RCS MediaGroup S p A : Filing of documentation

Milano, 8 April 2021 RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. informs that, with regard to the Shareholders' meeting convened for 29 April 2021, the following documentation has been filed and made available at the Company's registered office in Milan, Via Angelo Rizzoli n.8 and published on the Company's website www.rcsmediagroup.it (Section Governance/Shareholders' Meeting 2021):

the Annual Financial Report at 31 December 2020 (including the draft of Annual Financial Statement and Consolidated Financial Statement at 31 December 2020 with the related Directors' Report on operations and the required Statements, the Report of the Independent Auditors and the Report of the Board of the Statutory Auditors);

the Consolidated Non-Financial-Report 2020;

the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structures;

the Report on Remuneration;

the explanatory report of the Board of Directors on the only item on the Agenda, Extraordinary session;

the list for the renewal of the Board of the Statutory Auditors).

The documentation is also filed in the authorised storage 'eMarket STORAGE' (www.emarketstorage.com) managed by da Spafid Connect S.p.A..

