RBR Global : March 31 2022 and 2021 Financials I Compilation report

INDEPENDENT ACCOUNTANT'S COMPILATION REPORT

To the Stockholders of

RBR Global Inc. and Subsidiary

Lake Mary, FL

Management is responsible for the accompanying financial statements of RBR Global, Inc. and Subsidiary (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated balance sheets as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, and the related statements of operations and changes in stockholders' equity, and cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, and the related notes to the financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. We have performed a compilation engagement in accordance with Statements on Standards for Accounting and Review Services promulgated by the Accounting and Review Services Committee of the AICPA. We did not audit or review the financial statements nor were we required to perform any procedures to verify the accuracy or completeness of the information provided by management. Accordingly, we do not express an opinion, a conclusion, nor provide any form of assurance on these financial statements.

Net Loss, Working Capital Deficit and Management's Plan

As discussed in Note 1, the Company had a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of approximately $1,024,000 and a working capital deficit as of March 31, 2022 of approximately $6,155,000. In addition, as of March 31, 2022, the Company had a stockholders' deficit of approximately $8,151,000. In the event management's plans as described in Note 1 to the financial statements are not achieved, the Company's ability to meet its obligations in the normal course of business could be adversely impacted.

De La Hoz, Perez and Barbeito, PLLC

June 1, 2022

Coral Gables, Florida