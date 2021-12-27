Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  RBL Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    540065   INE976G01028

RBL BANK LIMITED

(540065)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 12/24
172.5 INR   -3.06%
12:43aPrivate banks weigh on Indian shares as RBL tanks 20%
RE
12:09aIndia's RBL Bank plunges 25% with CEO on medical leave; cenbank names director to board
RE
12/26RBL Bank Appoints New Interim CEO
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Private banks weigh on Indian shares as RBL tanks 20%

12/27/2021 | 12:43am EST
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares were weighed down on Monday by private sector lenders after RBL Bank's top boss went on medical leave and the central bank appointed an executive to the bank's board.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was almost unchanged at 17,014 by 0514 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.12% at 57,191.72. Earlier in the session, they fell nearly 1% amid concerns over a surge in Omicron variant cases across the globe.

Shares of RBL Bank fell more than 20% after the lender's board accepted a request from Vishwavir Ahuja, managing director and chief executive officer, to proceed on medical leave with immediate effect.

The bank Nifty index and the private bank index were down 0.4% and 0.94%, respectively.

"There was a sell-off in the entire banking space (as an effect of RBL Bank) and some kind of sanity is coming back. There is always a problem with some tier-2 banks. It is better to stick with larger banks," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president at SMC Securities in New Delhi.

"Omicron cases and a sudden change in the stance of U.S. Federal Reserve on rolling back of liquidity are two major worries for the markets."

U.S. airlines have canceled or delayed thousands of flights over the past three days due to COVID-19-related staff shortages, while several cruise ships had to cancel stops after outbreaks on-board.

Meanwhile, India will start administering COVID-19 booster shots as a precautionary measure to healthcare and frontline workers from Jan. 10, as Omicron cases rose across the country.

Shares of Adhesives Ltd rose 20.7% in their market debut against the initial public offering price of 274 rupees. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIFTY 50 0.02% 17003.2 Delayed Quote.21.61%
RBL BANK LIMITED -3.06% 172.5 End-of-day quote.-25.36%
SENSEX 30 -0.33% 57124.31 Real-time Quote.19.63%
Financials
Sales 2022 65 706 M 875 M 875 M
Net income 2022 1 002 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 99,8x
Yield 2022 0,64%
Capitalization 103 B 1 377 M 1 376 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 70,4%
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 172,50 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vishwavir Ahuja Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Amrut Gopal Palan Chief Financial Officer
Prakash Chandra Non-Executive Chairman
Sankarson Banerjee Chief Information Officer
Pankaj Sharma Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RBL BANK LIMITED-25.36%1 377
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.99%157 920
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.29.45%74 574
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.83%63 486
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED20.97%55 718
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-10.50%52 753