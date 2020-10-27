Log in
RBR : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form

10/27/2020 | 01:00am EDT

27 October 2020

Dear Shareholder,

Annual General Meeting - Notice and Proxy Form

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting (Meeting) of Shareholders of RBR Group Limited (ABN 38 115 857 988) (Company) will be held at the offices of the Company, Level 2, 33 Colin Street, West Perth, WA 6005 on Thursday, 26 November 2020 at 2.00 pm (AWST).

The Board has made the decision that it will hold a physical Meeting with the appropriate social gathering and physical distancing measures in place to comply with the Federal Government's and State Government's current restrictions for physical gatherings.

In accordance with subsection 5(f) of the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No. 3) 2020, the Company will not be dispatching physical copies of the Notice of Meeting (NOM). Instead, a copy of the NOM is available under INVESTORS at https://www.rbrgroup.com.au

As you have not elected to receive notices by email, a copy of your personalised proxy form is enclosed for your convenience. Please complete and return the attached proxy form to the Company's share registry, Automic Group, using any of the following methods:

Online

At https://investor.automic.com.au/#/loginsah

By mail

Automic, GPO Box 5193, Sydney NSW 2001

By fax

+61 2 8583 3040

By mobile

Scan the QR code on your proxy form and follow the prompts

Your proxy voting instruction must be received by 2.00 pm (AWST) on Tuesday, 24 November 2020, being not less than 48 hours before the commencement of the Meeting. Any proxy voting instructions received after that time will not be valid for the Meeting.

Circumstances relating to COVID-19 are changing rapidly. The Company will update shareholders if changing circumstances will impact planning or the arrangements for the Meeting by way of announcement on ASX and the details will also be made available on our website at www.rbrgroup.com.au.

The Notice of Meeting (NOM) is important and should be read in its entirety. If you are in doubt as to the course of action you should follow, you should consult your financial adviser, lawyer, accountant or other professional adviser. If you have any difficulties obtaining a copy of the NOM please contact the Company's share registry, Automic Group on, 1300 288 664 (within Australia) or +61 2 9698 5414 (overseas).

Yours sincerely,

Jessamyn Lyons

Company Secretary

RBR GROUP LIMITED ABN 38 115 857 988

Level 2, 33 Colin Street, West Perth, WA 6005

PO Box 534, West Perth, WA 6872

T: +61 8 9214 7500 F: +61 8 9214 7575

www.rbrgroup.com.au

RBR GROUP LIMITED

ACN 115 857 988

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at

Level 2, 33 Colin Street, West Perth, Western Australia on Thursday, 26 November at 2:00pm (WST)

The Notice of General Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to

how they should vote, they should seek advice from their accountant, solicitor or other

professional adviser prior to voting.

Should you wish to discuss any matter please do not hesitate to contact the Company

Secretary by telephone on (08) 9214 7500.

Shareholders are urged to attend or vote by lodging the proxy form attached to the Notice

- 1 -

RBR GROUP LIMITED

A C N 1 1 5 8 5 7 9 8 8

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the annual general meeting of Shareholders of RBR Group Limited (Company) will be held at Level 2, 33 Colin Street, West Perth, Western Australia, on Thursday, 26 November 2020 at 2:00pm (WST) (Meeting).

The Explanatory Memorandum provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Explanatory Memorandum and the Proxy Form form part of this Notice.

The Directors have determined pursuant to regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered as Shareholders of the Company on Tuesday, 24 November 2020 at 2:00pm (WST).

Terms and abbreviations used in the Notice are defined in Schedule 1.

AGENDA

  1. Annual Report
    To consider the Annual Report of the Company and its controlled entities for the financial year ended 30 June 2020, which includes the Financial Report, the Director's Report and the Auditor's Report.
  2. Resolution 1 - Remuneration Report
    To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as a non-binding ordinary resolution the following:
    "That the Remuneration Report be adopted by the Shareholders on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum."
    Voting Exclusion
    In accordance with sections 250BD and 250R of the Corporations Act, a vote on this Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of a member of the Key Management Personnel whose remuneration details are included in the Remuneration Report, or a Closely Related Party of such member.
    A vote may be cast by such person if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person who is excluded from voting on this Resolution, and:
    1. the person is appointed as proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on the Resolution; or
    2. the person is the Chair and the appointment of the Chair as proxy does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution, but expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even if this Resolution is connected with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel.

- 2 -

3.

4.

5.

Resolution 2 - Re-election of Director - Mr Ian Macpherson

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution the following:

"That, for the purpose of clause 7.2(a) of the Constitution, ASX Listing Rule 14.4 and for all other purposes, Mr Ian Macpherson, who retires by rotation and being eligible, is reelected as a Director on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum."

Resolution 3 - Election of Director - Mr Paul Horsfall

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution the following:

"That, for the purpose of clause 7.6(b) of the Constitution, ASX Listing Rule 14.4 and for all other purposes, Mr Paul Horsfall, a Director who was appointed as an additional director on 14 May 2020, retires, and being eligible, is elected as a Director on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum."

Resolution 4 - Approval of Employee Securities Incentive Plan

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution the following:

"That, pursuant to and in accordance with exception 13(b) of Listing Rule 7.2 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the establishment of an employee incentive scheme to be called 'RBR Group Limited Employee Securities Incentive Plan' and the issue of Securities under that scheme on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum."

Voting Exclusion

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of a person who is eligible to participate in the employee incentive scheme or any of their respective associates.

However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of a Resolution by:

  1. a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the Resolution in that way;
  2. the Chair as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with the direction given to the Chair to vote on the Resolution as the Chair decides; or
  3. a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:
    1. the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the Resolution; and
    2. the holder votes on the Resolution in accordance with direction given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

RBR Group Limited published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 04:59:09 UTC

