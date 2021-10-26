Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. RBC Bearings Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROLL   US75524B1044

RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED

(ROLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RBC Bearings to Webcast Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call November 12th

10/26/2021 | 04:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Webcast is Live at 11:00 a.m. (ET)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (Nasdaq: ROLL), a leading international manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings and components for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today announced that it will release its second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results before market open on Friday, November 12th. RBC Bearings will host a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, November 12th at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Dr. Michael J. Hartnett, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Daniel A. Bergeron, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Robert M. Sullivan, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will recap the quarter’s results and accomplishments. To access the webcast, go to the investor relations portion of the Company’s website, www.rbcbearings.com, on the day of the conference call and click on the webcast link.

If you do not have access to the Internet and wish to listen to the call, dial 844-419-1755 (international callers dial 216-562-0468) and provide conference ID #7460907. An audio replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET November 12th, 2021, until 1:00 p.m. ET November 19th, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 (international callers dial 404-537-3406) and providing conference ID #7460907. Investors are advised to dial into the call at least ten minutes prior to the call to register.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components. Founded in 1919, the Company is primarily focused on producing highly technical or regulated bearing products and components requiring sophisticated design, testing, and manufacturing capabilities for the diversified industrial, aerospace, and defense markets. The Company is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED
04:40pRBC Bearings to Webcast Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call Novemb..
BU
10/22ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Ally Financial, Intel, Las Vegas Sands, Tesla, Verizon...
10/22Investors shrug off rate hike fears to stock up on equities - BofA
RE
10/15Equity, bond funds see inflows as markets hit rough patch - BOFA
RE
10/07RBC BEARINGS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financ..
AQ
10/07RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED : Completes Debt and Equity Offerings for Financing of Pending D..
BU
10/07RBC Bearings Incorporated Closes Offering of $500 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of..
CI
09/24RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED : Credit Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
09/24RBC BEARINGS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modification to Ri..
AQ
09/24RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED : Subsidiary Prices $500 Million Senior Notes Offering
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 744 M - -
Net income 2022 121 M - -
Net cash 2022 257 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 47,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 309 M 6 309 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,13x
EV / Sales 2023 6,17x
Nbr of Employees 3 885
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
RBC Bearings Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 220,41 $
Average target price 220,50 $
Spread / Average Target 0,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Hartnett Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert M. Sullivan VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Daniel A. Bergeron Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Edward D. Stewart Independent Director
Steven H. Kaplan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED23.11%6 309
SCHAEFFLER INDIA LIMITED58.79%3 017
TIMKEN INDIA LIMITED24.04%1 692
TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA CO., LTD.43.40%566
NN, INC.-24.96%212
NRB BEARINGS LIMITED31.38%170