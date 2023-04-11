Advanced search
    RBB   US74930B1052

RBB BANCORP

(RBB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-11 pm EDT
14.63 USD   -0.41%
04:08pRBB Bancorp to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
04/10RBB Bancorp Says it Filed Annual Report Shortly After Getting Notice of Late Filing From Nasdaq
MT
04/07Rbb Bancorp : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
RBB Bancorp to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

04/11/2023 | 04:08pm EDT
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank ("the Bank") and RBB Asset Management Company ("RAM"), collectively referred to herein as "the Company", today announced that it will release financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the markets close on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM. Pacific Time/2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 to discuss the Company's financial results.

To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-888-506-0062 or 1-973-528-0011, passcode 874821, Conference ID RBBQ123. A replay of the call will be made available at 1-877-481-4010 or 1-919-882-2331, passcode 48133, approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through May 9, 2023.

Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.royalbusinessbankusa.com. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. As of December 31, 2022, the company had total assets of $3.9 billion. Royal Business Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York, in Edison, New Jersey, in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport, Illinois, and on Oahu, Hawaii. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has nine branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Orange County, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, two branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, three branches in Queens, one branch in Manhattan in New York, one branch in Edison, New Jersey, two branches in Chicago, Illinois, and one branch in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Ave., Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 145 M - -
Net income 2023 51,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,43x
Yield 2023 3,95%
Capitalization 279 M 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,93x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 379
Free-Float 81,3%
Managers and Directors
David R. Morris President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alex Ko Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James W. Kao Chairman
Erik Grier Chief Information Officer & First Vice President
Gary Fan Executive VP & Chief Administrative officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RBB BANCORP-31.94%279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.63%376 426
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%224 171
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.64%223 500
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.32%166 162
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.44%145 909
