019. The increases in average earning assets and total deposits were primarily due to the Pacific Global Bank (“PGB”) acquisition and increased loan and deposit originations. Net interest margin was 3.59% for the third quarter of 2020, an increase from 3.42% in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to a 51 basis point decrease in the cost of total deposits and a 48 basis point decrease in the cost of borrowings (FHLB advances, long-term debt and subordinated debentures), partially offset by a 2 basis point decrease in the yield on average earning assets. Loan discount accretion contributed 8 basis points to the net interest margin in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 14 basis points in the second quarter of 2020. Noninterest Income Noninterest income was $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $519,000 from $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was driven by an increase in gain on loan sales of $679,000 as the Company sold $28.2 million more loans in the third quarter than in the prior quarter generally due to increased market activity following the initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company expects gain on sale of loan income to return to prior levels in the fourth quarter. The Company sold $17.7 million in FNMA qualified mortgage loans for a net gain of $537,000 and sold $11.8 million in non-qualified mortgage loans to private investors for a gain of $227,000 during the third quarter of 2020. This compared to $5.2 million in FNMA qualified mortgage loans for a net gain of $105,000 during the second quarter of 2020. The Company sold no SBA loans during the third quarter of 2020, compared to $1.4 million in SBA loans sold for a net gain of $70,000 during the second quarter of 2020. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, noninterest income decreased by $73,000 from $2.8 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease of $281,000 in loan servicing fees. Noninterest Expense Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $14.0 million, compared to $14.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. The $855,000 decrease was primarily attributable to a $424,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits expenses, $214,000 decrease in merger expenses, $167,000 decrease in occupancy and equipment expenses, partially offset by a $318,000 increase in data processing expenses and a $128,000 increase in insurance and regulatory assessments. The decrease in salary and employee benefits was primarily attributable to severance paid in the second quarter for employees affected by restructuring related to the completion of the PGB acquisition. RBB incurred $62,000 in merger and conversion expenses in the third quarter of 2020, of which $20,000 is a reversal of expenses related to the First American International Corp. acquisition and $82,000 to the PGB acquisition, a decrease of $214,000 from the prior quarter. Noninterest expense increased from $13.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. The $192,000 increase was primarily due to a $226,000 increase in data processing expense, a $240,000 increase in legal and professional expense, and a $190,000 increase in insurance and regulatory assessments. These were partially offset by a $122,000 decrease salaries and employee benefit expense, a $117,000 decrease in marketing and business promotion expense. Income Taxes The effective tax rate was 29.8% for the third quarter of 2020, 30.8% for the second quarter of 2020, and 31.5% for the third quarter of 2019. The slightly lower effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2020 was a result of affordable housing tax credits. Loan Portfolio Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and discounts, totaled $2.8 billion as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $160.5 million from June 30, 2020, and an increase of $629.0 million from September 30, 2019. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to organic loan growth. Single-family residential mortgages decreased by $10.9 million, net of payoffs, paydowns and loan sales, and was driven by loan sales. Commercial real estate loans increased by $74.9 million, construction and land development loans increased by $37.8 million, SBA loans increased by $7.1 million, and commercial and industrial loans increased by $50.4 million. During the third quarter of 2020, single-family residential mortgage production was $82.6 million (mortgage loans held for investment and held for sale), payoffs and paydowns were $45.7 million, and single-family residential mortgage loan sales were $29.5 million. During the second quarter of 2020, single-family residential mortgage production was $117.6 million, payoffs and paydowns were $36.0 million, and loan sales were $1.4 million. Mortgage loans held for sale were $23.9 million as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $8.4 million from $15.5 million at June 30, 2020 and a decrease of $235.4 million from $259.3 million as of September 30, 2019. The Company originated approximately $28.7 million in mortgage loans for sale for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $19.0 million during the prior quarter. In the third quarter, SBA loan production was $7.2 million. In the prior quarter, SBA loan production was $33.1 million, which consisted exclusively of PPP loans and total loan sales were $1.4 million. Deposits Deposits were $2.6 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $160.2 million from June 30, 2020, and an increase of $445.0 million from September 30, 2019, excluding brokered deposits. The increase in total deposits from the prior quarter was primarily attributable to organic deposit growth. