|244.40 INR
|-0.51%
|-0.79%
|+36.23%
|Oct. 13
|The Reserve Bank Of India Imposes An Aggregate Monetary Penalty Of INR 6.4 Million on RBL Bank Limited
|Oct. 03
|Inflation woes nix chances of India yield curve steepening -traders
More about the company
RBL Bank Limited (the Bank) is an India-based private sector banks. The Bank offers specialized services under five business verticals: Corporate Banking (C&IB), Commercial Banking (CB), Branch and Business Banking (BBB), Retail Assets, and Treasury and Financial Markets Operations. C&IB offers a service to enterprises and corporate entities, especially large-sized corporations. CB serves the banking needs of emerging enterprises and businesses. BBB includes a complete suite of products for its retail customers, small business owners, non-resident Indians (NRIs), retail institutions supported by a multi-channel electronic banking system, including mobile banking, Internet banking, phone banking, WhatsApp banking, Chat pay and automated teller machines (ATMs). It serves approximately 12.91 million customers through a network of 517 branches; 1,166 business correspondent branches (of which 298 banking outlets) and 414 ATMs spread across 28 Indian states and Union Territories.
2023-10-20 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
|+36.23%
|1 763 M $
|+7.09%
|171 B $
|+4.97%
|69 672 M $
|+6.22%
|47 924 M $
|-10.23%
|44 838 M $
|-13.89%
|39 326 M $
|+14.13%
|36 265 M $
|+2.89%
|33 188 M $
|+18.26%
|32 198 M $
|-1.63%
|22 787 M $
