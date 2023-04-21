Advanced search
    RCGH   GB00BMG8BL95

RC365 HOLDING PLC

(RCGH)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:02 2023-04-21 am EDT
20.00 GBX   -11.11%
03:10pRC365 CEO's firm LYS buys GBP2.2 million in shares
AN
03/14Silverwood instructs solicitors to liaise with Lush
AN
03/13RC365 signs deal with Wching; Woodbois raises cash
AN
RC365 CEO's firm LYS buys GBP2.2 million in shares

04/21/2023 | 03:10pm EDT
RC365 Holding PLC - London-based company focusing on payment gateway solutions & IT support and security services - LYS Ltd, a company wholly owned by Chi Kit Law, chief executive officer, sells 11 million shares, at a price of 20 pence each, worth GBP2.2 million. LYS Ltd now holds 64 million shares, 50.98% of the issued share capital.

Current stock price: 20.00 pence, down 11% on Friday

12-month change: up 33%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Managers and Directors
Chi Kit Law Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wai Yiu Tang CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Kwai Wah Ng Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Kumar Rajpal Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Alan Cairns Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RC365 HOLDING PLC18.42%30
INTUIT INC.14.95%125 516
ADYEN N.V.11.05%48 629
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-17.05%33 342
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.98.97%16 427
WORLDLINE5.20%11 877
