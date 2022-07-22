Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  RBC Bearings Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROLL   US75524B1044

RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED

(ROLL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-22 pm EDT
215.98 USD   -0.58%
05:29pRBC Bearings to Webcast First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4th
BU
07/20INSIDER SELL : RBC Bearings
MT
07/19Truist Securities Adjusts RBC Bearings' Price Target to $235 From $250, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Summary 
Summary

RBC Bearings to Webcast First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4th

07/22/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
Webcast is Live at 12:00 p.m. (ET)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (Nasdaq: ROLL, ROLLP), a leading international manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings, components and essential systems for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today announced that it will release its first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results before market open on Thursday, August 4th. RBC Bearings will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, August 4th at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Dr. Michael J. Hartnett, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Daniel A. Bergeron, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Robert M. Sullivan, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will recap the quarter’s results and accomplishments. To access the webcast, go to the investor relations portion of the Company’s website, www.rbcbearings.com, on the day of the conference call and click on the webcast link.

If you do not have access to the Internet and wish to listen to the call, dial 877-407-4019 (international callers dial +1 201-689-8337) and provide conference ID # 13731919. An audio replay of the call will be available from 3:00 p.m. ET August 4th, 2022, until 3:00 p.m. ET August 18th, 2022. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 (international callers dial +1 201-612-7415) and providing conference ID # 13731919. Investors are advised to dial into the call at least ten minutes prior to the call to register.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings, components and essential systems. Founded in 1919, the Company is primarily focused on producing highly technical or regulated bearing products and components requiring sophisticated design, testing, and manufacturing capabilities for the diversified industrial, aerospace and defense markets. The Company is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 488 M - -
Net income 2023 166 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 278 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 37,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 225 M 6 225 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,04x
EV / Sales 2024 4,51x
Nbr of Employees 4 892
Free-Float 95,1%