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $66.5 million and interest-bearing non-maturity deposits increased by $53.7 million. Time deposits increased by $55.0 million, including a $15.0 million increase in brokered CDs. As of September 30, 2020, time deposits included $17.4 million in brokered CDs, as compared to $2.4 million as of June 30, 2020 and $102.6 million as of September 30, 2019. Asset Quality Nonperforming assets totaled $18.3 million, or 0.54% of total assets at September 30, 2020, compared to $17.5 million, or 0.56%, of total assets at June 30, 2020. The decrease in nonperforming assets was primarily due to an increase in total assets. Nonperforming assets consist of OREO, loans modified under troubled debt restructurings (“TDR”), non-accrual loans, and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest. Loans held-for-investment 30 to 89 days past due decreased by $2.2 million to $21.7 million at September 30, 2020 from $23.9 million at June 30, 2020. In the third quarter of 2020, there were $47,000 in net charge-offs, down from $320,000 in the prior quarter. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase from $3.0 million in the prior quarter, primarily attributable to the higher loan balances and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The allowance for loan losses totaled $26.6 million, or 0.97% of loans held for investment at September 30, 2020, compared with $22.8 million, or 0.88%, of total loans at June 30, 2020. The following table, as of September 30, 2020, is intended to summarize the Company’s overall loan exposure to major industries that are considered “at-risk” for business interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic: Industry / Property Type Total Exposure ($000) % of Total HFI Loans General retail (excluding SBA) $ 235,153 8.5 % Mixed use commercial 106,166 3.9 % Commercial 62,678 2.3 % Hospitality (excluding SBA) 27,666 1.0 % Service stations (excluding SBA) 13,825 0.5 % SBA loans 111,193 4.0 % Shared National Credits (excluding airlines, cruise lines and hotels) 35,998 1.3 % Airlines, cruise lines and hotels (SNC) 11,825 0.4 % Restaurants (excluding SBA) 5,520 0.2 % Total loans $ 610,024 22.1 % In the above table, the general retail exposure now includes warehouse loans and the mixed use commercial exposure now includes residential mixed use loans. As of September 30, 2020, borrowers representing 260 loans totaling $32.9 million, or 1.2% of the Company’s total loan portfolio, have funded under the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the CARES Act SBA loan payments were made through September 30, 2020 by the SBA. We have contacted nearly all of our SBA borrowers and the following table details new deferments of SBA loans: Requested SBA Loan Deferments Number Principal Amount ($000) Principal Amount Average LTV% Guaranteed Amount ($000) Unguaranteed Amount ($000) Unguaranteed Amount to Total SBA Loans Hospitality 9 $ 38,965 75 % $ 29,224 $ 9,741 8.8 % General retail 5 5,051 51 % 3,794 1,257 1.1 % Restaurant 2 2,681 81 % 2,016 665 0.6 % Transportation 3 1,042 30 % 782 261 0.2 % Fitness 1 101 N/A 86 15 0.0 % Mixed use commercial 1 45 N/A 33 11 0.0 % 21 $ 47,885 $ 35,935 $ 11,950 10.7 % We have not been able to contact four borrowers listed in the above table to determine if they need a deferment under SBA guidelines. The unguaranteed balance of those four loans is $27,665. All four have not made their payments as of October 15, 2020. There are two loans with an unguaranteed balance of $54,766 that will not qualify for a SBA deferment due to delinquency or deferment issues prior to COVID-19. Those two loans are not listed above and the borrowers have not made their payments as of October 15, 2020. The following table provides details regarding the Company's COVID-19 loan deferral activity through October 21, 2020. As of June 30, 2020 As of October 23, 2020 Deferred Loans Loans Resuming Payments Loans Deferred Number Principal Amount ($000) % of Total HFI Loans Number Principal Amount ($000) Number Principal Amount ($000) General retail (excluding SBA) 34 $ 94,251 3.4 % 31 $ 67,411 3 $ 26,840 Mixed use commercial 38 58,841 2.1 % 34 48,294 4 10,547 Hospitality (excluding SBA) 5 25,343 0.9 % 3 12,414 2 12,929 Restaurants (excluding SBA) 11 4,186 0.2 % 10 4,186 1 12 Multifamily 6 9,086 0.3 % 6 9,086 — — Commercial, office and other (1) 6 22,983 0.8 % 1 3,102 5 19,881 SFR mortgage loans - Western region 183 118,484 4.3 % 145 88,880 38 29,604 SFR mortgage loans - Eastern region 203 85,935 3.1 % 194 82,699 10 4,106 SFR mortgage loans - Chicago metropolitan 84 14,824 0.5 % 83 14,575 4 719 Total 570 $ 433,933 15.7 % 507 $ 330,647 67 $ 104,638 (1) Loan with a principal amount of $17 million is on a principal deferment only. The Company does not have any shared national credits or loans backed by service stations, airlines or cruise lines on deferral as of October 20, 2020. Properties On March 31, 2020, we closed the Grand Street branch in New York City as the lease for this branch expired in April 2020. Branch operations and staff were transferred to the Bowery Street branch. The Bank plans to open a new full service banking branch in Edison, New Jersey in November of 2020. The branch will be located at 561 US-1, in the Wicks Shopping Plaza in Edison. The Bank purchased a property located at 2057 86th Street, Brooklyn, New York, in the Bensonhurst neighborhood, to house a full-service branch. We expect this branch to open in 2021. The Bank has leased a location on Canal Street in Manhattan to move our Bowery Street branch. Corporate Overview RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The Company has total assets of $3.4 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Royal Business Bank is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York, and three branches in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has nine branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Irvine, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, six branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan in New York, and three branches in Chicago, Illinois. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Avenue, Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com. Conference Call Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time/2:00 p.m. Eastern time tomorrow, October 27, 2020, to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2020 financial results. To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-833-519-1355 or 1-918-922-6505, passcode 8574857. A replay of the call will be made available at 1-800-585-8367 or 1-404-537-3406, passcode 8574857, approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through November 3, 2020. