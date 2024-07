RBL Bank Limited is an India-based private sector bank. The Company offers specialized services under five business verticals: corporate banking, commercial banking, branch & business banking, retail assets, and treasury & financial markets operations. Its corporate banking comprises corporate banking offerings, financial institutions and government banking, supply chain, inclusive financial institutions, multinational and new economy relationships. Its commercial banking includes small & medium enterprises, and mid-market enterprises. Its branch & business banking includes a complete suite of products for its retail customers, small business owners, retail institutions supported by multiple digital banking channels including mobile banking, Internet banking, phone banking, WhatsApp banking, and chat bot. It has over 545 branches, 1,272 business correspondent branches (of which 297 banking outlets) and 395 automated teller machines spread across 28 Indian states and Union Territories.

Sector Banks