RCM TECHNOLOGIES : ANNOUNCES 4th QUARTER RESULTS

Pennsauken, NJ - March 15, 2023 - RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 31, 2022.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $70.2 million for the thirteen weeks ended December 31, 2022 (the current period), an increase of 8.2% compared to $64.9 million for the thirteen weeks ended January 1, 2022 (the comparable prior-year period). Gross profit was $20.5 million for the current period, a 15.0% increase compared to $17.8 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $6.8 million for the current period compared to $7.1 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $4.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the current period compared to $6.0 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $7.0 million for the current period compared to $5.3 million for the comparable prior-year period.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $284.7 million for the fifty-two weeks ended December 31, 2022 (the current period), an increase of 39.6% compared to $203.9 million for the fifty-two weeks ended January 1, 2022 (the comparable prior-year period). Gross profit was $82.9 million for the current period, a 56.1% increase compared to $53.1 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $28.8 million for the current period compared to $14.1 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $20.9 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, for the current period compared to $11.0 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $29.5 million for the current period compared to $11.1 million for the comparable prior-year period.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, "Our fiscal 2022 performance is a compelling demonstration of our strategy of investing behind world-class talent in secular growth markets. As a result, we believe RCM is well positioned to provide attractive returns for many years to come."

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, commented, "We finished 2022 strong, demonstrating robust growth in revenue, EBITDA, and earnings per share while investing heavily in the future. In addition, the Company's strong discretionary cash generating characteristics provided us over $28 million in cash flow from operations in 2022, which we expect to assist the Company in producing enhanced returns over the long-term." Conference Call On Thursday, March 16, 2023, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is (800) 285-6670.