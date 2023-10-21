RBL Bank Limited (the Bank) is an India-based private sector banks. The Bank offers specialized services under five business verticals: Corporate Banking (C&IB), Commercial Banking (CB), Branch and Business Banking (BBB), Retail Assets, and Treasury and Financial Markets Operations. C&IB offers a service to enterprises and corporate entities, especially large-sized corporations. CB serves the banking needs of emerging enterprises and businesses. BBB includes a complete suite of products for its retail customers, small business owners, non-resident Indians (NRIs), retail institutions supported by a multi-channel electronic banking system, including mobile banking, Internet banking, phone banking, WhatsApp banking, Chat pay and automated teller machines (ATMs). It serves approximately 12.91 million customers through a network of 517 branches; 1,166 business correspondent branches (of which 298 banking outlets) and 414 ATMs spread across 28 Indian states and Union Territories.

Sector Banks