Indian shares inch higher in thin trading as IT, pharma gain

BENGALURU, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up on
Thursday in thin trading as information technology and pharma
sectors gained, while the country reported the highest jump in
daily coronavirus cases in a month.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.2% at 17,245 by 0525
GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.18% to
57,911.10.
"The strong growth dynamic in the Indian IT sector and the
status that pharma enjoys will ensure that money gravitates
towards these sectors till there is clarity on Omicron fears,"
said Ajay Bodke, an independent market analyst.
The Nifty IT index gained 0.9% and the pharma
index added 0.55%.
The IT index has gained for a fifth straight week and is up
over 59%, so far this year.
"We believe IT sector is in a multi-year upcycle due to
robust demand environment, strong deal momentum, healthy deal
pipeline and acceleration of digitalisation across all the
sectors," Mohit Nigam, head, portfolio management services, Hem
Securities said.
Indian equities have retreated more than 7% from a record
peak hit in October on worries over high valuations and the
spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 across the globe.
India reported a daily rise of 13,154 in COVID-19 cases.
"The rate of hospitalisations from Omicron is very low. But,
if the sheer numbers were to overwhelm the hospital
infrastructure, then one could see rollout of lockouts and
crimping of economic activity," Bodke said.
Among individual stocks, RBL Bank fell 8% after a
report said that a 3 billion rupees write off was the key reason
for India's banking regulator's intervention in the private
lender.
RBL said over the weekend that its managing director and
chief executive officer went on medical leave and the Reserve
Bank of India had appointed an executive to the lender's board.