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Royal Business Bank website at www.royalbusinessbankusa.com and click on the “Investors” tab to access the call from the site. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on our website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call. Disclosure This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for tangible common equity and tangible assets and adjusted earnings. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. Please refer to the tables at the end of this release for a presentation of performance ratios in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures. Safe Harbor Certain matters set forth herein (including the exhibits hereto) constitute forward-looking statements relating to the Company’s current business plans and expectations and our future financial position and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, local, regional, national and international economic and market conditions and events and the impact they may have on us, our customers and our assets and liabilities; our ability to attract deposits and other sources of funding or liquidity; supply and demand for real estate and periodic deterioration in real estate prices and/or values in California or other states where we lend, including both residential and commercial real estate; a prolonged slowdown or decline in real estate construction, sales or leasing activities; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers, depositors or key vendors or counterparties; changes in our levels of delinquent loans, nonperforming assets, allowance for loan losses and charge-offs; expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the costs or effects of acquisitions or dispositions we may make, including our recent acquisition of PGB Holdings, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pacific Global Bank, and our recently completed acquisition of First American International Corp., whether we are able to obtain any required governmental or shareholder approvals in connection with any such acquisitions or dispositions, and/or our ability to realize the contemplated financial or business benefits associated with any such acquisitions or dispositions; the effect of changes in laws, regulations and applicable judicial decisions (including laws, regulations and judicial decisions concerning financial reforms, taxes, banking capital levels, consumer, commercial or secured lending, securities and securities trading and hedging, compliance, employment, executive compensation, insurance, vendor management and information security) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply or believe we should comply; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements and minimum capital requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements, including changes in the Basel Committee framework establishing capital standards for credit, operations and market risk; inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; changes in government interest rates or monetary policies; changes in the amount and availability of deposit insurance; cyber-security threats, including loss of system functionality or theft or loss of Company or customer data or money; political instability; acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, drought, or the effects of pandemic diseases; the timely development and acceptance of new banking products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by our customers and potential customers; the Company’s relationships with and reliance upon vendors with respect to the operation of certain of the Company’s key internal and external systems and applications; changes in commercial or consumer spending, borrowing and savings preferences or behaviors; technological changes and the expanding use of technology in banking (including the adoption of mobile banking and funds transfer applications); the ability to retain and increase market share, retain and grow customers and control expenses; changes in the competitive and regulatory environment among financial and bank holding companies, banks and other financial service providers; volatility in the credit and equity markets and its effect on the general economy or local or regional business conditions; fluctuations in the price of the Company’s common stock or other securities; and the resulting impact on the Company’s ability to raise capital or make acquisitions, the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time-to-time by our regulatory agencies, as well as by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard-setters, including ASU 2016-13 (Topic 326), “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments”, commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model, which will change how we estimate credit losses and may increase the required level of our allowance for credit losses after adoption; changes in our organization, management, compensation and benefit plans, and our ability to retain or expand our workforce, management team and/or our board of directors; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments, including the initiation and resolution of legal proceedings (such as securities, consumer or employee class action litigation), regulatory or other governmental inquiries or investigations, and/or the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; our ongoing relations with our various federal and state regulators, including the SEC, FDIC, FRB and California DFPI (formerly DBO); our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items and all other factors set forth in the Company’s public reports, including its Annual Report as filed under Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company’s earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ. RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, except for December 31, 2019) (Dollars in thousands) September

