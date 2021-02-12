RBR : Proposed issue of Securities

Announcement Summary
Entity name
RBR GROUP LIMITED
Announcement Type New announcement
Date of this announcement Thursday January 28, 2021
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issueASX +security code
+Security descriptionMaximum Number of
+securities to be issued
RBRProposed +issue date Monday March 15, 2021
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
32,042,895
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity RBR GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2 Registered Number Type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code RBR
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement Thursday January 28, 2021
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Registration Number 38115857988
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issuePart 7A - Conditions
7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?+Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity
Yes
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition +Security holder approval
Date for determination Friday March 12, 2021
Is the date estimated or actual?
Estimated
** Approval received/condition met?
Comments
The placement entails an issue of 281.25m shares. Approx. 250m shares are being issued via the Company's approved placement capacity and the remaining shares (approx. 32.04m) will be subject to shareholder approval at an EGM
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description RBR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
No
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
32,042,895
Offer price detailsAre the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash
What is the issue price per
consideration being paid?
+security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.00800
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
Monday March 15, 2021
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?
Yes
7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1
Friday March 12, 2021
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?
No
7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?
No
7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?
No
Part 7E - Fees and expenses
7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue?
Yes
