June 29, 2024
22,000,000 Equity Shares of RBZ Jewellers Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 192 days starting from 21-DEC-2023 to 30-JUN-2024.
Details:
Pursuant to Regulations 14 and 16 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, an aggregate of 20% of the fully diluted post-Issue Equity Share capital of our Company held by our Promoters shall be considered as minimum promoters? contribution and locked-in for a period of eighteen (18) months or any other period as may be prescribed under applicable law, from the date of Allotment (?Promoter?s Contribution?). Our Promoter?s shareholding in excess of 20% shall be locked in for a period of six (6) months from the Allotment. As on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, our Promoters hold 2,99,91,825 Equity Shares, constituting 99.98 % of our Company?s issued, subscribed and paidup Equity Share capital, all of which are eligible for Promoters? Contribution.
In terms of Regulation 17 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the entire pre-Issue Equity Share capital of our Company (including those Equity Shares held by our Promoters in excess of Promoter?s Contribution), shall, unless otherwise permitted under the SEBI ICDR Regulations, be locked-in for a period of six (6) months from the date of Allotment or any other period as may be prescribed under applicable law.
RBZ Jewellers Limited is an India-based manufacturer of gold jewelry in India, specializing in antique gold jewelry and distribute to nationwide retailers and regional players in India. The Company also sells and trades its manufactured and traded jewelry and other accessories/products through wholesale and retail network. It designs and manufactures a range of antique gold jewelry which consists of jadau, Meena and Kundan work and sells it on a wholesale and retail basis. The Company also processes and supplies antique gold jewelry on a job work basis to national retailers. Its customer base in wholesale business includes reputed national, regional, and local family jewelers spread across 20 States and 72 cities within India. It provides jewelry for bridal, occasional, and daily wear at various price range in its retail showroom. Its products include gold, diamond, platinum, gold coin, and solitaires. Th Company's brands include TANISHQ, ZOYA, MIA, and CARATLANE.