30 June

30 March

31 December

31 September

30 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 121,630 $ 94,844 $ 285,667 $ 114,763 $ 136,076 Federal funds sold and other cash equivalents 57,000 57,000 75,300 67,000 47,000 Total cash and cash equivalents 178,630 151,844 360,967 181,763 183,076 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 600 600 600 600 949 Investment securities available for sale 214,662 185,756 126,294 126,069 72,923 Investment securities held to maturity 7,569 7,615 7,825 8,332 8,724 Mortgage loans held for sale 23,886 15,479 52,096 108,194 259,339 Loans held for investment 2,755,153 2,594,620 2,399,982 2,196,934 2,126,145 Allowance for loan losses (26,634 ) (22,820 ) (20,130 ) (18,816 ) (19,386 ) Net loans held for investment 2,728,519 2,571,800 2,379,852 2,178,118 2,106,759 Premises and equipment, net 24,237 23,965 24,472 16,813 16,871 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock 15,641 15,641 15,630 15,000 15,000 Net deferred tax assets 1,080 — — 2,326 4,378 Cash surrender value of life insurance 34,930 34,736 34,544 34,353 34,158 Goodwill 69,243 69,209 69,790 58,563 58,383 Servicing assets 14,724 15,595 16,826 17,083 17,180 Core deposit intangibles 5,519 5,876 6,234 6,100 6,444 Accrued interest and other assets 40,336 38,065 33,523 35,221 36,118 Total assets $ 3,359,576 $ 3,136,181 $ 3,128,653 $ 2,788,535 $ 2,820,302 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 642,332 $ 574,553 $ 504,324 $ 458,763 $ 446,141 Savings, NOW and money market accounts 654,378 601,941 571,870 537,490 493,965 Time deposits 1,315,038 1,260,026 1,359,787 1,252,685 1,311,817 Total deposits 2,611,748 2,436,520 2,435,981 2,248,938 2,251,923 Net deferred tax liabilities — 656 312 — — FHLB advances 190,000 150,000 150,000 — 35,000 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 104,305 104,220 104,135 104,049 103,964 Subordinated debentures 14,229 14,174 14,120 9,673 9,632 Accrued interest and other liabilities 17,878 16,586 16,112 18,185 20,942 Total liabilities 2,938,160 2,722,156 2,720,660 2,380,845 2,421,461 Shareholders' equity: Shareholder's equity 420,329 412,827 407,332 407,379 398,438 Non-controlling interest 72 72 72 72 72 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) - Net of tax 1,015 1,126 589 239 331 Total shareholders' equity 421,416 414,025 407,993 407,690 398,841 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,359,576 $ 3,136,181 $ 3,128,653 $ 2,788,535 $ 2,820,302 RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 34,153 $ 32,633 $ 32,902 Interest on interest-bearing deposits 61 74 429 Interest on investment securities 621 887 703 Dividend income on FHLB stock 190 187 238 Interest on federal funds sold and other 100 322 397 Total interest income 35,125 34,103 34,669 Interest expense: Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts 779 782 1,117 Interest on time deposits 4,746 5,933 8,038 Interest on subordinated debentures and long term debt 1,905 1,915 1,921 Interest on other borrowed funds 444 439 81 Total interest expense 7,874 9,069 11,157 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 27,251 25,034 23,512 Provision for loan losses 3,861 3,009 824 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 23,390 22,025 22,688 Noninterest income: Service charges, fees and other 1,143 1,065 934 Gain on sale of loans 760 81 813 Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 546 708 827 Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations 32 5 12 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 194 191 195 Gain on sale of securities 52 158 7 Gain on sale of other real estate owned — — 11 Total noninterest income 2,727 2,208 2,799 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 7,599 8,103 7,801 Occupancy and equipment expenses 2,360 2,527 2,434 Data processing 1,200 882 974 Legal and professional 675 670 435 Office expenses 271 337 335 Marketing and business promotion 131 111 248 Insurance and regulatory assessments 363 234 172 Core deposit premium 357 357 384 OREO expenses/(income) 3 14 (1 ) Merger and conversion expenses 62 276 154 Other expenses 957 1,308 850 Total noninterest expense 13,978 14,819 13,786 Income before income taxes 12,139 9,414 11,701 Income tax expense 3,619 2,901 3,689 Net income $ 8,520 $ 6,513 $ 8,012 Net income per share Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.33 $ 0.40 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.33 $ 0.39 Cash Dividends declared per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.10 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 19,717,568 19,710,330 20,067,847 Diluted 19,804,892 19,806,304 20,425,966 RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the nine months ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 99,062 $ 102,981 Interest on interest-earning deposits 586 1,412 Interest on investment securities 2,329 1,976 Dividend income on FHLB stock 379 815 Interest on federal funds sold and other 900 634 Total interest income 103,256 107,818 Interest expense: Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts 2,804 3,649 Interest on time deposits 17,765 21,788 Interest on subordinated debentures and long term debt 5,776 5,783 Interest on other borrowed funds 1,033 2,857 Total interest expense 