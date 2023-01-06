Advanced search
    RBLBANK   INE976G01028

RBL BANK LIMITED

(RBLBANK)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:18 2023-01-06 am EST
182.70 INR   -1.91%
04:21aRbl Bank : Copy of Newspaper Publication
PU
01/04RBL Bank Clocks 14% Jump in Fiscal Q3 Gross Advances
MT
01/02Rbl Bank : Updates
PU
RBL Bank : Copy of Newspaper Publication

01/06/2023 | 04:21am EST
January 6, 2023

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

1st Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

'Exchange Plaza', C-1 Block G,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400001

Mumbai - 400051

Scrip Code: 540065

Scrip Symbol: RBLBANK

Sub: Newspaper Advertisement - Notice of transfer of unclaimed dividend and its corresponding equity shares of the Bank to Investor Education and Protection Fund

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47 read with Schedule Ill of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and any other applicable provisions, please find enclosed herewith the clippings of advertisement published in today's Newspaper viz. Business Standard (English) and Pudhari (Marathi) both having electronic additions regarding notice issued to the equity shareholders intimating them about the proposed transfer of the unclaimed dividend and its corresponding equity shares of which the dividend amount has remained unclaimed for a period of 7 consecutive years to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF") pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016.

The News Paper clippings are also available on the website of the Bank at https://ir.rblbank.com/iepf.aspx

You are requested to take the same on your record.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For RBL Bank Limited

NITI

ARYA

Digitally signed by NITI ARYA Date: 2023.01.06 13:30:08 +05'30'

Niti Arya

Company Secretary

Encl.: As above

www.rblbank.com

RBL Bank Limited

Controlling Office: One World Centre, Tower 2B, 6th Floor, 841 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013, Maharashtra, India I Tel:+91 22 43020600 I Fax: 91 22 43020520

Registered Office: 1st Lane, Shahupuri, Kolhapur - 416001, India I Tel.: +91 231 6650214 I Fax: +91 231 2657386

CIN: L65191PN1943PLC007308 . E-mail: customercare@rblbank.com

Disclaimer

RBL Bank Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 09:19:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
