RCM Beteiligungs AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
18.05.2022 / 09:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Martin
|Last name(s):
|Schmitt
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A1RFMY4
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|2.0600 EUR
|3090.0000 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|2.0600 EUR
|3090.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|TRADEGATE EXCHANGE - FREIVERKEHR
|MIC:
|TGAT
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RCM Beteiligungs AG
|Fronäckerstraße 34
|71063 Sindelfingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rcm-ag.de
|Sales 2020
|
16,8 M
17,7 M
17,7 M
|Net income 2020
|
2,22 M
2,34 M
2,34 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
11,1 M
11,7 M
11,7 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|11,8x
|Yield 2020
|2,88%
|Capitalization
|
25,7 M
27,1 M
27,1 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|2,21x
|EV / Sales 2020
|2,27x
|Nbr of Employees
|4
|Free-Float
|93,8%
Income Statement Evolution