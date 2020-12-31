Log in
Kaskela Law LLC : Announces Stockholder Investigation of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) and Encourages Long-Term Stockholders to Contact the Firm

12/31/2020 | 08:02pm EST
PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. ("RCI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RICK) on behalf of the company's stockholders. 

Current RCI stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of RCI's common stock prior to December 13, 2016 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/rci-hospitality-holdings-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options. 

Recently an amended securities fraud complaint was filed against RCI on behalf of investors who purchased shares of RCI's common stock between December 13, 2016 and July 18, 2019.  According to the complaint, during that time period RCI and certain senior executive officers made a series of false and/or misleading statements to investors regarding material weaknesses in the Company's internal controls, executive compensation, and related party transactions.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of RCI's board of directors breached their fiduciary duties to RCI and its stockholders in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com 
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

