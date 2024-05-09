HOUSTON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today reported results for the fiscal 2024 second quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company also filed its Form 10-Q today.

Summary Financials (in millions except EPS) 2Q24 2Q23 6M24 6M23 Total revenues $72.3 $71.5 $146.2 $141.5 EPS $0.08 $0.83 $0.85 $1.94 Non-GAAP EPS1 $0.90 $1.30 $1.76 $2.50 Other charges, net $8.2 $3.8 $8.2 $3.1 Net cash from operating activities $10.8 $16.8 $24.5 $31.7 Free cash flow1 $8.8 $14.8 $21.5 $27.8 Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders $0.8 $7.7 $8.0 $18.0 Adjusted EBITDA1 $17.2 $21.7 $34.7 $42.1 Weighted average shares used in computing EPS – basic and diluted 9.35 9.27 9.36 9.25

1 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

Eric Langan, President and CEO, said:

"Despite this uncertain economy, the core strength of our business enabled RCI to generate $72.3 million in revenue in 2Q24 compared to $71.5 million last year. While GAAP EPS of $0.08 primarily reflected $8.0 million in non-cash impairment, non-GAAP EPS totaled $0.90, near the high end of expectations."

"The Nightclubs segment generated $59.4 million in revenue in 2Q24 compared to $57.0 million last year. Separately, the effort begun mid-February to improve the Bombshells segment resulted in steady sales and better margins on a sequential quarter basis. In addition, we continued to make progress developing new locations and upgrading existing ones to further grow RCI."

"We're committed to following our capital allocation strategy, concentrating on our core nightclubs business, evaluating potential acquisitions, and buying back stock. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we increased our cash position $20 million by closing on our planned bank loan."

Conference Call at 4:30 PM ET Today

X Space: https://x.com/ricksceo/status/1787271843239338182 (X log in required)

(X log in required) Use mobile phone to participate in X Space Q&A

Phone: Toll Free 877-545-0320, International 973-528-0002, Passcode: 200202 (listen only)

Presentation: https://www.rcihospitality.com/investor-relations/

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2209/50516 (listen only)

Meet Management at 7:00 PM ET Tonight

Investors are invited to meet management at one of RCI's top revenue generating clubs

Rick's Cabaret New York, 50 W 33rd Street, New York, NY 10001

10001 RSVP your contact information to gary.fishman@anreder.com by 5 PM today

2Q24 Results (Comparisons are to the year-ago period unless indicated otherwise)

Nightclubs segment: Revenues were $59.4 million compared to $57.0 million . The $2.4 million increase reflected the benefit of acquisitions not in same-store sales (SSS), which more than offset declines from SSS and clubs reopened, reformatted or closed during or prior to the quarter. 2 By revenue type, alcoholic beverages increased 16.9% and food, merchandise and other increased 7.8%, while service declined 8.3%. The differing growth rates primarily reflected a higher alcohol and lower service sales mix from the recently acquired clubs and lower SSS. Impairment totaled $8.0 million compared to $0.7 million , resulting in operating income of $11.0 million (18.6% of revenues) compared to $18.0 million (31.6% of revenues). On a non-GAAP basis, operating income was $19.8 million (33.4% of revenues) compared to $22.4 million (39.3% of revenues). The non-GAAP margin decline primarily reflected lower service revenues, wage inflation, and the Texas patron tax increase, which doubled to $10 per customer.

Revenues were compared to . The increase reflected the benefit of acquisitions not in same-store sales (SSS), which more than offset declines from SSS and clubs reopened, reformatted or closed during or prior to the quarter. By revenue type, alcoholic beverages increased 16.9% and food, merchandise and other increased 7.8%, while service declined 8.3%. The differing growth rates primarily reflected a higher alcohol and lower service sales mix from the recently acquired clubs and lower SSS. Impairment totaled compared to , resulting in operating income of (18.6% of revenues) compared to (31.6% of revenues). On a non-GAAP basis, operating income was (33.4% of revenues) compared to (39.3% of revenues). The non-GAAP margin decline primarily reflected lower service revenues, wage inflation, and the patron tax increase, which doubled to per customer. Bombshells segment: Revenues were $12.8 million compared to $14.3 million . The $1.5 million decline reflected lower SSS, partially offset by increases from FY23 acquisitions not in SSS and a new location. 2 Operating income was $0.7 million (5.5% of revenues) compared to $1.8 million (12.4% of revenues). On a non-GAAP basis, operating income was $0.8 million (5.9% of revenues) compared to $2.2 million (15.4% of revenues). The decline in profitability primarily reflected lower SSS.

