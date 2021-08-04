Log in
Press Release: RCS Mediagroup – Filing of the Half-Year Financial Statement at 30 June 2021

08/04/2021 | 01:47pm EDT
Press Release

RCS MediaGroup: filing of documentation

Milan, 4th August 2021 - RCS MediaGroup announces that the Half-Year Financial Statement at 30 June 2021 is publicly available at its registered office in Milan, via Angelo Rizzoli 8, and published on its website www.rcsmediagroup.itand on the authorized storage mechanism SDIR & STORAGE www.emarketstorage.com.

The above-mentioned documentation is also published on Borsa Italiana S.p.A.'s website www.borsaitaliana.it.

***

RCS MediaGroup is one of the leading multimedia publishing groups, operating primarily in Italy and Spain across all publishing areas, from newspapers to magazines, from digital to books, from TV to new media and training, as well as being one of the top players on the advertising sales market, organizing iconic events and renowned sporting formats such as the Giro d'Italia. The RCS Group publishes the daily newspapers Corriere della Sera, La Gazzetta dello Sport, El Mundo, Marca and Expansion, as well as numerous magazines, the most popular including Oggi, Amica, iO Donna, 7, Yo Dona and Telva.

For further information:

RCS MediaGroup - Investor Relations

Tiziana Magnavacca +39 02 2584 7877 - Investor.Relations@rcs.it- www.rcsmediagroup.it

Disclaimer

RCS Mediagroup S.p.A. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 17:45:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 845 M 1 000 M 1 000 M
Net income 2021 43,6 M 51,6 M 51,6 M
Net Debt 2021 151 M 178 M 178 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,37x
Yield 2021 4,34%
Capitalization 358 M 424 M 424 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 3 105
Free-Float 14,2%
Technical analysis trends RCS MEDIAGROUP S.P.A.
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,69 €
Average target price 0,80 €
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Urbano Roberto Cairo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrea Liso Director-Group Procurement & Operations
Diego della Valle Independent Non-Executive Director
Stefania Petruccioli Independent Non-Executive Director
Marilù Capparelli Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RCS MEDIAGROUP S.P.A.21.40%424
SCHIBSTED ASA27.98%11 604
INFORMA PLC-10.29%10 279
PEARSON PLC19.84%8 534
LAGARDÈRE S.A.13.67%3 864
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC43.89%3 402