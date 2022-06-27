Log in
    RBRI   US7492641078

RBR GLOBAL INC.

(RBRI)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:57 2022-05-26 pm EDT
1.300 USD   +18.18%
RBR GLOBAL : March 31 2022 and 2021 Financials I Compilation report
PU
Channel Holdings Inc. will Change its Ticker to REHB from UGDMD
CI
Universal Gold Mining Corp. will Change its Name to Channel Holdings Inc
CI
RBR Global : March 31 2022 and 2021 Financials I Compilation report

06/27/2022
RBR GLOBAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED

MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021

Independent Accountant's Compilation Report

3

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Consolidated Balance Sheets as of March 31, 2022, and 2021

4

Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

and 2021

5

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) as of

March 31, 2022, and 2021

6

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

and 2021

7

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

8 - 21

INDEPENDENT ACCOUNTANT'S COMPILATION REPORT

To the Stockholders of

RBR Global Inc. and Subsidiary

Lake Mary, FL

Management is responsible for the accompanying financial statements of RBR Global, Inc. and Subsidiary (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated balance sheets as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, and the related statements of operations and changes in stockholders' equity, and cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, and the related notes to the financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. We have performed a compilation engagement in accordance with Statements on Standards for Accounting and Review Services promulgated by the Accounting and Review Services Committee of the AICPA. We did not audit or review the financial statements nor were we required to perform any procedures to verify the accuracy or completeness of the information provided by management. Accordingly, we do not express an opinion, a conclusion, nor provide any form of assurance on these financial statements.

Net Loss, Working Capital Deficit and Management's Plan

As discussed in Note 1, the Company had a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of approximately $1,024,000 and a working capital deficit as of March 31, 2022 of approximately $6,155,000. In addition, as of March 31, 2022, the Company had a stockholders' deficit of approximately $8,151,000. In the event management's plans as described in Note 1 to the financial statements are not achieved, the Company's ability to meet its obligations in the normal course of business could be adversely impacted.

De La Hoz, Perez and Barbeito, PLLC

June 1, 2022

Coral Gables, Florida

RBR Global Inc

(f/k/a Channel Holdings Inc.)

and Subsidiary

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31,

(See Independent Accountant's Compilation Report)

ASSETS

2022

2021

Current assets

Cash

$

682,851

$

1,342,547

Merchant cash advances, net of allowance for

doubtful accounts of $3,003,155 and $1,500,900 at

March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

5,865,385

5,076,992

Other current assets

728,100

-

Total current assets

7,276,336

6,419,539

Right of use asset

230,022

288,541

Security deposit

14,936

14,936

Total assets

$

7,521,294

$

6,723,016

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

1,087,206

$

770,616

Derivative Liability

2,784,800

-

Convertible debt, net of discounts

6,384,148

1,349,673

Note payable

3,175,259

600,000

Total current liabilities

13,431,413

2,720,289

Notes payable, net of debt issuance costs of $332,291 and $455,531 at

March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

2,006,227

17,353,808

Lease liability

234,688

291,845

Total liabilities

15,672,328

20,365,942

Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)

Stockholders' equity (deficit)

177,396

93

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 1 share

Additional paid-in capital

7,301,756

94,896

Accumulated deficit

(15,630,186)

(13,737,915)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

(8,151,034)

(13,642,926)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$

7,521,294

$

6,723,016

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

4

RBR Global Inc

(f/k/a Channel Holdings Inc.)

and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

(See Independent Accountant's Compilation Report)

2022

2021

MERCHANT CASH ADVANCE INCOME

$

2,348,976

$

1,555,860

OPERATING EXPENSES

Salaries and wages

558,850

787,636

General and administrative

1,398,539

1,205,697

Interest

415,685

521,069

Bad debt

588,121

788,256

Consulting fees

175,105

160,585

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

3,136,300

3,463,243

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(787,324)

(1,907,383)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

Derivative liability loss

(215,800)

-

Foreign currency exchange income

39,522

582,797

Amortization of debt discount

(61,938)

-

Other income

1,978

-

TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

(236,238)

582,797

NET LOSS

$

(1,023,562)

$

(1,324,586)

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

RBR Global Inc. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 21:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
