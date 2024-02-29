HOUSTON, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) reminds customers that its two largest adult clubs in the Miami area – Tootsie's Cabaret and Scarlett's Cabaret – continue to accept Bitcoin (BTC-USD) as payment.

Guests can use Bitcoin wallet apps on their mobile phones to make payments.

"We've been seeing a good number of transactions this year," said Ed Anakar, President and Director of Operations of RCI Management Services. "We anticipate that we'll see a lot more with Bitcoin at a two-year high."

Tootsie's Cabaret Miami is at 150 NW 183rd St, Miami Gardens, FL 33169, (305) 651-5822.

Scarlett's Cabaret Miami is at 2920 SW 30th Ave, Pembroke Park, FL 33009, (954) 455-8318.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) (X: @RCIHHinc)

With more than 60 locations, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants. See all our brands at www.rcihospitality.com.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitcoin-transactions-increasing-at-rcis-tootsies--scarletts-adult-clubs-in-miami-302075776.html

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.