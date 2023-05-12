Advanced search
    RCS   IT0004931496

RCS MEDIAGROUP S.P.A.

(RCS)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:02:58 2023-05-12 am EDT
0.8020 EUR   -1.23%
09:47aPress Release : Board of Directors: Results at 31March 2023 Approved
PU
05/11Milan black jersey; Iveco at bottom after accounts
AN
RCS MediaGroup increases loss in first quarter; revenues down

05/12/2023 | 10:40am EDT
(Alliance News) - The board of directors of RCS MediaGroup Spa on Friday approved the results as of March 31, 2023 reporting a loss of EUR1.8 million worsening from the loss of EUR700,000 recorded in the first quarter of 2022.

Revenues amounted to EUR179.1 million from EUR183.6 million in Q1 2022.

Ebitda was EUR10.6 million from EUR12.3 million in the same period of 2022. The performance in the first quarter of 2023 is still affected by the increase in raw material prices, especially the cost of paper. The company also points out that it has a seasonal business trend that normally penalizes the results of the first and third quarters of the year.

Ebit is negative EUR2.6 million from a breakeven operating income.

As of March 31, 2023, the net financial position is negative EUR28.5 million, an improvement of EUR3.1 million from December 31, 2022, when it was negative EUR31.6 million. The change is mainly driven by the positive contribution from typical operations, partially offset by outlays for investments and, to a lesser extent, for nonrecurring expenses for the period.

Total net financial debt, which also includes financial debt for leases under IFRS 16, mainly real estate leases, totaling EUR137.8 million as of March 31, 2023, amounted to EUR166.3 million, down EUR8.1 million from the figure as of December 31, 2022 when it was EUR174.4 million.

RCS MediaGroup trades in the red by 1.5 percent at EUR0.80 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 855 M 934 M 934 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 151 M 164 M 164 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 7,39%
Capitalization 420 M 459 M 459 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 2 953
Free-Float 22,2%
Chart RCS MEDIAGROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RCS MEDIAGROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,81 €
Average target price 0,85 €
Spread / Average Target 4,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Urbano Roberto Cairo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrea Liso Director-Group Procurement & Operations
Diego della Valle Independent Non-Executive Director
Stefania Petruccioli Independent Non-Executive Director
Alessandra Dalmonte Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RCS MEDIAGROUP S.P.A.21.01%459
PEARSON PLC-13.65%7 250
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED73.23%5 025
SCHIBSTED ASA7.01%4 090
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD37.27%3 541
LAGARDÈRE S.A.9.28%3 362
