Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. RBB Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBB   US74930B1052

RBB BANCORP

(RBB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:02 2022-11-22 pm EST
22.70 USD   +1.36%
02:02pRbb Bancorp : Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of exchange on which registered - Form 8-K
PU
01:58pRbb Bancorp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/15RBB Bancorp and Royal Business Bank Announces Retirement of Simon Pang as Chief Strategy Officer Effective December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RBB Bancorp : Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of exchange on which registered - Form 8-K

11/22/2022 | 02:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
rbb20221121b_8k.htm
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 22, 2022
RBB BANCORP
(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)
California
001-38149
27-2776416
(State or Other Jurisdiction
(Commission
(IRS Employer
of Incorporation)
File Number)
Identification No.)
1055 Wilshire Blvd., 12th floor,
Los Angeles, California
90017
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
(Zip Code)
Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: (213) 627-9888
Not Applicable
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instructions A.2. below):
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☒
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12 (b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of exchange on which registered
Common Stock, No Par Value
RBB
NASDAQ Global Select Market
Item 8.01 Other Events.
Independence Investigation Update
As previously announced in RBB Bancorp's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on May 16, 2022, the RBB Bancorp Board of Directors (the "RBB Board") and the Royal Business Bank Board of Directors (the "Bank Board", and together with the RBB Board, the "Board") launched an investigation with respect to director independence, which included Mr. Peter Chang's independence and Mr. Chie-Min (Christopher) Koo's independence.
The Board's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee has reported to the Board its determination that Mr. Chang did not satisfy the general director independence standards established by both The Nasdaq Stock Market and the Company's applicable corporate governance charters, policies and procedures relating to Board service as a result of business dealings between Mr. Peter Chang and entities associated with him, on the one hand, and Mr. Simon Pang, who is an executive officer of the Company, and his family members, and entities associated with them, on the other hand.
In addition, the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee is reviewing modifications to the Company's governance policies surrounding director independence, and, as part of that review, has recommended to the Board, and the Board has approved, an enhanced director independence standard pursuant to which a director will be deemed to not be independent if there have been any payments or other exchanges of value between such director and any executive officer during the preceding twoyears, other than in connection with gifts made in accordance with the Company's gift policy. As a result of this change, the Board has determined that, going forward, Mr. Koo will not be considered independent until the Spring of 2023 as a result of business dealings with Mr. Simon Pang during 2021, which were determined by the Board to be insignificant.
The Board is conducting a comprehensive review of the Company's corporate governance charters, policies and procedures and will announce any material changes to its corporate governance policies and procedures, as well as any changes required to be disclosed pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the regulations promulgated thereunder.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d)
Exhibits.
None
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)
2
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.
RBB BANCORP
(Registrant)
Date: November 22, 2022
By:
/s/ David Morris
David Morris
President and Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
3

Attachments

Disclaimer

RBB Bancorp published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 19:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RBB BANCORP
02:02pRbb Bancorp : Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of exchange on which registered -..
PU
01:58pRbb Bancorp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/15RBB Bancorp and Royal Business Bank Announces Retirement of Simon Pang as Chief Strateg..
CI
11/15Rbb Bancorp : Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of exchange on which registered -..
PU
11/15Rbb Bancorp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/04October 31, 2022 At 8 : 29:31 AM PDT - Form 8-K
PU
11/04Peter Chang Resigns from RBB Bancorp, Royal Business Bank, RBB Asset Management Company..
CI
11/04Rbb Bancorp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statement..
AQ
11/01Rbb Bancorp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/25Transcript : RBB Bancorp, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 25, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RBB BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 162 M - -
Net income 2022 64,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,76x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 426 M 426 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 364
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart RBB BANCORP
Duration : Period :
RBB Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RBB BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 22,39 $
Average target price 24,50 $
Spread / Average Target 9,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David R. Morris President, CEO, Chief Financial Officer & Director
James W. Kao Chairman
Erik Grier Chief Information Officer & First Vice President
Wendell Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Chie Min Koo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RBB BANCORP-14.54%426
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.48%390 263
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.14%299 317
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.59%198 130
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.38%178 483
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.11%146 778