(Alliance News) - RC365 Holding PLC on Wednesday said that its Hong Kong subsidiary, RCPAY Ltd, has signed a custodian deed agreement with UniTrust Global Ltd to provide custodian accounts to its customers in Hong Kong.

RC365 Holding is a London-based company focusing on payment gateway solutions and IT support services.

RCPAY currently has a licence for operating money services from the customs and excise department in Hong Kong which allows it to provide prepaid cards, remittance and exchange remittance services to its customers.

RC365 said it believed the agreement with UTGL would enable RCPAY to attract larger corporate and high net worth clients.

"We continue to pride ourselves on continuing to develop innovative products and services to attract new customers. We are particularly excited about the opportunities the agreement with UTGL provides and look forward to updating shareholders on future notable customer wins," said Chief Executive Officer Chi Kit Law.

RC365 shares were trading 4.2% higher at 62.50 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

