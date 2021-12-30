Indian shares end unchanged; tech, pharma stocks gain

BENGALURU, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed flat on
Thursday, after moving in a narrow range through the day, with
technology and pharma stocks posting gains amid some cautious
trading due to the country reporting its highest jump in daily
COVID-19 cases in a month.
The NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE
Sensex ended almost flat at 17,203.95 and 57,794.32,
respectively.
"The strong growth dynamic in the Indian IT sector and the
safe-haven status that pharma enjoys will ensure that money
gravitates towards these sectors till there is clarity on
Omicron fears," said Ajay Bodke, an independent market analyst.
The Nifty IT index gained 1% and the pharma index
added 0.44%.
The IT index has gained for a fifth straight week and is up
over 59%, so far this year.
Indian equities have retreated more than 7% from a record
high hit in October, on worries over high valuations and the
spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant globally.
"While we remain constructive on Indian equities for
calendar year 2022 with structurally high earnings growth,
stretched valuations and potential negative catalysts could lead
to tactical market corrections (in the) near term," Amish Shah,
head of research, BofA Securities India said in a note.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 infections in the country jumped by
13,154 infections.
"The rate of hospitalisations from Omicron is very low. But,
if the sheer numbers were to overwhelm the hospital
infrastructure, then one could see rollout of lockouts and
crimping of economic activity," Bodke said.
RBL Bank fell 9.4% after a report that a 3 billion
rupees write off was the key reason for Indian banking
regulator's intervention in the private lender.
The bank said over the weekend its managing director and
chief executive officer went on medical leave and the Reserve
Bank of India had appointed an executive to the lender's board.
