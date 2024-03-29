PRESS RELEASE

Notice of call of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting 2024

Milano, 28 March 2024 RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. informs that the notice of call of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company and the Directors' Report on the second item on the agenda - Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors has been published today on the Company's website

www.rcsmediagroup.it (Governance/Shareholders' Meetings/2024 section) and are also filed in the authorised storage "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com).

The abstract of the notice of call will also be published on the newspaper Corriere della Sera of 29 March 2024.

