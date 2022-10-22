Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. RBL Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    540065   INE976G01028

RBL BANK LIMITED

(540065)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
133.30 INR   +3.70%
10/12RBL Bank Launches New Credit Card in Partnership with BookMyShow
MT
10/11Focus On India — October 2022
AQ
10/10Rbl Bank : Re-appointment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : RBL Bank Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 22, 2022

10/22/2022 | 06:00am EDT
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to RBL Bank's Q2 FY'23 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 69 513 M 841 M 841 M
Net income 2023 9 311 M 113 M 113 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,61x
Yield 2023 1,08%
Capitalization 79 916 M 966 M 966 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 18 010
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart RBL BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
RBL Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RBL BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 133,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
R. Subramaniakumar Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Amrut Gopal Palan Chief Financial Officer
Prakash Chandra Non-Executive Chairman
Sankarson Banerjee Chief Information Officer
Pankaj Sharma Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RBL BANK LIMITED4.92%966
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.07%135 541
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK18.49%68 455
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-3.86%49 246
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-6.38%48 294
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-16.02%45 879