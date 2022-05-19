Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  RCM Beteiligungs AG
  News
  Summary
    RCMN   DE000A1RFMY4

RCM BETEILIGUNGS AG

(RCMN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/19 03:03:36 am EDT
2.070 EUR   +1.47%
03:47aRCM BETEILIGUNGS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/18RCM BETEILIGUNGS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/18RCM BETEILIGUNGS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RCM Beteiligungs AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/19/2022 | 03:47am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.05.2022 / 09:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Schmitt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RCM Beteiligungs AG

b) LEI
529900CIUYJHJL6TU820 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1RFMY4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.0600 EUR 7416.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.0600 EUR 7416.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE - FREIVERKEHR
MIC: TGAT


19.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RCM Beteiligungs AG
Fronäckerstraße 34
71063 Sindelfingen
Germany
Internet: www.rcm-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75183  19.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1356765&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 16,8 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
Net income 2020 2,22 M 2,33 M 2,33 M
Net Debt 2020 11,1 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
Yield 2020 2,88%
Capitalization 25,7 M 27,0 M 27,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,21x
EV / Sales 2020 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 93,8%
Managers and Directors
Martin Schmitt Chairman-Management Board
Peter Steinbrenner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Florian Fenner Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Breucker Member-Supervisory Board
Reinhard Voss Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RCM BETEILIGUNGS AG-4.67%27
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-4.76%31 927
VONOVIA SE-31.22%27 509
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-18.41%12 575
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-17.98%12 493
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-30.23%10 958