    RBB   US74930B1052

RBB BANCORP

(RBB)
RBB Bancorp : Investor Presentation - May 2021

05/21/2021 | 02:43pm EDT
Investor Presentation

May 2021

NASDAQ: RBB

1

Disclosure Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "targets," "potentially," "probably," "projects," "outlook" or similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would" and "could" and the negative of these terms and similar words, although some forward-looking statements may be expressed differently. Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding plans, objectives, expectations or consequences of announced transactions, known trends and statements about future performance, operations, products and services of RBB Bancorp (RBB or the Company) and its subsidiaries.

These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Such risks and uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, adverse developments or conditions related to or arising from: (1) U.S. and international business and economic conditions;(2) possible additional provisions for loan losses and charge-offs; (3) credit risks of lending activities and deterioration in asset or credit quality; (4) extensive laws and regulations and supervision that we are subject to, including potential supervisory action by bank supervisory authorities; (5) increased costs of compliance and other risks associated with changes in regulation, including any amendments to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the "Dodd-Frank Act"); (6) compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and other money laundering statutes and regulations; (7) potential goodwill impairment; (8) liquidity risk; (9) fluctuations in interest rates; (10) the expected discontinuation of the London Interbank Offering Rate after 2021, and uncertainty regarding potential alternative reference rates, including the Secured Overnight Financing Rate; (11) risks associated with acquisitions and the expansion of our business into new markets; (12) inflation and deflation; (13) real estate market conditions and the value of real estate collateral; (14) environmental liabilities; (15) our ability to compete with larger competitors; (16) our ability to retain key personnel; (17) successful management of reputational risk; (18) severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, public health issues (including novel coronavirus, or COVID-19), or other adverse external events could harm our business; (19) general economic or business conditions in Asia, and other regions where the Bank has operations; (20) failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our information systems; (21) our ability to adapt our systems to the expanding use of technology in banking; (22) risk management processes and strategies; (23) adverse results in legal proceedings; (24) the impact of regulatory enforcement actions, if any; (25) certain provisions in our charter and bylaws that may affect acquisition of RBB; (26) changes in tax laws and regulations; (27) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters, including Accounting Standards Update 2016-13 (Topic 326), "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments," commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Loss model, which will change how we estimate credit losses and may increase the required level of our allowance for credit losses after adoption on December 31, 2022; (28) market disruption and volatility; (29) fluctuations in the Bancorp's stock price; (30) restrictions on dividends and other distributions by laws and regulations and by our regulators and our capital structure; (31) issuances of preferred stock; (32) our ability to raise additional capital, if needed, and the potential resulting dilution of interests of holders of our common stock; (33) the soundness of other financial institutions and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services; and (34) other risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, all of which could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results

.

There can be no assurance that other factors not currently anticipated by us will not materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Furthermore, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by or may, in the future, be amplified by, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward looking statements, which reflect management's analysis and expectations only as of the date of such statements. Forward looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to publicly revise or update forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by federal securities law.

2

RBB Bancorp - Who We Are

Overview

Established in 2008 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California

Financial Highlights

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021:

  • $3.7 billion asset Chinese-American, business- oriented community bank

22 traditional branches

  • 12 located in Southern California
  • 6 located in New York
  • 2 located in Chicago
  • 1 in Nevada
  • 1 in New Jersey

Four principal business lines:

  • Commercial Real Estate ("CRE")3
  • Commercial & Industrial ("C&I")
  • 1-4Single Family Residential ("SFR")
  • SBA Lending ("SBA")

Six successful acquisitions completed since 2010

Certified Community Development Financial Institution since mid-February 2016

Balance Sheet ($mm)

Total Assets

$3,664

Gross Loans, Including Held for Sale

$2,753

Total Deposits

$2,821

Tangible Common Equity1

$362

Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets1

10.07%

NPAs / Assets2

0.55%

Profitability

Return on Average Assets, annualized

1.47%

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity1

14.05%

FTE Net Interest Margin

3.73%

Efficiency Ratio

44.64%

(1)

Non-GAAP reconciliation in Appendix A

(2)

Nonperforming assets include nonaccrual loans, loans modified under troubled debt restructurings, and other repossessed assets; excludes purchased

credit impaired ("PCI") loans acquired in prior acquisitions

3

(3)

Includes construction and land development loans

Investment Highlights

High-performing community bank with defined and proven strategy to grow both organically and through acquisitions

  • Insider ownership (including family holdings) at 36% and high deposit balances, aligns interests with public shareholders
  • Experienced management team and Board of Directors with demonstrated industry knowledge, regulatory relationships, lending expertise and community involvement
  • Niche markets with concentration on Asian-Americans
    • Products structured to address the needs of underserved individuals and businesses within those markets
    • Significant opportunities for future acquisitions across the U.S.

Conservative risk profile with focused and diversified lending strategy

  • Solid asset quality from disciplined credit culture and rigorous underwriting standards
  • Interest rate neutral to modestly asset sensitive balance sheet

Track record of attractive returns

  • Diversified revenue with four lending products spread across multiple industries and geographies
  • Substantial noninterest income and well-managed noninterest expenses

Exceptional investment opportunity to hold an interest in a well-managed, highly profitable institution

  • Compelling valuation and consistent dividend payout ratio

4

Earnings Per Share Calculation

1Q21

2020

2019

2018

Net Income

12,456

32,928

39,209

36,105

Number of Shares Outstanding

19,528,249

19,565,921

20,030,886

20,000,022

Basic Earning Per Share

0.64

1.66

1.96

2.11

Diluted Averages Shares Outstanding

19,812,841

19,921,859

20,393,424

17,967,653

Diluted Earning Per Share

0.63

1.65

1.92

2.01

Dividends Declared

0.12

0.33

0.40

0.35

Total Shareholders' Equity

435,668

428,488

407,690

374,621

Tangible Common Equity

361,530

354,049

343,027

308,639

Book Value per Share

22.31

21.90

20.35

18.73

Tangible Book Value per Share

18.51

18.10

17.12

15.43

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

RBB Bancorp published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 18:42:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