Revenues were compared to . The decline reflected lower SSS, partially offset by increases from FY23 acquisitions not in SSS and a new location. Operating income was (5.5% of revenues) compared to (12.4% of revenues). On a non-GAAP basis, operating income was (5.9% of revenues) compared to (15.4% of revenues). The decline in profitability primarily reflected lower SSS. Corporate segment: Expenses totaled $6.8 million (9.4% of total revenues) compared to $6.2 million (8.6% of total revenues). On a non-GAAP basis, expenses totaled $6.3 million (8.8% of total revenues) compared to $5.5 million (7.7% of total revenues). The expense increase primarily reflected more corporate level management, accounting and professional services due to recently acquired clubs and new projects.

Expenses totaled (9.4% of total revenues) compared to (8.6% of total revenues). On a non-GAAP basis, expenses totaled (8.8% of total revenues) compared to (7.7% of total revenues). The expense increase primarily reflected more corporate level management, accounting and professional services due to recently acquired clubs and new projects. Interest expense was 5.5% of revenues compared to 5.1%. The increase reflected higher rate debt from seller-financed promissory notes related to FY23 acquisitions.

was 5.5% of revenues compared to 5.1%. The increase reflected higher rate debt from seller-financed promissory notes related to FY23 acquisitions. Effective tax rate was 0.7% compared to 21.8%.

was 0.7% compared to 21.8%. Weighted average shares outstanding increased 0.9% year over year due to shares used in the 2Q23 Baby Dolls-Chicas Locas acquisition, partially offset by subsequent share buybacks.

increased 0.9% year over year due to shares used in the 2Q23 Baby Dolls-Chicas Locas acquisition, partially offset by subsequent share buybacks. Share repurchases totaled 27,265 shares for $1.5 million or an average of $56.12 per share, bringing the 6M24 total to 65,219 repurchased shares for $3.6 million or an average of $55.23 per share. There was $13.0 million in remaining repurchase authorization at March 31, 2024 .

totaled 27,265 shares for or an average of per share, bringing the 6M24 total to 65,219 repurchased shares for or an average of per share. There was in remaining repurchase authorization at . Debt was $231.9 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $234.1 million at December 31, 2023 . The reduction reflected scheduled paydowns.

2 See our April 9, 2024, news release on 2Q24 sales for more details

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) settlement of lawsuits, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, and (f) stock-based compensation. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.

We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) settlement of lawsuits, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, and (f) stock-based compensation. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations. Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share . We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) settlement of lawsuits, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) stock-based compensation, and (g) the income tax effect of the above-described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 18.4% and 22.3% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.

. We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) settlement of lawsuits, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) stock-based compensation, and (g) the income tax effect of the above-described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 18.4% and 22.3% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the six months ended and 2023, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA . We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) impairment of assets, (c) income tax expense (benefit), (d) net interest expense, (e) settlement of lawsuits, (f) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (g) gains or losses on insurance, and (h) stock-based compensation. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.

. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) impairment of assets, (c) income tax expense (benefit), (d) net interest expense, (e) settlement of lawsuits, (f) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (g) gains or losses on insurance, and (h) stock-based compensation. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs. We also use certain non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) (X: @RCIHHinc)

With more than 60 locations, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars-restaurants. See all our brands at www.rcihospitality.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult entertainment or restaurant business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment or restaurant businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2023, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share, number of shares and percentage data)



















