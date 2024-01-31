(Alliance News) - RC365 Holding PLC on Wednesday said that it has signed a new two-year contract with a client in Japan, worth GBP600,000.

RC365 is a London-based company focusing on payment gateway solutions and IT support services.

While it didn't name the new client, RC365 did say that the firm was a "leading Japanese conglomerate", with regional operations in the consulting, real estate, health, beauty, and fintech industries.

The contract is for GBP300,000 per annum, including a fixed fee of GBP400,000 and GBP200,000 in estimated commissions. It starts on February 1, and is subject to renewal on January 31, 2026.

RC365 will provide co-branded prepaid card services including, remittance and payment functions.

"We are delighted to have been awarded this contract with the Japanese company, highlighting the value and quality of RC365's service offering. Demand for our one-stop payment services enhancing businesses in the global market remains as strong as ever," said Chief Executive Officer Chi Kit Law.

RC365 Holding shares were trading 1.6% higher at 10.67 pence each in London on Wednesday afternoon.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.