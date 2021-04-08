Log in
RCS MediaGroup S.p.A.    RCS   IT0004931496

RCS MEDIAGROUP S.P.A.

(RCS)
RCS MediaGroup S p A : Filing of documentation

04/08/2021 | 03:20pm EDT
Milano, 8 April 2021 RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. informs that, with regard to the Shareholders' meeting convened for 29 April 2021, the following documentation has been filed and made available at the Company's registered office in Milan, Via Angelo Rizzoli n.8 and published on the Company's website www.rcsmediagroup.it (Section Governance/Shareholders' Meeting 2021):

  • the Annual Financial Report at 31 December 2020 (including the draft of Annual Financial Statement and Consolidated Financial Statement at 31 December 2020 with the related Directors' Report on operations and the required Statements, the Report of the Independent Auditors and the Report of the Board of the Statutory Auditors);
  • the Consolidated Non-Financial-Report 2020;
  • the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structures;
  • the Report on Remuneration;
  • the explanatory report of the Board of Directors on the only item on the Agenda, Extraordinary session;
  • the list for the renewal of the Board of the Statutory Auditors).

The documentation is also filed in the authorised storage 'eMarket STORAGE' (www.emarketstorage.com) managed by da Spafid Connect S.p.A..

***

RCS MediaGroup is one of the leading multimedia publishing groups, operating primarily in Italy and Spain across all publishing areas, from newspapers to magazines and books, from TV to new media and training, as well as being one of the top players on the advertising sales market, organizing iconic events and renowned sporting formats such as the Giro d'Italia. The RCS Group publishes the daily newspapers Corriere della Sera, La Gazzetta dello Sport, El Mundo, Marca and Expansion, as well as numerous magazines, the most popular including Oggi, Amica, Io Donna, 7 and Telva.

RCS Mediagroup S.p.A. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 19:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 738 M 880 M 880 M
Net income 2020 23,8 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
Net Debt 2020 268 M 319 M 319 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 381 M 454 M 455 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 3 235
Free-Float 14,3%
Technical analysis trends RCS MEDIAGROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,67 €
Last Close Price 0,76 €
Spread / Highest target 3,17%
Spread / Average Target -12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Urbano Roberto Cairo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrea Liso Director-Group Procurement & Operations
Diego della Valle Independent Non-Executive Director
Stefania Petruccioli Independent Non-Executive Director
Marilù Capparelli Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RCS MEDIAGROUP S.P.A.32.63%465
INFORMA PLC6.85%12 138
SCHIBSTED ASA0.14%9 405
PEARSON PLC16.64%8 228
LAGARDÈRE SCA11.91%3 522
SANOMA OYJ7.42%2 866
