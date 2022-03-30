Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. RCM Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCMT   US7493604000

RCM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(RCMT)
  Report
RCM TECHNOLOGIES : ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K

03/30/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
RCM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

Pennsauken, NJ - March 30, 2022 -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and fifty-two week periods ended January 1, 2022.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $64.9 million for the thirteen week period ended January 1, 2022 (the current period), a 57.7% increase as compared to $41.2 million for the fourteen week period ended January 2, 2021 (the comparable prior year period). Gross profit was $17.8 million for the current period, a 66.5% increase as compared to $10.7 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $7.1 million for the current period as compared to a GAAP operating loss of $1.9 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced adjusted operating income of $5.1 million for the current period as compared to $0.4 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $6.0 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to a GAAP net loss of $1.7 million, or ($0.15) per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA of $5.3 million for the current period as compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.7 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced adjusted net income of $3.7 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.1 million, or ($0.01) per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $203.9 million for the fifty-two week period ended January 1, 2022 (the current period), a 35.5% increase as compared to $150.4 million for the fifty-three week period ended January 2, 2021 (the comparable prior year period). Gross profit was $53.1 million for the current period, a 36.7% increase as compared to $38.9 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $14.1 million for the current period as compared to a GAAP operating loss of $11.0 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced adjusted operating income of $10.0 million for the current period as compared to an adjusted operating loss of $0.3 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $11.0 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to a GAAP net loss of $8.9 million, or ($0.73) per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA of $11.1 million for the current period as compared to $1.1 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced adjusted net income of $7.1 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to an adjusted net loss of $1.0 million, or ($0.09) per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

On July 30, 2021, the Company sold the principal assets and certain liabilities of its Pickering and Kincardine offices, located in Ontario, Canada. These two offices were often referred to as the Canadian Power Systems business and principally provided engineering services to two major nuclear power providers in Canada. The two Canadian Power Systems offices were part of a reporting unit within the Company's Engineering segment. The Company continues to offer other engineering services in Canada and similar services in the United States. For the thirteen week periods ended January 1, 2022 and January 2, 2021, these two offices generated revenue of zero and $3.2 million, respectively. For the fifty-two week period ended January 1, 2022 and the fifty-three week period ended January 2, 2021, these two offices generated revenue of $4.9 million and $11.8 million, respectively.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, "Our fourth quarter results serve as a nice bookend to 2021. As I reflect on our transformation plan dating back before the pandemic, I am proud of the team's execution. The results speak for themselves, with broad-based strength across each segment."

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, commented, "We are excited to announce our record fourth quarter of 2021, growing adjusted EBITDA by 627% over 2020 and 120% over 2019. In addition, we grew revenue by $53 million for the year and continued to generate positive cash flow from operations."

Conference Call

On Thursday, March 31, 2022, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is (888) 272-8703.

About RCM

RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in the delivery of these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also aprovider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM's offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America and Serbia. Additional information can be found at www.rcmt.com.

The Statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," "believe," "plan," "seek," "could," "can," "should," "are confident" or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for the Company's services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, our pipeline and potential project wins and our expectations for growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

Tables to Follow

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

Thirteen Week

Period Ended

January 1, 2022

Fourteen Week

Period Ended

January 2, 2021

Revenue

$64,922

$41,163

Cost of services

47,128

30,474

Gross profit

17,794

10,689

Selling, general and administrative

12,453

9,954

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

232

272

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

-

81

Write-off of receivables and professional fees incurred related to arbitration

-

-

Impairment of right of use assets and related costs

-

2,231

Gain on sale of assets

(269

)

-

Remeasurement of acquisition related

contingent consideration

(1,713

)

-

Operating income (loss)

7,091

(1,849

)

Other income (expense), net

7

(212

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

7,098

(2,061

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,124

(373

)

Net income (loss)

$5,974

($1,688

)

Diluted net earnings (loss) per share data

$0.54

($0.15

)

