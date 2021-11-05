Log in
    RCMT   US7493604000

RCM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(RCMT)
  Report
RCM Announces Conference Call (11.5.21)

11/05/2021 | 04:46pm EDT
P R E S S R E L E A S E

RCM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL

Pennsauken, NJ - November 5, 2021 -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT) will hold a conference call on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results for the thirteen and thirty-nine week periods ended October 2, 2021. The teleconference dial-in numbers are (866) 578-1005 for domestic callers and (713) 936-6995 for international callers.

About RCM

RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in the delivery of these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM's offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America and Serbia. Additional information can be found at www.rcmt.com.

The Statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," "believe," "plan," "seek," "could," "can," "should," "are confident" or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for the Company's services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, our pipeline and potential project wins and our expectations for growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

Disclaimer

RCM Technologies Inc. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 20:44:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