27,378 34,077 Net interest income 75,878 73,741 Provision for loan losses 8,815 1,731 Net interest income after provision for loans losses 67,063 72,010 Noninterest income: Service charges, fees and other 3,287 2,976 Gain on sale of loans 3,552 6,131 Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 1,846 2,566 Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations 79 73 Unrealized gain on equity investments — 147 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 576 580 Gain on sale of securities 210 7 Gain on sale of fixed assets — 6 Loss on sale of other real estate owned — 11 Total noninterest income 9,550 12,497 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 25,207 25,088 Occupancy and equipment expenses 7,291 7,360 Data processing 3,224 3,202 Legal and professional 1,949 1,516 Office expenses 931 965 Marketing and business promotion 456 926 Insurance and regulatory assessments 774 754 Amortization of intangibles 1,071 1,157 OREO expenses 31 161 Merger expenses 741 240 Other expenses 3,385 2,641 Total noninterest expense 45,060 44,010 Income before income taxes 31,553 40,497 Income tax expense 9,772 11,963 Net income $ 21,781 $ 28,534 Net income per share Basic $ 1.10 $ 1.42 Diluted $ 1.09 $ 1.40 Cash Dividends declared per common share $ 0.24 $ 0.30 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 19,799,617 20,063,479 Diluted 19,958,612 20,435,867 RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Interest Yield/ Average Interest Yield/ Average Interest Yield/ (tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands) Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Earning assets: Federal funds sold, cash equivalents & other (1) $ 179,521 $ 351 0.78 % $ 231,943 $ 583 1.01 % $ 144,131 $ 1,064 2.93 % Securities Available for sale 168,151 558 1.32 % 171,298 823 1.93 % 92,292 631 2.71 % Held to maturity (2) 7,604 71 3.71 % 7,661 72 3.78 % 8,730 81 3.68 % Mortgage loans held for sale 19,848 171 3.43 % 25,130 303 4.85 % 253,492 3,050 4.77 % Loans held for investment: (3) Real estate 2,266,752 29,616 5.20 % 2,147,646 28,216 5.28 % 1,749,371 23,963 5.43 % Commercial 377,789 4,366 4.60 % 364,189 4,114 4.54 % 352,795 5,889 6.62 % Total loans 2,644,541 33,982 5.11 % 2,511,835 32,330 5.18 % 2,102,166 29,852 5.63 % Total earning assets 3,019,665 $ 35,133 4.63 % 2,947,867 $ 34,111 4.65 % 2,600,811 $ 34,678 5.29 % Noninterest-earning assets 204,638 206,833 169,691 Total assets $ 3,224,303 $ 3,154,700 $ 2,770,502 Interest-bearing liabilities NOW and money market deposits $ 514,271 $ 748 0.58 % $ 462,027 $ 751 0.65 % $ 364,127 $ 1,070 1.17 % Savings deposits 126,635 31 0.10 % 123,868 31 0.10 % 95,725 47 0.19 % Time deposits 1,284,351 4,746 1.47 % 1,314,232 5,933 1.82 % 1,340,751 8,038 2.38 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,925,257 5,525 1.14 % 1,900,127 6,715 1.42 % 1,800,603 9,155 2.02 % FHLB advances 151,739 444 1.16 % 150,000 439 1.18 % 13,261 81 2.42 % Long-term debt 104,252 1,748 6.67 % 104,168 1,747 6.75 % 103,912 1,748 6.67 % Subordinated debentures 14,195 157 4.40 % 14,141 168 4.78 % 9,606 173 7.15 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,195,443 7,874 1.43 % 2,168,436 9,069 1.68 % 1,927,382 11,157 2.30 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 595,264 557,903 424,908 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 13,270 15,509 20,490 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 608,534 573,412 445,398 Shareholders' equity 420,326 412,852 397,722 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,224,303 $ 3,154,700 $ 2,770,502 Net interest income / interest rate spreads $ 27,259 3.20 % $ 25,042 2.97 % $ 23,521 2.99 % Net interest margin 3.59 % 3.42 % 3.59 % (1) Includes income and average balances for FHLB stock, term federal funds, interest-bearing time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-bearing assets. (2) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. (3) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale. Interest income on loans includes - amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs. RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Interest Yield / Average Interest Yield / (tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands) Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Earning assets: Federal funds sold, cash equivalents & other (1) $ 220,195 $ 1,865 1.13 % $ 122,563 $ 2,861 3.12 % Securities Available for sale 159,373 2,136 1.79 % 82,868 1,749 2.82 % Held to maturity (2) 7,760 218 3.75 % 9,159 255 3.72 % Mortgage loans held for sale 40,936 1,454 4.74 % 352,110 12,785 4.85 % Loans held for investment: (3) Real estate 2,141,022 84,261 5.26 % 1,759,253 72,842 5.54 % Commercial 359,907 13,347 4.95 % 350,823 17,354 6.61 % Total loans 2,500,929 97,608 5.21 % 2,110,076 90,196 5.72 % Total earning assets 2,929,193 $ 103,281 4.71 % 2,676,776 $ 107,846 5.39 % Noninterest-earning assets 208,000 167,887 Total assets $ 3,137,193 $ 2,844,663 Interest-bearing liabilities NOW and money market deposits $ 484,157 $ 2,687 0.74 % $ 388,298 $ 3,500 1.21 % Savings deposits 121,836 117 0.13 % 97,959 149 0.20 % Time deposits 1,318,947 17,765 1.80 % 1,273,604 21,788 2.29 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,924,940 20,569 1.43 % 1,759,861 