RCI Hospitality : Sidoti Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among other things, statements regarding plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'predicts,' 'projects,' 'will be,' 'will continue,' 'will likely result,' and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in this presentation and those discussed in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC').

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in this presentation, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) impairment of assets, and (e) settlement of lawsuits. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share. We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (e) impairment of assets, (f) settlement of lawsuits, (g) gain on debt extinguishment, and (h) the income tax effect of the above described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 24.3% and 26.9% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.

Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) impairment of assets, (h) settlement of lawsuits, and (i) gain on debt extinguishment. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.

Management also uses non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.

Our August 5, 2021 news release and financial tables contain additional details and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and are posted on our website at www.rcihospitality.com. Our 3Q21 10-Q contains additional details and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and is similarly posted on our website.

What We Do

Overview

Building a portfolio of well-managed, high cash-flowing nightclubs and restaurants

Founded 1983, IPO and Nasdaq listing in 199

Nightclubs

38 clubs - Many of the industry's best in top US market

Segment % of annual revenues: 82% in FY19, 67% in FY20, 69% in 9M2

Recently signed definitive agreements to acquire 11 more clubs

Bombshells Restaurants

10 locations - Fast-growing, sports bar restaurant chain in Texas

Segment % of annual revenues: 17% in FY19, 33% in FY20, 30% in 9M21

2 new locations under construction (one company-owned, one franchisee-owned)

Entertainment Drives Sales

Clubs: Beautiful female entertainers attract customers

Bombshells: New generation sports bar and restaurant

Great Business

Strong Cash Generation High gross profit margin (86.2% in FY19, 85.3% in FY20, 84.4% in 9M21)

Fast inventory turnover

Low maintenance capex ($3.9M in FY19, $2.2M in FY20, $4.6 in 9M21) Clubs: Barriers to Entry Most municipal licenses tied to physical location

Few municipalities issue new licenses

We have acquired ~80% of clubs we own Bombshells: Does Better in 'Class A' Locations High traffic areas near other casual dining brands Own Most of Our Real Estate Most of our businesses not beholden to landlords Access to Bank Financing Growth funded through debt, most of which is real estate

Working with bank to refinance higher interest rate debt, eliminate upcoming balloon payments, increase length of amortization

Capital Allocation Strategy*

*We may deviate from this strategy if other strategic rationale warrants

Major Transformation

Strong Track Record FY15-19 (Pre-Pandemic)

Two-Year Progress

Nightclubs: Significant Acquisition Opportunities

Market 2,200 clubs / ~500 meet our acquisition criteria

We are one of the largest, but our market share is ~2

Long-term owners interested in selling

We are the acquirer of choice as the only public company in the space with access to bank financing Financial Dynamics Buy earnings accretive clubs at 3-5x adjusted EBITD

Purchase related real estate at market value

Strong record paying off seller financing from acquisition cash flow Latest Acquisition Agreements 11 clubs in 6 states: Well-established, proven cash generators

Total $40M in revenue and $14M in adjusted EBITDA (2019, unaudited)

Consideration: $57M for the clubs and $13M for their intellectual property, $18M for 6 real estate properties

Payment: $30M in $60/share restricted stock, $26M in cash (a good portion expected to be financed), $21.2M in 6% seller financing, $10.8M in 5.25% real estate commercial bank loa

Valuation: 5x adjusted EBITDA (2019, unaudited)

Accretive Year 1

Bombshells: Why It's Working

Better quality food, service and experience

Appeals to men, women, families, friends, singles, couples, millennials

Large venues: ~8K sq. ft. inside + ~2K sq. ft. patio outside

Big HDTVs, scratch kitchen, free Wi-Fi, USB charging stations, DJs Upscale Sports Bar Entertainment Experience Financial Dynamics Great margins and fast payback

Long day: Lunch, happy hour, dinner, late night

Large amount of high margin appetizer sales

Potential: 80-100 locations (owned and franchised) Plan to open 10 'company-owned' units over next 33 months

Acquired one location (Dallas) and doing due diligence on more in Texas, South Florida and Arizona

Signed our first franchisee for 3 locations in and around San Antonio

Doing due diligence on other potential franchisees

AdmireMe

Social media platform

Enables 'creators' to post content and receive payment from their 'admirers'

Comparable to OnlyFans

Looking at FY 2022 launch www.admireme.com

Key Takeaways

Proven capital allocator and FCF compounder

FY21 performance to date has rebounded across the board

Positioned to roll up the multibillion-dollar adult nightclub industry

Fast growing sports bar/restaurant concept in Bombshells

Substantial insider ownership

Record Setting Performance

In 3Q21 Achieved Record Levels in 8 of 13 Key Indicators

*Includes $9.7M non-cash tax benefit due to change in tax rate

Non-GAAP Reconciliations*

* All non-GAAP reconciliations as reported in previously filed 10-Ks and our most recent 10-Q