Fifty-Two Week

Period Ended

January 1, 2022

Fifty-Three Week

Period Ended

January 2, 2021

Revenue

$203,875

$150,409

Cost of services

150,751

111,554

Gross profit

53,124

38,855

Selling, general and administrative

42,019

37,791

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

1,007

1,065

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

95

321

Write-off of receivables and professional fees incurred related to arbitration

-

8,397

Impairment of right of use assets and related costs

-

2,231

Gain on sale of assets

(2,420

)

-

Remeasurement of acquisition-related

contingent consideration

(1,713

)

-

Operating income (loss)

14,136

(10,950

)

Other expense, net

(222

)

(1,107

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

13,914

(12,057

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,925

(3,188

)

Net income (loss)

$10,989

($8,869

)

Diluted net earnings (loss) per share data

$0.95

($0.73

)

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Summary Consolidated Selected Balance Sheet Data

(In Thousands)

January 1,

2022

January 2,

2021

(Unaudited)

Cash and cash equivalents

$235

$734

Accounts receivable, net

$48,240

$36,007

Total current assets

$51,971

$43,934

Total assets

$72,852

$68,339

Total current liabilities

$29,857

$28,741

Borrowing under line of credit

$14,151

$11,890

Net debt (line of credit less cash)

$13,916

$11,156

Total liabilities

$46,883

$46,101

Stockholders' equity

$25,969

$22,238

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures ("Adjusted operating income (loss)", "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted net income (loss)", and "Adjusted diluted net earnings (loss) per share") are useful information for investors, shareholders and other stakeholders of our company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are performance measures and not liquidity measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of performance. In addition, neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA takes into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited tables present the Company's GAAP net income and GAAP operating income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate Adjusted operating income (loss), EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted diluted net earnings (loss) per share for the fifty-two week period ended January 1, 2022 and the fifty-three week period ended January 2, 2021.

Thirteen

Week Period

Ended

January 1,

2022

Fourteen

Week Period

Ended

January 2,

2021

Fifty-Two

Week Period

Ended

January 1,

2022

Fifty-Three

Week Period

Ended

January 2,

2021

GAAP operating income (loss)

$7,091

($1,849

)

$14,136

($10,950

)

Adjustments

Write-off of receivables and professional fees

incurred related to arbitration

-

-

-

8,397

Impairment of right of use assets and

related costs

-

2,231

-

2,231

Gain on sale of assets

(269

)

-

(2,420

)

-

Remeasurement of acquisition related

contingent consideration

(1,713

)

-

(1,713

)

-

Adjusted operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)

$5,109

$382

$10,003

($322

)

GAAP net income (loss)

$5,974

($1,688

)

$10,989

($8,869

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,124

(373

)

2,925

(3,188

)

Interest expense, net

58

128

365

778

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

-

37

52

145

Depreciation of property and equipment

232

272

1,007

1,065

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

-

81

95

321

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$7,388

($1,543

)

$15,433

($9,748

)

Adjustments

Write-off of receivables and professional fees

incurred related to arbitration

-

-

-

8,397

Impairment of right of use assets and

related costs

-

2,231

-

2,231

Gain on sale of assets

(269

)

-

(2,420

)

-

Remeasurement of acquisition related

contingent consideration

(1,713

)

-

(1,713

)

-

Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions

(65

)

47

(195

)

184

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$5,341

$735

$11,105

$1,064

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis (Continued)

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Thirteen

Week Period

Ended

January 1,

2022

Fourteen

Week Period Ended

January 2,

2021

Fifty-Two

Week Period

Ended

January 1,

2022

Fifty-Three

Week Period

Ended

January 2,

2021

GAAP net income (loss)

$5,974

($1,688

)

$10,989

($8,869

)

Adjustments

Write-off of receivables and professional fees

incurred related to arbitration

-

-

-

8,397

Impairment of right of use assets and

related costs

-

2,231

-

2,231

Gain on sale of assets

(269

)

-

(2,420

)

-

Remeasurement of acquisition related

contingent consideration

(1,713

)

-

(1,713

)

