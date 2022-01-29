Log in
RCS MediaGroup S p A : 2022 Financial Calendar

01/29/2022 | 01:11pm EST
January 29, 2022

Calendar of meetings of the Board of Directors and the Shareholders' Meeting for year 2022

(pursuant to Article 2.6.2 no. 1 letter b of the Rules of the markets organized and managed by the Italian Stock Exchange)

Milan, January 29, 2022 - RCS MediaGroup announces below the calendar of dates for the corporate actions for 2022:

March 21, 2022

Meeting of the Board of Directors to approve the draft Annual Financial Statements and the Management Report, as at 31 December 2021

May 3, 2022

Shareholders' Meeting to approve the Annual Financial Statements as at 31 December 2021 (single call)

May 11, 2022

Meeting of the Board of Directors to approve the Interim Management Report as at 31 March 2022

July 29, 2022

Meeting of the Board of Directors for approval of the Interim Financial Statements and the Interim Management Report relating to the 1st Half of 2022

November 10, 2022

Meeting of the Board of Directors to approve the Interim Management Report as at 30 September 2022

***

RCS MediaGroup is one of the leading multimedia publishing groups, operating primarily in Italy and Spain across all publishing areas, from newspapers to magazines and books, from TV to new media and training, as well as being one of the top players on the advertising sales market, organizing iconic events and renowned sporting formats such as the Giro d'Italia.

The RCS Group publishes the daily newspapers Corriere della Sera, La Gazzetta dello Sport, El Mundo, Marca and Expansion, as well as numerous magazines, the most popular including Oggi, Amica, Io Donna, 7and Telva.

Disclaimer

RCS Mediagroup S.p.A. published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 18:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
