  United States
  Nasdaq
  RBB Bancorp
  4. Nasdaq
  5. RBB Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBB   US74930B1052

RBB BANCORP

(RBB)
  Report
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of RBB Bancorp (RBB) on Behalf of Investors

03/10/2022 | 02:02pm EST
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of RBB Bancorp (“RBB Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RBB) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 18, 2022, RBB Bancorp announced the departure of its Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer of its wholly owned subsidiary Royal Business Bank.

Then, on February 22, 2022, the Company announced that its President and CEO would be taking a leave of absence, effective immediately, pending an internal investigation.

On this news, RBB Bancorp’s stock fell $2.70, or 10.5%, to close at $23.06 on February 22, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased RBB Bancorp securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on RBB BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 137 M - -
Net income 2021 55,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,61x
Yield 2021 2,09%
Capitalization 469 M 469 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 371
Free-Float -
Chart RBB BANCORP
Duration : Period :
RBB Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RBB BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 24,11 $
Average target price 30,00 $
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David R. Morris President, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
James W. Kao Chairman
Erik Grier Chief Information Officer & First Vice President
Peter M. Chang Secretary & Independent Director
Wendell Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RBB BANCORP-7.98%469
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.98%394 023
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.75%330 982
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.50%244 659
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.46%187 524
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-8.87%179 407