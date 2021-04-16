Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RICK

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

(RICK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RCI HOSPITALITY INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. - RICK

04/16/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NasdaqGS: RICK).

On December 11, 2018, the Company disclosed that it was unable to timely file its annual report for the FYE September 30, 2018 due to “delays in completing the audit of its financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2018.” Then, on May 10, 2019, the Company disclosed an informal inquiry by the SEC into its financial statements after a "series of negative articles" alleged that the company had omitted certain related party transactions, and that it had established a special committee to conduct an internal, independent review of those matters.

On July 18, 2019, the Company disclosed that its independent auditor, BDO USA, LLP, had resigned based on what BDO found to be an insufficient review process and failure to take appropriate remedial action. On July 22, 2019, the Company disclosed that the special committee had concluded that its FY 2018 10-K needed be supplemented to include previously undisclosed information. On September 24, 2019, the Company disclosed that the SEC’s informal inquiry had transitioned into a formal investigation. Finally, on September 22, 2020, the Company disclosed it had reached a settlement of a civil administrative proceeding with the SEC that included a civil penalty in the amount of $400,000.

The Company has been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws. Recently, the court presiding over the case denied the Company’s motion to dismiss, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether RCI’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of RCI shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-rick/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
04/16RCI HOSPITALITY INVESTIGATION INITIA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
04/13RCI HOSPITALITY  : Southern District Of Texas Denies Motion To Dismiss Securitie..
AQ
04/08RCI HOSPITALITY  : Says Q2 Club, Restaurant Sales Rose Almost 10% From Year Ago
MT
04/08RCI HOSPITALITY  : 2Q21 Total Club & Restaurant Sales Up 9.5% Year-over-Year
PR
03/11RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/01RCI HOSPITALITY  : Announces 21st Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
02/10RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
02/09RCI HOSPITALITY  : Posts Lower Fiscal Q1 Earnings, Revenue; Stock Rises 3% After..
MT
02/09RCI HOSPITALITY : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/09RCI HOSPITALITY  : Earnings Flash (RICK) RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS Reports Q1 Rev..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 184 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 130 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 600 M 600 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,98x
EV / Sales 2022 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 2 074
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 65,00 $
Last Close Price 66,64 $
Spread / Highest target -2,46%
Spread / Average Target -2,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric Scott Langan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bradley Chhay Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Luke Lirot Independent Director
Nour-Dean Anakar Independent Director
Yura Barabash Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.68.97%600
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION8.62%172 557
STARBUCKS CORPORATION9.05%137 343
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.10.70%43 468
COMPASS GROUP PLC16.54%38 691
YUM! BRANDS, INC.8.75%35 290
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