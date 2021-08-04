Press Release: RCS Mediagroup – Filing of the Half-Year Financial Statement at 30 June 2021

Press Release

RCS MediaGroup: filing of documentation

Milan, 4th August 2021 - RCS MediaGroup announces that the Half-Year Financial Statement at 30 June 2021 is publicly available at its registered office in Milan, via Angelo Rizzoli 8, and published on its website www.rcsmediagroup.itand on the authorized storage mechanism SDIR & STORAGE www.emarketstorage.com.

The above-mentioned documentation is also published on Borsa Italiana S.p.A.'s website www.borsaitaliana.it.

***

RCS MediaGroup is one of the leading multimedia publishing groups, operating primarily in Italy and Spain across all publishing areas, from newspapers to magazines, from digital to books, from TV to new media and training, as well as being one of the top players on the advertising sales market, organizing iconic events and renowned sporting formats such as the Giro d'Italia. The RCS Group publishes the daily newspapers Corriere della Sera, La Gazzetta dello Sport, El Mundo, Marca and Expansion, as well as numerous magazines, the most popular including Oggi, Amica, iO Donna, 7, Yo Dona and Telva.