25,437 1.93 % FHLB advances 118,029 1,033 1.17 % 148,101 2,857 2.58 % Long-term debt 104,168 5,243 6.72 % 103,827 5,243 6.75 % Subordinated debentures 14,221 533 5.01 % 9,565 540 7.55 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,161,358 $ 27,378 1.69 % 2,021,354 $ 34,077 2.25 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 546,419 412,845 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 14,606 19,888 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 561,025 432,733 Shareholders' equity 414,810 390,576 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,137,193 $ 2,844,663 Net interest income / interest rate spreads $ 75,903 3.02 % $ 73,769 3.13 % Net interest margin 3.46 % 3.68 % RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended September 30 June 30, September 30 2020 2020 2019 Per share data (common stock) Earnings Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.33 $ 0.40 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.33 $ 0.39 Dividends declared $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.10 Basic, excluding merger and conversion expense $ 0.43 $ 0.34 $ 0.40 Diluted, excluding merger and conversion expense $ 0.43 $ 0.34 $ 0.40 Book value $ 21.35 $ 20.97 $ 19.91 Tangible book value $ 17.56 $ 17.17 $ 16.67 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 19,717,568 19,710,330 20,067,847 Diluted 19,804,892 19,806,304 20,425,966 Shares outstanding at period end 19,739,280 19,739,280 20,030,866 Performance ratios Return on average assets, annualized 1.05 % 0.83 % 1.15 % Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized 8.06 % 6.34 % 7.99 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized 9.81 % 7.77 % 9.56 % Noninterest income to average assets, annualized 0.34 % 0.28 % 0.40 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.72 % 1.89 % 1.97 % Yield on average earning assets 4.63 % 4.65 % 5.29 % Cost of average total deposits 0.87 % 1.10 % 1.63 % Cost of average interest-bearing deposits 1.14 % 1.42 % 2.02 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 1.43 % 1.68 % 2.30 % Accretion on loans to average earning assets 0.08 % 0.14 % 0.10 % Net interest spread 3.20 % 2.97 % 2.99 % Net interest margin 3.59 % 3.42 % 3.59 % Efficiency ratio 46.63 % 54.40 % 52.40 % Common stock dividend payout ratio 13.95 % 18.18 % 25.00 % RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 Per share data (common stock) Earnings Basic $ 1.10 $ 1.42 Diluted $ 1.09 $ 1.40 Basic, excluding merger expense $ 1.13 $ 1.44 Diluted, excluding merger expense $ 1.12 $ 1.41 Dividends declared $ 0.24 $ 0.30 Book value $ 21.35 $ 19.91 Tangible book value $ 17.56 $ 16.67 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 19,799,617 20,063,479 Diluted 19,958,612 20,435,867 Shares outstanding at period end 19,739,280 20,030,866 Performance ratios Return on average assets, annualized 0.93 % 1.34 % Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized 7.01 % 9.77 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized 8.59 % 11.73 % Noninterest income to average assets, annualized 0.41 % 0.59 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.92 % 2.07 % Yield on average earning assets 4.71 % 5.39 % Cost of average deposits 1.11 % 1.57 % Cost of average interest-bearing deposits 1.43 % 1.93 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 1.69 % 2.25 % Accretion on loans to average earning assets 0.10 % 0.12 % Net interest spread 3.02 % 3.13 % Net interest margin 3.46 % 3.68 % Efficiency ratio 52.75 % 51.03 % Common stock dividend payout ratio 21.82 % 21.13 % RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) As of September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 Loan to deposit ratio 105.49 % 106.49 % 94.41 % Core deposits / total deposits 99.34 % 76.84 % 68.32 % Net non-core funding dependence ratio 14.47 % 13.39 % 25.41 % Credit Quality Data: Loans 30-89 days past due $ 21,735 $ 23,872 $ 4,578 Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans 0.79 % 0.92 % 0.22 % Nonperforming loans $ 17,975 $ 17,217 $ 9,628 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.65 % 0.66 % 0.39 % Nonperforming assets $ 18,268 $ 17,510 $ 10,895 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.54 % 0.56 % 0.39 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.97 % 0.88 % 0.91 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 148.17 % 132.54 % 201.35 % Net charge-offs to average loans (for the quarter-to-date period) 0.01 % 0.05 % 0.00 % Regulatory and other capital ratios—Company Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10.55 % 11.07 % 12.12 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.47 % 11.48 % 12.74 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 14.11 % 14.87 % 16.95 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 14.69 % 15.49 % 17.44 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 20.05 % 21.10 % 23.71 % Regulatory capital ratios—Bank only Tier 1 leverage ratio 14.16 % 14.14 % 14.98 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 18.16 % 19.09 % 20.53 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 18.16 % 19.09 % 20.53 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 19.29 % 20.13 % 21.54 % RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 3rd

