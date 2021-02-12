Log in
RBR GROUP LIMITED

(RBR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/11
0.013 AUD   +8.33%
02/11RBR : Quarterly Activities Report
PU
02/11RBR : Proposed issue of Securities
PU
2020RBR : Results of Meeting
PU
RBR : Proposed issue of Securities

02/12/2021 | 12:48am EST
Announcement Summary

Entity name

RBR GROUP LIMITED

Announcement Type New announcement

Date of this announcement Thursday January 28, 2021

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issueASX +security code

+Security descriptionMaximum Number of

+securities to be issued

RBRProposed +issue date Monday March 15, 2021

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

32,042,895

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity RBR GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered Number Type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code RBR

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement Thursday January 28, 2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Registration Number 38115857988

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issuePart 7A - Conditions

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

Yes

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition +Security holder approval

Date for determination Friday March 12, 2021

Is the date estimated or actual?

Estimated

** Approval received/condition met?

Comments

The placement entails an issue of 281.25m shares. Approx. 250m shares are being issued via the Company's approved placement capacity and the remaining shares (approx. 32.04m) will be subject to shareholder approval at an EGM

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description RBR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

32,042,895

Offer price detailsAre the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash

What is the issue price per

consideration being paid?

+security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00800

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

Monday March 15, 2021

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1

Friday March 12, 2021

  • 7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?

    No

  • 7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?

    No

  • 7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?

No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue?

Yes

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

RBR Group Limited published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 05:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
