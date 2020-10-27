RBR : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form

27 October 2020

Dear Shareholder,

Annual General Meeting - Notice and Proxy Form

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting (Meeting) of Shareholders of RBR Group Limited (ABN 38 115 857 988) (Company) will be held at the offices of the Company, Level 2, 33 Colin Street, West Perth, WA 6005 on Thursday, 26 November 2020 at 2.00 pm (AWST).

The Board has made the decision that it will hold a physical Meeting with the appropriate social gathering and physical distancing measures in place to comply with the Federal Government's and State Government's current restrictions for physical gatherings.

In accordance with subsection 5(f) of the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No. 3) 2020, the Company will not be dispatching physical copies of the Notice of Meeting (NOM). Instead, a copy of the NOM is available under INVESTORS at https://www.rbrgroup.com.au

As you have not elected to receive notices by email, a copy of your personalised proxy form is enclosed for your convenience. Please complete and return the attached proxy form to the Company's share registry, Automic Group, using any of the following methods:

Online At https://investor.automic.com.au/#/loginsah By mail Automic, GPO Box 5193, Sydney NSW 2001 By fax +61 2 8583 3040 By mobile Scan the QR code on your proxy form and follow the prompts

Your proxy voting instruction must be received by 2.00 pm (AWST) on Tuesday, 24 November 2020, being not less than 48 hours before the commencement of the Meeting. Any proxy voting instructions received after that time will not be valid for the Meeting.

Circumstances relating to COVID-19 are changing rapidly. The Company will update shareholders if changing circumstances will impact planning or the arrangements for the Meeting by way of announcement on ASX and the details will also be made available on our website at www.rbrgroup.com.au.

The Notice of Meeting (NOM) is important and should be read in its entirety. If you are in doubt as to the course of action you should follow, you should consult your financial adviser, lawyer, accountant or other professional adviser. If you have any difficulties obtaining a copy of the NOM please contact the Company's share registry, Automic Group on, 1300 288 664 (within Australia) or +61 2 9698 5414 (overseas).

Yours sincerely,

Jessamyn Lyons

Company Secretary

RBR GROUP LIMITED ABN 38 115 857 988

Level 2, 33 Colin Street, West Perth, WA 6005

PO Box 534, West Perth, WA 6872

T: +61 8 9214 7500 F: +61 8 9214 7575