Quarter 2nd

Quarter 1st

Quarter 4th

Quarter 3rd

Quarter Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 34,153 $ 32,633 $ 32,276 $ 32,178 $ 32,902 Investment securities and other 972 1,470 1,752 1,729 1,767 Total interest income 35,125 34,103 34,028 33,907 34,669 Interest expense Deposits 5,525 6,715 8,329 8,796 9,155 Interest on subordinated debentures and other 1,905 1,915 1,956 1,915 1,921 Other borrowings 444 439 150 73 81 Total interest expense 7,874 9,069 10,435 10,784 11,157 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 27,251 25,034 23,593 23,123 23,512 Provision for loan losses 3,861 3,009 1,945 659 824 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 23,390 22,025 21,648 22,464 22,688 Noninterest income 2,727 2,208 4,615 5,823 2,799 Noninterest expense 13,978 14,819 16,263 13,463 13,786 Earnings before income taxes 12,139 9,414 10,000 14,824 11,701 Income taxes 3,619 2,901 3,252 4,149 3,689 Net income $ 8,520 $ 6,513 $ 6,748 $ 10,675 $ 8,012 Net income per common share - basic $ 0.43 $ 0.33 $ 0.34 $ 0.53 $ 0.40 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 0.52 $ 0.39 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 Cash dividends declared on common shares $ 3,592 $ 1,184 $ 2,407 $ 2,003 $ 2,016 Yield on average assets, annualized 1.05 % 0.83 % 0.90 % 1.51 % 1.15 % Yield on average earning assets 4.63 % 4.60 % 4.86 % 5.09 % 5.29 % Cost of average deposits 0.87 % 1.09 % 1.38 % 1.55 % 1.63 % Cost of average interest-bearing deposits 1.14 % 1.41 % 1.72 % 1.93 % 2.02 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 1.43 % 1.66 % 1.98 % 2.21 % 2.30 % Accretion on loans to average earning assets 0.08 % 0.13 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.10 % Net interest margin 3.59 % 3.38 % 3.37 % 3.47 % 3.59 % RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited, except for December 31, 2019) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Loan Portfolio Detail As of September 30,

