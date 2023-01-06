RBL Bank : Copy of Newspaper Publication

January 6, 2023 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited, 1st Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, 'Exchange Plaza', C-1 Block G, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400001 Mumbai - 400051 Scrip Code: 540065 Scrip Symbol: RBLBANK

Sub: Newspaper Advertisement - Notice of transfer of unclaimed dividend and its corresponding equity shares of the Bank to Investor Education and Protection Fund

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47 read with Schedule Ill of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and any other applicable provisions, please find enclosed herewith the clippings of advertisement published in today's Newspaper viz. Business Standard (English) and Pudhari (Marathi) both having electronic additions regarding notice issued to the equity shareholders intimating them about the proposed transfer of the unclaimed dividend and its corresponding equity shares of which the dividend amount has remained unclaimed for a period of 7 consecutive years to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF") pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016.

The News Paper clippings are also available on the website of the Bank at https://ir.rblbank.com/iepf.aspx