For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended

March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023

Amount % of

Revenue Amount % of

Revenue Amount % of

Revenue Amount % of

Revenue Revenues















Sales of alcoholic beverages $ 32,907 45.5 % $ 30,136 42.1 % $ 66,223 45.3 % $ 59,786 42.3 % Sales of food and merchandise 11,068 15.3 % 11,005 15.4 % 21,870 15.0 % 21,352 15.1 % Service revenues 23,564 32.6 % 25,690 35.9 % 48,683 33.3 % 51,253 36.2 % Other 4,744 6.6 % 4,686 6.6 % 9,414 6.4 % 9,094 6.4 % Total revenues 72,283 100.0 % 71,517 100.0 % 146,190 100.0 % 141,485 100.0 % Operating expenses















Cost of goods sold















Alcoholic beverages sold 5,891 17.9 % 5,365 17.8 % 12,172 18.4 % 10,739 18.0 % Food and merchandise sold 3,993 36.1 % 3,737 34.0 % 8,031 36.7 % 7,323 34.3 % Service and other 35 0.1 % 16 0.1 % 75 0.1 % 65 0.1 % Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown below) 9,919 13.7 % 9,118 12.7 % 20,278 13.9 % 18,127 12.8 % Salaries and wages 20,975 29.0 % 19,428 27.2 % 42,307 28.9 % 38,104 26.9 % Selling, general and administrative 24,653 34.1 % 22,026 30.8 % 49,854 34.1 % 44,758 31.6 % Depreciation and amortization 3,884 5.4 % 3,760 5.3 % 7,737 5.3 % 7,067 5.0 % Other charges, net 8,195 11.3 % 3,758 5.3 % 8,192 5.6 % 3,104 2.2 % Total operating expenses 67,626 93.6 % 58,090 81.2 % 128,368 87.8 % 111,160 78.6 % Income from operations 4,657 6.4 % 13,427 18.8 % 17,822 12.2 % 30,325 21.4 % Other income (expenses)















Interest expense (3,999) (5.5) % (3,677) (5.1) % (8,215) (5.6) % (7,364) (5.2) % Interest income 96 0.1 % 90 0.1 % 190 0.1 % 181 0.1 % Income before income taxes 754 1.0 % 9,840 13.8 % 9,797 6.7 % 23,142 16.4 % Income tax expense 5 0.0 % 2,147 3.0 % 1,804 1.2 % 5,178 3.7 % Net income 749 1.0 % 7,693 10.8 % 7,993 5.5 % 17,964 12.7 % Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 25 0.0 % 39 0.1 % 7 0.0 % 6 0.0 % Net income attributable to RCIHH common shareholders $ 774 1.1 % $ 7,732 10.8 % $ 8,000 5.5 % $ 17,970 12.7 %

















Earnings per share















Basic and diluted $ 0.08

$ 0.83

$ 0.85

$ 1.94



















Weighted average shares used in computing earnings per share















Basic and diluted 9,350,292

9,265,781

9,358,768

9,247,824





















RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands)











For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended

March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Revenues







Nightclubs $ 59,372 $ 57,031 $ 120,405 $ 113,356 Bombshells 12,771 14,315 25,502 27,746 Other 140 171 283 383

$ 72,283 $ 71,517 $ 146,190 $ 141,485









Income (loss) from operations







Nightclubs $ 11,021 $ 17,995 $ 31,390 $ 40,735 Bombshells 699 1,775 785 3,622 Other (277) (168) (473) (353) Corporate (6,786) (6,175) (13,880) (13,679)

$ 4,657 $ 13,427 $ 17,822 $ 30,325











RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)











For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended

March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income $ 749 $ 7,693 $ 7,993 $ 17,964 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 3,884 3,760 7,737 7,067 Impairment of assets 8,033 662 8,033 662 Deferred income tax benefit (1,911) — (1,911) — Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets 40 (3) 37 (689) Amortization and writeoff of debt discount and issuance costs 149 147 312 291 Doubtful accounts expense on notes receivable — — 22 — Gain on insurance — (27) — (91) Noncash lease expense 773 744 1,535 1,463 Stock-based compensation 471 706 941 1,647 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:







