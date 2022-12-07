Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. RBG Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBGP   GB00BFM6WL52

RBG HOLDINGS PLC

(RBGP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:14 2022-12-07 am EST
67.66 GBX   -1.08%
09:14aIN BRIEF: RBG Holdings CEO Nicola Foulston buys 100,000 more shares
AN
12/06IN BRIEF: RBG CEO Nicola Foulston buys shares after profit warning
AN
12/05FTSE 100 Closes Up Slightly Amid Muted Reaction to China, US News
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: RBG Holdings CEO Nicola Foulston buys 100,000 more shares

12/07/2022 | 09:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RBG Holdings PLC - London-based professional services - Chief Executive Officer Nicola Foulston buys 100,000 shares at 68.75 pence, worth GBP68,750, on Tuesday. Foulston now has 11.9 million shares, a 12.5% stake. Foulston had bought 250,000 shares on Monday, after RBG warned that litigation finance subsidiary LionFish Litigation Finance Ltd will not meet trading expectations for the full year in 2022. The stock dropped 24% that day.

Current stock price: 67.70p

12-month change: down 40%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about RBG HOLDINGS PLC
09:14aIN BRIEF: RBG Holdings CEO Nicola Foulston buys 100,000 more shares
AN
12/06IN BRIEF: RBG CEO Nicola Foulston buys shares after profit warning
AN
12/05FTSE 100 Closes Up Slightly Amid Muted Reaction to China, US News
DJ
12/05RBG Holdings shares plunge amid lowered full year outlook
AN
12/05Vodafone's Dividend in Crosshairs Following CEO Departure
DJ
12/05AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Wentworth shares surge on takeover offer
AN
12/05Sterling Helped by Weak Dollar But Unlikely to Rise Above $1.25
DJ
12/05FTSE 100 Edges Up as Vodafone Gains; Economic Worries Sour Mood
DJ
12/05UK Recession Expected to Be Deeper Than in Most Advanced Economies
DJ
12/05FTSE 100 Seen Flat as Fed Rate Fears Counterbalance China Covid Hopes
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 53,0 M 64,9 M 64,9 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 20,5 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 7,97%
Capitalization 65,2 M 79,8 M 79,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 216
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart RBG HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
RBG Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RBG HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 68,40 GBX
Average target price 147,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 116%
Managers and Directors
Nicola Foulston Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Glyn Parker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Keith Hamill Chairman
Marianne Laing Ismail Independent Non-Executive Director
Patricia Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RBG HOLDINGS PLC-41.29%80
DWF GROUP PLC-30.70%291
GATELEY (HOLDINGS) PLC-24.84%267
KEYSTONE LAW GROUP PLC-47.29%168
ANEXO GROUP PLC-21.93%152
KNIGHTS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC-75.61%105