2020 As of June 30,

2020 As of March 31,

2020 As of December 31,

2019 As of September 30,

2019 (dollars in thousands) $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 317,891 11.5 $ 267,481 10.3 $ 275,602 11.5 $ 274,586 12.5 $ 276,478 13.0 SBA 111,193 4.0 104,069 4.0 77,566 3.2 74,985 3.4 70,978 3.3 Construction and land development 183,569 6.7 145,754 5.6 120,115 5.0 96,020 4.4 101,649 4.8 Commercial real estate (1) 975,187 35.4 900,302 34.7 854,580 35.6 793,268 36.1 787,927 37.1 Single-family residential mortgages 1,163,982 42.2 1,174,927 45.3 1,070,649 44.6 957,254 43.6 888,577 41.8 Other loans 3,331 0.1 2,087 0.1 1,470 0.1 821 0.0 536 0.0 Total loans (2) $ 2,755,153 99.9 $ 2,594,620 100.0 $ 2,399,982 100.0 $ 2,196,934 100.0 $ 2,126,145 100.0 Allowance for loan losses (26,634 ) (22,820 ) (20,130 ) (18,816 ) (19,386 ) Total loans, net $ 2,728,519 $ 2,571,800 $ 2,379,852 $ 2,178,118 $ 2,106,759 (1) Includes non-farm and non-residential loans, multi-family residential loans and non-owner occupied single family residential loans. (2) Net of discounts and deferred fees and costs. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Change in Allowance for Loan Losses September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Beginning balance $ 22,820 $ 18,561 $ 18,816 $ 17,577 Additions to the allowance charged to expense 3,861 824 8,815 1,731 Net (charge-offs) recoveries on loans (47 ) 1 (997 ) 78 Ending balance $ 26,634 $ 19,386 $ 26,634 $ 19,386 Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (non-GAAP) The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company shareholders’ equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of September 30, 2020 and 2019. September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 Tangible common equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 421,416 $ 398,841 Adjustments Goodwill (69,243 ) (58,383 ) Core deposit intangible (5,519 ) (6,444 ) Tangible common equity $ 346,654 $ 334,014 Tangible assets: Total assets-GAAP $ 3,359,576 $ 2,820,302 Adjustments Goodwill (69,243 ) (58,383 ) Core deposit intangible (5,519 ) (6,444 ) Tangible assets $ 3,284,814 $ 2,755,475 Common shares outstanding 19,739,280 20,030,866 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio 10.55 % 12.12 % Book value per share $ 21.35 $ 19.91 Tangible book value per share $ 17.56 $ 16.67 Earnings Per Share Excluding Merger and Conversion Expense (non-GAAP) Earnings per share excluding merger and conversion expense is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance. The following is a calculation of earnings per share with after-tax net income excluding tax-affected merger and conversion expense. This EPS calculation is presented for the quarters ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, plus for the nine-month periods ending September 30, 2020 and 2019. For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Earnings Per Share Excluding Merger and Conversion Expense (non-GAAP) Net income after tax $ 8,520 $ 6,513 $ 8,012 $ 21,781 $ 28,534 Merger and conversion expense 62 276 100 741 282 Tax on merger and conversion expense (18 ) (85 ) (32 ) (229 ) (83 ) Net adjustment 44 191 68 512 199 Adjusted net income after tax $ 8,564 $ 6,704 $ 8,080 $ 22,293 $ 28,733 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 19,717,568 19,710,330 20,067,847 19,799,617 20,063,479 Diluted 19,804,892 19,806,304 20,425,966 19,958,612 20,435,867 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Basic, excluding merger and conversion expense $ 0.43 $ 0.34 $ 0.40 $ 1.13 $ 1.44 Diluted, excluding merger and conversion expense $ 0.43 $ 0.34 $ 0.40 $ 1.12 $ 1.41 Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance. The efficiency ratio is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income. The efficiency ratio is presented for the quarters ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, plus the nine-month periods ending September 30, 2020 and 2019. For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) Noninterest expense $ 13,978 $ 14,819 $ 13,786 $ 45,060 $ 44,010 Net interest income 27,251 25,034 23,512 75,878 73,741 Noninterest income 2,727 2,208 2,799 9,550 12,497 Net interest income and non-interest income $ 29,978 $ 27,242 $ 26,311 $ 85,428 $ 86,238 Efficiency ratio 46.63 % 54.40 % 52.40 % 52.75 % 51.03 % View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005848/en/ © Business Wire 2020

