IN BRIEF: RBG Holdings CEO Nicola Foulston buys 100,000 more shares

RBG Holdings PLC - London-based professional services - Chief Executive Officer Nicola Foulston buys 100,000 shares at 68.75 pence, worth GBP68,750, on Tuesday. Foulston now has 11.9 million shares, a 12.5% stake. Foulston had bought 250,000 shares on Monday, after RBG warned that litigation finance subsidiary LionFish Litigation Finance Ltd will not meet trading expectations for the full year in 2022. The stock dropped 24% that day.

Current stock price: 67.70p

12-month change: down 40%