-

Tax impact from normalized rate

(282

)

(420

)

237

(2,795

)

Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP)

$3,710

$123

$7,093

($1,036

)

GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share

$0.54

($0.15

)

$0.95

($0.73

)

Adjustments

Write-off of receivables and professional fees

incurred related to arbitration

-

-

-

$0.69

Impairment of right of use assets and

related costs

-

$0.20

-

$0.18

Gain on sale of assets

($0.02

)

-

($0.21

)

-

Remeasurement of acquisition related

contingent consideration

($0.16

)

-

($0.15

)

-

Tax impact from normalized rate

(0.02

)

($0.04

)

$0.02

($0.23

)

Adjusted diluted net earnings (loss) per share

(non-GAAP)

$0.34

$0.01

$0.61

($0.09

)

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Summary of Selected Income Statement Data

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Thirteen Week Period Ended January 1, 2022

Engineering

Specialty

Health Care

Information

Technology

Consolidated

Revenue

$18,290

$34,772

$11,860

$64,922

Cost of services

13,234

25,613

8,281

47,128

Gross profit

$5,056

$9,159

$3,579

$17,794

Gross profit margin

27.6

%

26.3

%

30.2

%

27.4

%

Fourteen Week Period Ended January 2, 2021

Engineering

Specialty

Health Care

Information

Technology

Consolidated

Revenue

$14,427

$18,585

$8,151

$41,163

Cost of services

10,554

14,079

5,841

30,474

Gross profit

$3,873

$4,506

$2,310

$10,689

Gross profit margin

26.8

%

24.2

%

28.3

%

26.0

%

Fifty-Two Week Period Ended January 1, 2022

Engineering

Specialty

Health Care

Information

Technology

Consolidated

Revenue

$66,172

$98,495

$39,208

$203,875

Cost of services

50,109

73,177

27,465

150,751

Gross profit

$16,063

$25,318

$11,743

$53,124

Gross profit margin

24.3

%

25.7

%

30.0

%

26.1

%

Fifty-Three Week Period Ended January 2, 2021

Engineering

Specialty

Health Care

Information

Technology

Consolidated

Revenue

$57,715

$60,481

$32,213

$150,409

Cost of services

41,227

47,116

23,211

111,554

Gross profit

$16,488

$13,365

$9,002

$38,855

Gross profit margin

28.6

%

22.1

%

28.0

%

25.8

%

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Thirteen Week Period Ended

January 1, 2022

Fourteen Week Period Ended

January 2, 2021

Net income (loss)

$5,974

($1,688

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash

(used in) provided by operating activities

657

2,532

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(5,108

)

(2,944

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(1,252

)

(2,432

)

Net of transit accounts receivable and payable

132

1,701

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(1,005

)

(327

)

Accrued payroll and related costs

(1,645

)

3,732

Right of use liabilities

(462

)

221

Income taxes payable

(695

)

210

Deferred revenue

(502

)

458

Deposits

(1

)

1

Total adjustments

(9,881

)

3,152

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(3,907

)

1,464

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

193

(60

)

Net cash used in financing activities

1,197

(1,441

)

Effect of exchange rate changes

(68

)

14

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

($2,585

)

($23

)

Fifty-Two Week Period Ended

January 1, 2022

Fifty-Three Week Period Ended

January 2, 2021

Net income (loss)

$10,989

($8,869

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash

provided by operating activities

1,790

10,559

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(14,710

)

15,947

Net of transit accounts receivable and payable

(1,317

)

2,757

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,838

(162

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

1,518

1,587

Accrued payroll and related costs

149

4,557

Right of use liabilities

(1,919

)

(1,529

)

Income taxes payable

(436

)

304

Deferred revenue

3,020

52

Deposits

(7

)

41

Total adjustments

(10,074

)

34,113

Net cash provided by operating activities

915

25,244

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

6,291

(460

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(7,554

)

(25,632

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(151

)

(265

)

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

($499

)

($1,113

)

Disclaimer

RCM Technologies Inc. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 21:36:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
