US Benchmark Series Announces Launch of the US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF

Launch of OBIL continues success of US Benchmark Series

Today, The US Benchmark Series, a brand of F/m Investments (“F/m”), a $4 billion multi-boutique investment advisor based in Washington DC, is proud to announce the launch of the US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (Ticker “OBIL”).

The US Benchmark Series is a suite of US Treasury ETFs (“the Funds”) designed to simplify access to the US Treasury market, holding the most current (“on the run”) US Treasury security that corresponds to its tenor. With OBIL being the latest maturity ETF to launch, joining the initial three ETFs which have raised approximately $300 million in AUM since their mid-August inception – the US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (Ticker: UTEN); the US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (Ticker: UTWO); and the US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (Ticker: TBIL). Each ETF tracks an ICE index specific to its tenor. (For more information on the indices, please visit https://indices.theice.com/.)

“The application of the existing ETF’s has been revolutionary; beyond even our most ambitious expectations,” said Alexander Morris, F/m’s President, CIO, and Co-Creator of the US Benchmark Series. “Given the shape of the yield curve today, we are responding to investor demand in launching the highest yielding tenor, the 12 month, with the intentions to prudently launch the other points on the curve.”

The yield curve is the foundation for nearly all investing. The suite of ETFs offer investors the following:

Simplified access to the current benchmark tenor US Treasury securities.

Monthly dividends, providing a more frequent and regular interest payment than holding the underlying securities.

Automatic rolls that provide constant benchmark exposure without hassle or added expense.

At $50 per share, the ability to transact in fractions of traditional bond sizing.

The other benefits and operational efficacies of the Funds: Tax efficiency Intraday liquidity with equity trading and settlement Access to shorting, and options, facilitating expression of a variety of views on US rates



Jane Street Capital (“Jane Street”), a leading global liquidity provider who trades more than 5,000 ETFs worldwide, will serve as lead market marker for OBIL, as it does for sister funds TBIL UTWO, and UTEN. Initial funding will come from Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc, and several other investment firms who look forward to utilizing and supporting the market for 12 month ETF. OBIL will be listed along side its sister funds on the NASDAQi. The US Benchmark Series is housed with series trust provider, The RBB Fund, Inc.

“One of the nice things about getting this to market with RBB is the ease in which they have been able to help us launch the US Benchmark Series,” said Dave Littleton, CEO of F/m Investments. “Utilizing a high-quality platform to help launch the Funds has made the entire process trouble-free.”

About The US Benchmark Series

The US Benchmark Series allows investors of all sizes to own each of the “Benchmark” US Treasuries in a single-security ETF. Each Fund holds the most current (“on the run”) US Treasury security that corresponds to its stated tenor. For more information, please visit (www.ustreasuryetf.com).

About F/m Investments

F/m is a $4 billion multi-boutique investment advisor platform, designed to support 100% of non- investment responsibilities of an asset management firm. F/m empowers growth and independence for boutiques, lift-outs and overseas asset managers looking to access the US market. F/m provides portfolio managers with institutional-grade investment systems, business operations and marketing and sales support, enabling talented managers to focus on what they do best: managing investments and delivering performance. For more information, please visit www.fm-invest.com.

About The RBB Fund, Inc.

The RBB Fund, Inc., the first organized multiple series trust founded in 1988, is a registered open-end investment company organized as a series trust. RBB is a turnkey ETF and Mutual Fund solution which permits an investment advisor to focus on its core competency of asset management and shifts responsibility for the establishment, servicing, and corporate governance of funds to RBB. RBB oversees approximately $19 billion in assets, supporting 11 separate investment advisors, over 20 unaffiliated subadvisors, and over 40 mutual fund or ETF offerings. For more information, please visit www.rbbfund.com

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (888)123-4589 or visit our website at www.ustreasuryetf.com Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible.

As with all ETFs, Shares may be bought and sold in the secondary market at market prices. Interest rate risk is the risk of losses attributable to changes in interest rates. In general, if prevailing interest rates rise, the values of debt instruments tend to fall, and if interest rates fall, the values of debt instruments tend to rise.

Fund Risks: The value of the UST 12 Month Bill Fund’s investments may decrease, which will cause the value of the UST 12 Month Bill Fund’s Shares to decrease. As a result, you may lose money on your investment in the UST 12 Month Bill Fund, and there can be no assurance that the UST 12 Month Bill Fund will achieve its investment objective.

i National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market