Accounts receivable (162) (739) 1,067 708 Inventories 76 173 (142) 79 Prepaid expenses, other current, and other assets 2,609 1,503 (6,420) (5,705) Accounts payable, accrued, and other liabilities (3,875) 2,170 5,265 8,288 Net cash provided by operating activities 10,836 16,789 24,469 31,684 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets — 26 — 2,810 Proceeds from insurance — 27 — 91 Proceeds from notes receivable 61 58 116 113 Payments for property and equipment and intangible assets (7,667) (9,537) (12,802) (22,090) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — (25,000) — (29,000) Net cash used in investing activities (7,606) (34,426) (12,686) (48,076) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from debt obligations 1,956 10,095 2,657 11,595 Payments on debt obligations (4,278) (3,120) (10,630) (6,481) Purchase of treasury stock (1,530) — (3,602) (98) Payment of dividends (560) (553) (1,122) (1,015) Payment of loan origination costs — (109) (136) (205) Share in return of investment by noncontrolling partner — — — (600) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (4,412) 6,313 (12,833) 3,196 NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (1,182) (11,324) (1,050) (13,196) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 21,155 34,108 21,023 35,980 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 19,973 $ 22,784 $ 19,973 $ 22,784











RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)









March 31, 2024 September 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,973 $ 21,023 $ 22,784 Accounts receivable, net 8,779 9,846 6,755 Current portion of notes receivable 265 249 239 Inventories 4,554 4,412 4,571 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,387 1,943 6,870 Assets held for sale 74 — — Total current assets 42,032 37,473 41,219 Property and equipment, net 288,224 282,705 295,861 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 33,396 34,931 37,244 Notes receivable, net of current portion 4,289 4,443 4,569 Goodwill 67,862 70,772 84,051 Intangibles, net 172,728 179,145 156,331 Other assets 1,362 1,415 1,856 Total assets $ 609,893 $ 610,884 $ 621,131







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 5,632 $ 6,111 $ 7,743 Accrued liabilities 22,597 16,051 20,958 Current portion of debt obligations, net 25,072 22,843 21,016 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,098 2,977 2,951 Total current liabilities 56,399 47,982 52,668 Deferred tax liability, net 27,232 29,143 30,936 Debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs 206,853 216,908 224,751 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 33,593 35,175 36,429 Other long-term liabilities 317 352 383 Total liabilities 324,394 329,560 345,167







Commitments and contingencies













Equity





Preferred stock — — — Common stock 93 94 94 Additional paid-in capital 77,742 80,437 85,082 Retained earnings 207,928 201,050 190,905 Total RCIHH stockholders' equity 285,763 281,581 276,081 Noncontrolling interests (264) (257) (117) Total equity 285,499 281,324 275,964 Total liabilities and equity $ 609,893 $ 610,884 $ 621,131









RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share and percentage data)











For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended

March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA







Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders $ 774 $ 7,732 $ 8,000 $ 17,970 Income tax expense 5 2,147 1,804 5,178 Interest expense, net 3,903 3,587 8,025 7,183 Depreciation and amortization 3,884 3,760 7,737 7,067 Impairment of assets 8,033 662 8,033 662 Settlement of lawsuits 167 3,120 167 3,120 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets (5) 3 (8) (587) Gain on insurance — (27) — (91) Stock-based compensation 471 706 941 1,647 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,232 $ 21,690 $ 34,699 $ 42,149









Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income







Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders $ 774 $ 7,732 $ 8,000 $ 17,970 Amortization of intangibles 640 1,109 1,299 1,804 Impairment of assets 8,033 662 8,033 662 Settlement of lawsuits 167 3,120 167 3,120 Stock-based compensation 471 706 941 1,647 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets (5) 3 (8) (587) Gain on insurance — (27) — (91) Net income tax effect (1,701) (1,246) (1,921) (1,446) Non-GAAP net income $ 8,379 $ 12,059 $ 16,511 $ 23,079









Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share







Diluted shares 9,350,292 9,265,781 9,358,768 9,247,824 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.08 $ 0.83 $ 0.85 $ 1.94 Amortization of intangibles 0.07 0.12 0.14 0.20 Impairment of assets 0.86 0.07 0.86 0.07 Settlement of lawsuits 0.02 0.34 0.02 0.34 Stock-based compensation 0.05 0.08 0.10 0.18 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets 0.00 0.00 0.00 (0.06) Gain on insurance 0.00 0.00 0.00 (0.01) Net income tax effect (0.18) (0.13) (0.21) (0.16) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.90 $ 1.30 $ 1.76 $ 2.50









Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income







Income from operations $ 4,657 $ 13,427 $ 17,822 $ 30,325 Amortization of intangibles 640 1,109 1,299 1,804 Impairment of assets 8,033 662 8,033 662 Settlement of lawsuits 167 3,120 167 3,120 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets (5) 3 (8) (587) Gain on insurance — (27) — (91) Stock-based compensation 471 706 941 1,647 Non-GAAP operating income $ 13,963 $ 19,000 $ 28,254 $ 36,880









Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin







Income from operations 6.4 % 18.8 % 12.2 % 21.4 % Amortization of intangibles 0.9 % 1.6 % 0.9 % 1.3 % Impairment of assets 11.1 % 0.9 % 5.5 % 0.5 % Settlement of lawsuits 0.2 % 4.4 % 0.1 % 2.2 % Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets (0.0) % 0.0 % (0.0) % (0.4) % Gain on insurance 0.0 % (0.0) % 0.0 % (0.1) % Stock-based compensation 0.7 % 1.0 % 0.6 % 1.2 % Non-GAAP operating margin 19.3 % 26.6 % 19.3 % 26.1 %









Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow







Net cash provided by operating activities $ 10,836 $ 16,789 $ 24,469 $ 31,684 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures 2,011 2,021 2,994 3,885 Free cash flow $ 8,825 $ 14,768 $ 21,475 $ 27,799











RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION ($ in thousands)























For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Nightclubs Bombshells Other Corporate Total Nightclubs Bombshells Other Corporate Total Income (loss) from operations $ 11,021 $ 699 $ (277) $ (6,786) $ 4,657 $ 17,995 $ 1,775 $ (168) $ (6,175) $ 13,427 Amortization of intangibles 589 47 — 4 640 628 417 60 4 1,109 Impairment of assets 8,033 — — — 8,033 662 — — — 662 Settlement of lawsuits 167 — — — 167 3,117 3 — — 3,120 Stock-based compensation — — — 471 471 — — — 706 706 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets 7 4 — (16) (5) (12) 16 — (1) 3 Gain on insurance — — — — — — — — (27) (27) Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 19,817 $ 750 $ (277) $ (6,327) $ 13,963 $ 22,390 $ 2,211 $ (108) $ (5,493) $ 19,000





















GAAP operating margin 18.6 % 5.5 % (197.9) % (9.4) % 6.4 % 31.6 % 12.4 % (98.2) % (8.6) % 18.8 % Non-GAAP operating margin 33.4 % 5.9 % (197.9) % (8.8) % 19.3 % 39.3 % 15.4 % (63.2) % (7.7) % 26.6 %























For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023

Nightclubs Bombshells Other Corporate Total Nightclubs Bombshells Other Corporate Total Income (loss) from operations $ 31,390 $ 785 $ (473) $ (13,880) $ 17,822 $ 40,735 $ 3,622 $ (353) $ (13,679) $ 30,325 Amortization of intangibles 1,180 110 — 9 1,299 1,256 419 121 8 1,804 Impairment of assets 8,033 — — — 8,033 662 — — — 662 Settlement of lawsuits 167 — — — 167 3,117 3 — — 3,120 Stock-based compensation — — — 941 941 — — — 1,647 1,647 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets 6 4 — (18) (8) (581) 16 — (22) (587) Gain on insurance — — — — — (48) — — (43) (91) Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 40,776 $ 899 $ (473) $ (12,948) $ 28,254 $ 45,141 $ 4,060 $ (232) $ (12,089) $ 36,880





















GAAP operating margin 26.1 % 3.1 % (167.1) % (9.5) % 12.2 % 35.9 % 13.1 % (92.2) % (9.7) % 21.4 % Non-GAAP operating margin 33.9 % 3.5 % (167.1) % (8.9) % 19.3 % 39.8 % 14.6 % (60.6) % (8.5) % 26.1 %























View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rci-reports-2q24-results-x-spaces-call-at-430-pm-et-today-meet-management-at-7-pm-et-tonight-302141742.html

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.