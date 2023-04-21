RC365 CEO's firm LYS buys GBP2.2 million in shares

RC365 Holding PLC - London-based company focusing on payment gateway solutions & IT support and security services - LYS Ltd, a company wholly owned by Chi Kit Law, chief executive officer, sells 11 million shares, at a price of 20 pence each, worth GBP2.2 million. LYS Ltd now holds 64 million shares, 50.98% of the issued share capital.

Current stock price: 20.00 pence, down 11% on Friday

12-month change: up 33%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

