RBC Bearings Incorporated

RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED

(ROLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
All News

RBC Bearings Incorporated : to Webcast Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call October 30th

10/09/2020 | 04:19pm EDT

Webcast is Live at 11:00 a.m. (ET)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (Nasdaq: ROLL), a leading international manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings and components for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today announced that it will release its second quarter financial results before market open on Friday, October 30th. RBC Bearings will host a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, October 30th at 11:00am ET.

Dr. Michael J. Hartnett, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Daniel A. Bergeron, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Robert M. Sullivan, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will recap the quarter’s results and accomplishments. To access the webcast, go to the investor relations portion of the Company’s website, www.rbcbearings.com, on the day of the conference call and click on the webcast link.

If you do not have access to the Internet and wish to listen to the call, dial 844-419-1755 (international callers dial 216-562-0468) and provide conference ID # 7558975. An audio replay of the call will be available from 1:45 p.m. ET October 30th, 2020 until 1:45 p.m. ET November 6th, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 (international callers dial 404-537-3406) and providing conference call ID #7558975. Investors are advised to dial into the call at least ten minutes prior to the call to register.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components. Founded in 1919, the Company is primarily focused on producing highly technical or regulated bearing products and components requiring sophisticated design, testing, and manufacturing capabilities for the diversified industrial, aerospace, and defense markets. The Company is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 621 M - -
Net income 2021 93,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 200 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 015 M 3 015 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,53x
EV / Sales 2022 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 3 890
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
RBC Bearings Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 85,00 $
Last Close Price 122,97 $
Spread / Highest target -30,9%
Spread / Average Target -30,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Hartnett Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel A. Bergeron Chief Operating Officer, CFO, Director & VP
Alan B. Levine Independent Director
Richard R. Crowell Independent Director
Edward D. Stewart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED-22.34%3 015
SCHAEFFLER INDIA LIMITED-23.14%1 543
TIMKEN INDIA LIMITED12.89%1 055
TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA CO., LTD.-46.90%324
NN, INC.-29.73%278
NRB BEARINGS LIMITED-28.20%92
