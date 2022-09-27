RCL Foods : 2022 Annual Financial Statements (0.88mb)

APPROVAL OF THE ANNUAL

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

for the year ended June 2022

The Directors are responsible for the preparation and integrity of the Annual Financial Statements of the Company and the Group and other information included in this report which has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. The Directors are also responsible for the systems of internal control.

The Directors, supported by the Audit Committee, are of the opinion, based on the information and explanations given by management and the internal auditors and on comment by the independent external auditors on the results of their statutory audit, that the Group's internal accounting controls are adequate, so that the financial records may be relied upon for preparing the financial statements and maintaining accountability for assets and liabilities. The Directors believe that the Group's assets are protected and used as intended in all material respects with appropriate authorisation. Nothing has come to the attention of the Directors to indicate that any material breakdown in the functioning of these controls, procedures and systems has occurred during the period.

In preparing the Annual Financial Statements, the Group has used appropriate accounting policies, supported by reasonable judgements and estimates, and has complied with all applicable accounting standards. The Directors are of the opinion that the Annual Financial Statements present fairly the financial position, changes in equity, results of operations and cash flows of the Company and the Group at June 2022 and the results of its operations for the year then ended. The Directors are also of the opinion that the Group will continue as a going concern in the year ahead.

The Annual Financial Statements set out on pages 16 to 126, which have been prepared on the going concern basis, were approved by the Board of Directors on 2 September 2022 and are signed on its behalf by:

JJ Durand PD Cruickshank Non-executive Chairman Chief Executive Officer 2 September 2022

RCL FOODS LIMITED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2022