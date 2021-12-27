Private banks weigh on Indian shares as RBL tanks 20%

BENGALURU, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares were weighed
down on Monday by private sector lenders after RBL Bank's top
boss went on medical leave and the central bank appointed an
executive to the bank's board.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was almost unchanged at
17,014 by 0514 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was
up 0.12% at 57,191.72. Earlier in the session, they fell nearly
1% amid concerns over a surge in Omicron variant cases across
the globe.
Shares of RBL Bank fell more than 20% after the
lender's board accepted a request from Vishwavir Ahuja, managing
director and chief executive officer, to proceed on medical
leave with immediate effect.
The bank Nifty index and the private bank index
were down 0.4% and 0.94%, respectively.
"There was a sell-off in the entire banking space (as an
effect of RBL Bank) and some kind of sanity is coming back.
There is always a problem with some tier-2 banks. It is better
to stick with larger banks," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice
president at SMC Securities in New Delhi.
"Omicron cases and a sudden change in the stance of U.S.
Federal Reserve on rolling back of liquidity are two major
worries for the markets."
U.S. airlines have canceled or delayed thousands of flights
over the past three days due to COVID-19-related staff
shortages, while several cruise ships had to cancel stops after
outbreaks on-board.
Meanwhile, India will start administering COVID-19 booster
shots as a precautionary measure to healthcare and frontline
workers from Jan. 10, as Omicron cases rose across the country.
Shares of Adhesives Ltd rose 20.7% in their market
debut against the initial public offering price of 274 rupees.
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)