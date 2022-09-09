Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. RBC Bearings Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROLL   US75524B1044

RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED

(ROLL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-09 pm EDT
256.23 USD   +1.59%
05:01pRBC Bearings to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference
BU
03:36pRBC BEARINGS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
08/22INSIDER SELL : RBC Bearings
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RBC Bearings to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference

09/09/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RBC Bearings Incorporated (Nasdaq: ROLL, ROLLP), a leading international manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings, components and essential systems for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today announced that it will participate in the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference on September 15, 2022. Materials shared during the conference will be available online at: http://investor.rbcbearings.com.

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael J. Hartnett, and Vice President, Barry Boyan will be representing the Company in person.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings, components and essential systems. Founded in 1919, the Company is primarily focused on producing highly technical or regulated bearing products and components requiring sophisticated design, testing, and manufacturing capabilities for the diversified industrial, aerospace, and defense markets. The Company is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 468 M - -
Net income 2023 175 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 313 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 41,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7 240 M 7 240 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,82x
EV / Sales 2024 5,24x
Nbr of Employees 4 892
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
RBC Bearings Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 252,23 $
Average target price 239,83 $
Spread / Average Target -4,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Hartnett Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert M. Sullivan VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Daniel A. Bergeron Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Richard R. Crowell Independent Director
Edward D. Stewart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED24.88%7 240
SCHAEFFLER INDIA LIMITED106.02%6 877
LUOYANG XINQIANGLIAN SLEWING BEARING CO., LTD.-23.50%3 913
TIMKEN INDIA LIMITED69.16%3 209
ZHEJIANG CHANGSHENG SLIDING BEARINGS CO., LTD.32.58%933
TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA CO., LTD.-20.01%329